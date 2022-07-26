Lulu makes a shout for Glasgow to land Eurovision

Singer Lulu at the BBC Music Awards

Former Eurovision winner Lulu has called for the next contest to be held in her home town of Glasgow.

On BBC Two's Newsnight, the singer said the city was "music mad" and would make "the most fabulous hosts".

It comes after organisers announced the contest would not be held in Ukraine, which won this year's event, due to the ongoing war in the country, and would instead be hosted by the UK.

Several cities, including Glasgow, are already jostling for the honour.

Next year will mark the ninth time the competition has been held in the UK - but Scotland has hosted only once, in 1972, when the event was held in Edinburgh's Usher Hall.

"It has to be Glasgow because that's where I come from," said Lulu.

"They're so politically savvy, they're the most fabulous hosts, they absolutely are music mad.

"I think it would be just the most fabulous thing, and I would be there. I just cannot wait."

Lulu, born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie, scored her first chart success aged 15 in 1964 with a cover of the Isley Brothers' Shout.

She was still only 20 when she represented the UK at the 1969 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Boom Bang-a-Bang. It was voted one of four joint winners that night.

Lulu also famously starred alongside Sidney Poitier in the 1967 film To Sir, with Love, and sang the theme to the 1974 James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun.

And she went on to have her only number one single after 30 years in the business when she collaborated with Take That on 1994's Relight My Fire.

This year's Eurovision saw the UK's Sam Ryder place first in the jury vote and second overall with a performance of his song Space Man.

The UK has a number of cities with the arenas, accommodation, and international transport links to host the competition, with London, Sheffield, and Manchester already confirming plans to make an official bid.

Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Brighton, Bristol, Belfast, Cardiff, and Nottingham are also considered possible contenders.

Glasgow's Hydro Arena has been touted as an ideal Eurovision venue by Sottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Also speaking to Newsnight, Jay Aston of Bucks Fizz, who won the 1981 contest with Making Your Mind Up, said she hoped hosting the event, and Mr Ryder's success this year, would inspire more people in the UK to be enthusiastic about Eurovision.

"We've all been getting fed up because we've been coming last one too many times," she said.

She also said she'd like to see the event pay homage to Ukraine and their success at this year's contest.

"Obviously Ukraine won and we've got to make it their show," she said. "We can't steal the limelight. It's all about their win."

Lulu added: "That's very important. Whatever town, whatever city it goes to, the UK will be behind Ukraine."