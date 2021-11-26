Lululemon Black Friday is bringing huge markdowns on its top-rated yoga gear and leggings

Get lululemon's cult-favorite leggings for less during Black Friday.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your fall and winter athleisure and workout wear, the time is now. With lululemon's enticing Black Friday offers, you won’t find prices like this for the rest of the year to keep you comfortable and stylish on your errands or at the gym. Head on over to browse lululemon's Black Friday specials to score on a great selection of gear.

Through Monday, November 29, stock up on a variety of workout gear including tops, bottoms, and bras, priced from $9 to $99. Plus, shipping is always free on all items, no matter how small or big your purchase is. Whether you are a yogi, mom-on-the-go or a fitness enthusiast, there's something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Take a look at the lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25", our top pick for yoga among the best workout leggings, marked down in select colors from $98 to $79, a $19 savings. Made of Nulu fabric, it offers a nearly naked, super-soft feel that won't get in the way of your practice. It also features a waistband pocket to hold your keys and a card or two.

With lululemon’s huge following, it’s best that you hurry as its Black Friday specials will run out sooner than later.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Lululemon Black Friday 2021—save on iconic leggings and more