Lula to be sworn in as Brazil president as Bolsonaro flies to US

Katy Watson in Brasilia & Matt Murphy in London - BBC News
·3 min read
Two supporters of Brazilian politician Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are pictured wearing red
Supporters have turned out in the red colour of the Worker's Party - and one wore a presidential sash

Crowds of people are gathering in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia, ahead of the inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as president.

The veteran left-wing politician, known widely as Lula, also led the country between 2003 and 2010 - and defeated Jair Bolsonaro in October's poll.

There is tight security for Sunday's ceremony amid fears that Bolsonaro supporters may try to disrupt it.

Mr Bolsonaro himself will not attend, having left Brazil on Friday.

A sea of Lula supporters gathered in front of Congress early in the morning - decked out in the red colour of his Workers' Party. They travelled to see their leader sworn in - but also for a celebration.

More than 60 artists - including Samba legend Martinho da Vila - are due to perform on two giant stages decorated in the national flag as part of a music festival dubbed "Lulapalooza".

"Love has won over hate," read one banner carried by a man dressed as Lula - complete with a presidential sash.

"Brazil needed this change, this transformation," said another backer of the incoming leader as she queued for Sunday's festivities.

Juliana Barreto - who is from Lula's home state Pernambuco - told the BBC that her country was "a disaster" previously.

Formal proceedings will begin at 14:30 (17:30 GMT), when Lula and incoming Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin will parade through the city on an open-top convertible.

The men have spent the past days selecting their cabinet and appointing supporters to key state owned businesses.

In a noted change of policy from the Bolsonaro administration, Marina Silva - one of Brazil's best known climate activists - was re-appointed to head the environment and climate ministry. She will be expected to achieve Lula's pledge to reach "zero deforestation" in the Amazon by 2030.

More than 300,000 people are expected to flock to the capital for the inauguration, which will take place at Esplanade of Ministries, home to the country's congress buildings.

The state of Brasilia has pledged to deploy "100%" of its police force - around 8,000 officers - to the city amid fears that some supporters of Mr Bolsonaro could seek to disrupt proceedings.

Mr Bolsonaro himself reportedly flew to the US state of Florida after delivering a teary farewell to supporters.

"We have a great future ahead," he said in a social media video. "Battles are lost, but we will not lose the war."

The populist incumbent has repeatedly said he does not wish to attend the inauguration of his successor, where he would be expected to hand over the presidential sash in a sign of a stable transfer of power.

Last week, authorities arrested a supporter of Mr Bolsonaro who had allegedly placed explosives on a fuel truck near an airport in the capital on Christmas Eve. The man said he hoped to "sow chaos" ahead of Lula's inauguration.

And other supporters of the outgoing leader have remained camped outside army headquarters, where they have been urging the army to launch a coup. Police attempted to remove the demonstrators on Thursday, but withdrew after they reacted violently.

However, Mr Bolsonaro has condemned the protests against his defeat, urging his supporters to "show we are different from the other side, that we respect the norms and the Constitution".

Latest Stories

  • Lula set for inauguration to preside over polarized Brazil

    BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be sworn in Sunday in the capital of Brasilia and assume office for the third time, marking the culmination of a political comeback sure to thrill supporters and enrage opponents in a fiercely polarized nation. But Lula’s presidency is unlikely to be like his previous two mandates, coming after the tightest presidential race in more than three decades in Brazil and resistance to his taking office by some of his oppon

  • Santa Cruz County Issues Evacuation Orders as San Lorenzo River Floods

    Evacuation orders were in place in areas of Santa Cruz County, California, on December 31 as rising levels of the San Lorenzo River prompted a flood warning.Hundreds of residents in Felton Grove and Paradise Park were asked to move to higher ground by local officials.By Saturday evening, Santa Cruz County officials stated that the San Lorenzo River had “crested,” with the flooding “receding,” though the evacuation order remained in place until further notice.Santa Cruz photojournalist Alekz Londos captured footage on December 31 along a flooded Felton Grove street. Credit: Alekz Londos via Storyful

  • Analysis-Jail time hardened Lula's resolve to tackle poverty over profit

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's 580-day stretch behind bars imbued him with a renewed sense of social justice, the leftist's allies and confidants said, convincing him of the need to prioritize ending poverty over boosting profits. Lula takes office on Sunday for an unprecedented third term, capping a dramatic turnaround for one of the world's most enduring political leaders, who first ran for president in 1989. Jailed for graft in 2018 - the year right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro was elected - Lula's convictions were overturned in 2019, allowing him to oust Bolsonaro in October's election.

  • US weather: 'Atmospheric river' storm sees California hit by heavy rain and snow

    Heavy rain and snowfall have hit parts of California, just days after a brutal bomb cyclone struck the US. As Californians prepared to ring in the New Year, officials issued evacuation orders for some northern areas of the US state due to the risk of flooding. Towns and villages around the city of Sacramento and the San Franciso Bay area were some of the worst impacted by the deluge on Saturday, with as much as 3.7 inches (9.3 centimetres) falling across the day.

  • Flood warning issued as storm pounds SLO County

    Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall per hour, the National Weather Service said.

  • ‘Imminent’ failure of levee in Wilton. Sacramento County urges residents to seek higher ground

    #breaking: The Cosumnes River at Wilton is 2.5 feet above flood stage.

  • Ukraine Latest: Xi, Putin Hail Ties; Zelenskiy’s Air Defense Vow

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping hailed deepening ties between Russia and China in talks Friday, despite signs that Beijing is impatient with the wider political and economic impact of Russia’s struggling invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionProminent Texas Family Has $29 Million Embezzled by BookkeeperXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight With China Economy on Back FootBenedict XVI, Pope Whose Resignation Shook Catholics, DiesAs

  • Trump's taxes show Donald Trump gave $0.00 to charity in his final year in office

    Trump's taxes show Donald Trump gave $0.00 to charity in his final year in office

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy in New Year message: "I want to wish all of us one thing – victory"

    KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that his only wish for all Ukrainians for 2023 was victory and resolved to stay the course while the country fights for it. He reiterated, as he often has since Russia began its invasion in Ukraine in February, that he will stay with his people while they are fighting for freedom. Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, calling it a "special operation" to "denazify" and demilitarise Ukraine, which he said was a threat to Russia.

  • How a British boxing champ returned to his Ghanaian roots on an English chicken farm

    From Ghana to Britain, boxing to chicken farming - the story of Francis Ampofo's success.

  • The World’s 15 Most Beautiful Rooftop Bars and Restaurants

    Opened in 2022, Nubeluz is the newest offering from renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés. The venue was designed by Uruguayan architect&nbsp;Rafael Viñoly, and interiors are by&nbsp;Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Nubeluz also offers a menu of haute-cuisine small bites, including oysters, foie gras, smoked salmon and jamón ibérico from Andrés’s native Spain.

  • I spent 88 days in Russia's filtration system in Ukraine

    Ihor Talalay was detained for months because a soldier at a checkpoint thought his boots looked out of place. Here's how he survived it.

  • Severe flooding brings Hogmanay disruption

    The West Coast Mainline is closed between Carlisle and Scotland as a clean-up takes place after Friday's floods.

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his