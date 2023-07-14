Lululemon Athletica Insiders Sold US$50m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Over the past year, many Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Dennis Wilson, for US$30m worth of shares, at about US$350 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$380). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 1.9% of Dennis Wilson's holding.

Lululemon Athletica insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Lululemon Athletica insiders own 3.8% of the company, currently worth about US$1.8b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Lululemon Athletica Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Lululemon Athletica shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Lululemon Athletica insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Lululemon Athletica and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

