Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ:LULU) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) share price down 14% in the last month. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. We think most investors would be happy with the 296% return, over that period. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 20% drop, in the last year.

While the stock has fallen 3.0% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Lululemon Athletica managed to grow its earnings per share at 35% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 32% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Lululemon Athletica has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Lululemon Athletica shareholders are down 20% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -22%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 32% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Lululemon Athletica better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Lululemon Athletica , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

