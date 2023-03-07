lululemon just dropped the new-and-improved blissfeel 2 running shoe—shop it now

Here's everything you need to know about lululemon's latest new release, the blissfeel 2.

In exciting news for lululemon fans and runners alike, the athleisure brand continues to expand its footwear line with the new blissfeel 2 shoe—which was released today. The blissfeel 2 aims to improve upon its predecessor, the blissfeel shoe, and follows in the footsteps of lululemon's other shoe styles: the chargefeel ($138, a versatile cross-training shoe, also available in mid for $148), the restfeel ($58, a post-workout slide) and the strongfeel ($128, a training shoe for "multi-directional movement").

This blissfeel 2 shoe launch is designed to provide ultimate comfort and support on runs.

Retailing for $148 at lululemon, the all-new blissfeel 2 shoe features a redesigned silhouette and upgraded fit and feel, specifically tailored to women’s feet—just like the previous iteration. The shoe is available in eight different colorways, including Cloud Blue, Solar Orange and Mink Berry, and comes in sizes five through 12, including half sizes.

The blissfeel 2 features a 3D-molded midfoot panel for increased arch support and stability in each stride, a re-engineered, seamless mesh upper to cradle the foot and improve comfort and a layered textile treatment to contour to your individual foot shape over time.

Fans of the original silhouette will be pleased to know that the blissfeel 2 carries over the best features from the original model, such as the foam cushioning system for softer landings, cushy 9.5mm heel drop and the padded tongue and heel collar for next-level comfort.

Next up in lululemon's footwear lineup is the Blissfeel Trail, an off-road shoe slated for release later this spring.

