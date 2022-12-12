Lululemon has holiday gifts for every athleisure lover on your list—shop our top 10 picks

Shop the top gifts from lululemon for the 2022 holiday season.

With Christmas just a few weeks away, time is running out to buy those last-minute holiday gifts for your loved ones. It can be overwhelming trying to find the perfect gifts for everyone, especially within such a short amount of time. Thankfully, lululemon sells some of our favorite products.

Lululemon offers a great selection of gender and size-inclusive pieces—from leggings and sports bras to shoes and accessories. The athleisure brand has all of the athletic must-haves for anyone's closet, and gifting them is a great way to encourage those you love to lead a healthier and more active lifestyle heading into 2023.

The holidays can be hectic and stressful, but we've rounded up the top 10 gifts from lululemon to help take the chaos out of your holiday shopping.

1. Everywhere Belt Bag

lululemon best holiday gifts 2022: Everywhere Belt Bag

The Everywhere Belt Bag is one of lululemon's most sought-after products that everyone seems to love, and it's one of our favorite summer fanny packs. It's such a fan favorite that it's constantly selling out, leaving many fighting to buy it before it's gone. Luckily, there was a recent restock of the beloved bag, giving you just enough time to get it for the holidays. The belt bag has thousands of 5-star reviews and purchasers love it for its perfect size and functional compartments. It sold out quickly, but the velour version is still available.

$64 at lululemon

2. Align High-Rise Pant

lululemon best holiday gifts 2022: Align High-Rise Pant

Leggings always make great gifts, especially for those that are constantly on the go. The Align High-Rise Pant is just one of many lululemon products we've tested and loved. These leggings are made of an incredibly soft material that provides a perfect fit. Available in sizes 0 to 14 and a variety of colors, these leggings are extremely comfy and are great for exercising, working from home or just lounging around the house. Anyone on your list is sure to love them.

From $98 at lululemon

3. ABC Classic-Fit Pant

lululemon best holiday gifts 2022: ABC Classic-Fit Pant

Lululemon has gift options for both men and women, and the ABC Classic-Fit Pant makes an excellent gift for the men in your life. We've also tested these and were impressed by the high quality. Just like many of lululemon's products, these pants are soft and very comfortable. They come in sizes 26 to 50 and over a dozen colors, making them great pants for any occasion. The pants offer a great fit and they even come in a jogger option for a more casual look.

$128 at lululemon

4. Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe

lululemon best holiday gifts 2022: Blissfeel Running Shoe

If you know someone who's an avid runner and may be in need of a new pair of sturdy running shoes, then the Blissfeel Running Shoe from lululemon might be the gift they need this holiday season. We've reviewed this shoe and liked that it was instantly comfortable without a break-in period. It's lightweight but still provides adequate support. The shoes come in seven colors, so they can be easily paired with their favorite workout gear. Sizes range from 5 to 12.

$148 at lululemon

5. AirSupport Bra

lululemon best holiday gifts 2022: AirSupport Bra

Workouts aren't complete without a well-fitted sports bra. Lululemon's AirSupport Bra is another one of our favorites. This bra is meant for running and is tailored for larger chests with sizes ranging from C to DDD. It's extremely supportive and keeps everything in place despite constant movement. It also isn't restrictive and fits perfectly, allowing the chest to breathe. This bra is sleek and stylish, making it a great gift for anyone on your list.

$38 at lululemon

6. Take Form Yoga Mat

lululemon best holiday gifts 2022: Take Form Yoga Mat

Every yogi needs a high-quality, durable yoga mat to withstand all of their many yoga sessions. The Take Form mat is just the right gift for the yogis in your life. Although it's costly, the high price tag is worth it. We love it for its amazing grip, comfortable cushion and durability. The mat comes in three beautiful, unique color schemes that anyone is sure to adore.

$128 at lululemon

7. Pace Breaker 7-inch Linerless Short

lululemon best holiday gifts 2022: Pace Breaker Linerless Short

Another great gift option for men is the Pace Breaker Lined Shorts. Our reviewer called them their "favorite pair of running shorts." These shorts are breathable on the thighs and allow for ventilation while exercising. The shorts have a snug fit even with heavy items in the pockets. The material is soft, smooth and high quality. They're built to last and anyone is sure to love breaking up a sweat in them.

$68 at lululemon

8. Define Jacket Luon

lululemon best holiday gifts 2022: Define jacket Luon

Now that it's colder, exercise jackets are a must to stay warm while taking early-morning jogs. The Define Jacket is warm and snug and great for plus-sized people, with sizes ranging from 0 to 20. As another lululemon product we've tested, we loved it for its breathability, snug fit and ability to absorb sweat. It has nearly 4,000 5-star reviews and the gym lovers in your life are sure to love it.

From $118 at lululemon

9. Convertible High-Rise Hiking Jogger

lululemon best holiday gifts 2022: Convertible High-Rise Hiking Jogger

When thinking of lululemon, hiking gear probably doesn't come to mind, but the brand recently released a hike collection that we tested, of course. These joggers are a great staple of the collection. They have abrasion-resistant fabric and zippers that allow them to easily be converted to shorts. They're stylish and functional and anyone who takes frequent hikes is sure to love them.

$159 at lululemon

10. Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

lululemon best holiday gifts 2022: Chargefeel Workout Shoe

One of the most important pieces of a functional workout outfit is a pair of workout shoes that can withstand those heavy gym sessions. When we tested the Chargefeel Shoe, we instantly noticed its breathability. It prevents feet from overheating and becoming drenched in sweat. It's sturdy and offers a lot of bounce, and it comes in several styles and color options. Anyone who frequents the gym would be happy to unwrap this gift during the holidays.

$138 at lululemon

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Lululemon holiday gifts: Shop our top 10 picks for 2022