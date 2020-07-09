'I fell in love immediately': These on-sale Lululemon pants are the ultimate work from home must-have

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Lululemon Wanderer Crop in Black

Be honest: when is the last time you put on pants that didn’t have some sort of elastic waistband, sweatpants-feel or legging-like quality? Gone are the days of structured trousers and pantsuits — and these days wearing our “nice” sweatpants feels like dressing up.

If you’re looking for a new pair of comfy yet chic pants to wear for your Zoom calls (and beyond), we’ve found a pair of sworn-by Lululemon pants that might be a good buy. The Wanderer Crop pants are made in ultra-light fabric with a relaxed fit — so they look meeting appropriate while maintaining the comfort of your coziest sweats. The best part? They’re part of Lululemon’s ultra-rare Online Warehouse Sale, and are currently marked down to just $69.

Lululemon Wanderer Crop in True Navy

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $69 (originally $88)

What are they?

These pants were made with commuting and days spent in the office in mind. While those two tasks may no longer be part of your daily routine, these lightweight, sweat-wicking pants are still perfect for the various tasks involved in working from home. Whether you’re trying to homeschool the kids or simply get out for your daily walk, these pants give a refined feel to traditional cropped sweats.

With a hidden pocket for your phone and a comfortable amount of stretch that still retains shape, the best part of these pants are that they can be machine washed and dried, making them ultimately fuss-free.

What people are saying

Customers say these lightweight crop pants are perfect for any season.

“I opened these and was so impressed with how they feel. I love the style and did I mention these feel like you have nothing on? They are comfort, comfort, comfort,” says one reviewer. “Beautiful for travel or dress up pants, I am just ordering my third pair.”

“I just happened to try these on in store and fell in love immediately. They look perfect on. They hang very nicely and are very very flattering. I am a huge Lulu crop wearer and these are probably the nicest I have. You can dress them up or down. I wear an eight in Align leggings, 10 in Align joggers. I bought these crops in a 10 and they are absolutely wonderful,” adds another. “Highly recommend and I’ll continue to purchase.”

Lululemon Wanderer Crop in Black

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $69 (originally $88)

While the Wanderer Crops are loved for their lightweight feel and versatility, customers do warn that the waistline is quite high.

“These pants are very comfortable. I wear them to run errands and to lounge around the house. Fabric is lightweight and airy (perfect for summer). However, they are very 'mom' style, exacerbated by the high waist. I have to fold down the waist band. Also, it is difficult to find a shirt that makes these pants look cute but I ended keeping them because of how comfortable they are, even with the waist folded,” reads one review.

“I love the fabric and the lines of these pants. I did have to size up to make sure that the lines laid flat over the front of my legs, and have found that they sit a little too high for a 'perfect' rating,” adds another. “Part of me wishes that I could sew the waistband down a little.”

The verdict

If you’re in the market for a new pair of not-sweatpants pants, the Wanderer Crop could be for you. While the ultra-high waist look may not be for everyone, these pants receive top marks for comfort. Lightweight and cool with sweat-wicking, these pants are perfect for anyone working, schooling or just getting by at home.

