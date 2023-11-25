Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ:LULU) stock is up by a considerable 18% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Lululemon Athletica's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lululemon Athletica is:

29% = US$1.0b ÷ US$3.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.29 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Lululemon Athletica's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Lululemon Athletica has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 15% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Lululemon Athletica's considerable five year net income growth of 20% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Lululemon Athletica's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Lululemon Athletica is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Lululemon Athletica Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Lululemon Athletica doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Lululemon Athletica's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

