lululemon Cyber Monday savings are happening on popular leggings and tops

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your athleisure and workout wear, the time is now. With lululemon's enticing Cyber Monday offers, you won’t find prices like this for the rest of the year. Head on over to browse lululemon's Cyber Monday specials to score on a great selection of gear that'll keep you comfortable and stylish on your errands or at the gym.

Through Monday, November 29, stock up on tops, bottoms and accessories, priced from $9 to $99. Plus, shipping is always free on all items, no matter how small or big your purchase. Whether you're shopping for a yogi, parent-on-the-go or fitness enthusiast, there's something for everyone on your holiday list.

Take a look at the lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-inch. One of our top picks for the best workout leggings is marked down in select colors to $79, a $19 savings. Made of Nulu fabric, it offers a nearly naked, super-soft feel that won't get in the way of your practice. It also features a waistband pocket to hold keys and a card or two.

With lululemon’s huge following, it’s best that you hurry as its Cyber Monday deals will run out sooner than later.

