Lululemon Drops Tennis and Golf Wear for Spring 2022

Lululemon has dropped three new capsules just in time for the spring season. The release is comprised of tennis and golf wear, in addition to eco-friendly items celebrating Earth Day (April 22).

The tennis range, modeled by the activewear brand's ambassador Leylah Fernandez, features ultra-breathable and featherlight garments that were designed with inspiration from the vibrant colors of Palm Springs. The lineup includes the Court Crush Dress, made with Lycra fiber for shape retention, and Swift Fabric for quick-drying. The Energy Bra, Court Rival High Rise Skirt and Define Jacket are additional standouts from the capsule.

As for golf, Lululemon has similarly created lightweight, breathable items created with comfort in mind. Pieces include shorts, pants and polo tees made with quick-drying materials. Rounding out the Spring 2022 collection is the eco-friendly range, made using recycled materials that reduce Lululemon's carbon footprint by up to 20%.

See Lululemon's three capsules via the gallery above.