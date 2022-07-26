Lulu makes a shout for Glasgow to land Eurovision

Christy Cooney - BBC News
·3 min read
Singer Lulu at the BBC Music Awards
Singer Lulu at the BBC Music Awards

Former Eurovision winner Lulu has called for the next contest to be held in her home town of Glasgow.

On BBC Two's Newsnight, the singer said the city was "music mad" and would make "the most fabulous hosts".

It comes after organisers announced the contest would not be held in Ukraine, which won this year's event, due to the ongoing war in the country, and would instead be hosted by the UK.

Several cities, including Glasgow, are already jostling for the honour.

Next year will mark the ninth time the competition has been held in the UK - but Scotland has hosted only once, in 1972, when the event was held in Edinburgh's Usher Hall.

"It has to be Glasgow because that's where I come from," said Lulu.

"They're so politically savvy, they're the most fabulous hosts, they absolutely are music mad.

"I think it would be just the most fabulous thing, and I would be there. I just cannot wait."

Lulu, born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie, scored her first chart success aged 15 in 1964 with a cover of the Isley Brothers' Shout.

She was still only 20 when she represented the UK at the 1969 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Boom Bang-a-Bang. It was voted one of four joint winners that night.

Lulu also famously starred alongside Sidney Poitier in the 1967 film To Sir, with Love, and sang the theme to the 1974 James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun.

And she went on to have her only number one single after 30 years in the business when she collaborated with Take That on 1994's Relight My Fire.

This year's Eurovision saw the UK's Sam Ryder place first in the jury vote and second overall with a performance of his song Space Man.

The UK has a number of cities with the arenas, accommodation, and international transport links to host the competition, with London, Sheffield, and Manchester already confirming plans to make an official bid.

Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Brighton, Bristol, Belfast, Cardiff, and Nottingham are also considered possible contenders.

An exterior view of Glasgow's Hydro Arena
Glasgow's Hydro Arena has been touted as an ideal Eurovision venue by Sottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Also speaking to Newsnight, Jay Aston of Bucks Fizz, who won the 1981 contest with Making Your Mind Up, said she hoped hosting the event, and Mr Ryder's success this year, would inspire more people in the UK to be enthusiastic about Eurovision.

"We've all been getting fed up because we've been coming last one too many times," she said.

She also said she'd like to see the event pay homage to Ukraine and their success at this year's contest.

"Obviously Ukraine won and we've got to make it their show," she said. "We can't steal the limelight. It's all about their win."

Lulu added: "That's very important. Whatever town, whatever city it goes to, the UK will be behind Ukraine."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lockdown drinking increase could cause 25,000 excess deaths in England

    Alcohol-related mortality rates over 20 years set to rise due to people increasing consumption during Covid

  • Jason Momoa reportedly involved in traffic collision near Los Angeles

    The actor, 42, was unhurt in the accident according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

  • Jason Momoa Involved in Nonfatal Car Crash With Motorcyclist

    The "Aquaman" star was not injured, while the other rider was brought to a hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries

  • Storm Clouds Roll in Amid Hail and Wild Winds in South Carolina

    The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a special weather statement for parts of northeastern South Carolina on Monday, July 25, warning of winds of up to 40 mph and pea-sized hail.Footage by Samantha Weiss shows dark storm clouds rolling over the region. Credit: Samantha Weiss via Storyful

  • Jason Momoa involved in ‘head-on crash with motorcyclist’ while driving in Los Angeles

    Exact cause of crash is under investigation

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer

    Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois agreed to a one-year, US$6-million qualifying offer Friday. The 24-year-old Dubois, who arrived in Winnipeg in a trade with Columbus in exchange for Patrik Laine early in the 2020-21 season, played 81 games for the Jets last season, recording 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists), and 106 penalty minutes. The native of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., has posted 239 points (102G, 137A) and 306 PIMs in 361 career games for both the Jets and Blue Jackets. Dubois, the

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the