This year, it’s still all about the belt bag!

The belt bag is basically the fanny pack’s cooler older sister, and since you can wear it hands-free and style it in a ton of different ways, it couldn’t be more perfect for the season. And the version that seems to be at the top of everyone’s wishlist right now is Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag. However, seeing as it’s constantly going out of stock, it’s pretty hard to get your hands on it.

Luckily, TikTok has found an affordable alternative to the Lululemon style that is very similar and much cheaper.

While the Lululemon belt bag typically retails for $38, the ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag, that’s available now on Amazon, is just $17.

Available in more than 30 different colors, the ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag is definitely a suitable rival for Lululemon. Not only does it feature a similar buckle and interior and exterior pockets, it’s also roughly the same size.

TikTok user @CarsonPearlClark said in her unboxing video of the ODODOS bag, “you can’t tell me this doesn’t look the exact same.” She even held up her own Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag and showed off how similar the bags were. Another user, @RinBates, pointed out that the only clear differences between the Amazon and Lululemon options were that the Amazon bag didn’t have the Lululemon logo and its material was slightly different.

FWIW, the Lululemon bag is described as being made with water-repellent fabric while the ODODOS bag is made with water-resistant fabric.

TikTokers say the ODODOS belt bag, above, is an affordable alternative for Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag.

Credit: Amazon

This bag is the perfect thing to bring along to a concert, on a hike or running errands when you want to have your essentials close by. Plus, you can wear this belt bag in a variety of ways — style it around your waist, sling it on your shoulder or position it as a cross-body bag. The adjustable belt strap makes it all possible!

And while this belt bag might not fit everything your trusty tote can, it fits a surprising amount of stuff. TikTok user @HunterDestin shared a video of her packing hers with everything from perfume and lip gloss to AirPods and sunglasses.

Credit: Amazon

The ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon and has earned more than 4,000 five-star reviews, so you can feel confident in your wallet-friendly purchase. Grab one for yourself now on Amazon now!

