Lula says Bolsonaro has still not conceded Brazilian election

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks after winning the presidential run-off election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil - AFP

Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday cast doubt over whether his rival Jair Bolsonaro would recognise the results of the election, foreshadowing potential unrest in the country.

"So far, Bolsonaro has not called me to recognise my victory, and I don't know if he will call or if he will recognise my victory," Lula told tens of thousands of jubilant supporters celebrating his win on Sao Paulo's Paulista Ave.

Mr Bolsonaro, 67, who was silent in the hours after the result was declared, for months claimed without evidence that Brazil's electronic voting system is plagued by fraud and that the courts, media and other institutions had conspired against his far-right movement. He had also threatened not to accept the result if he lost.

"Anywhere in the world, the losing president would already have called to admit defeat," Lula told the massive crowd.

In the capital Brasilia, some supporters of Mr Bolsonaro refused to accept the results.

"The Brazilian people aren't going to swallow a faked election and hand our nation over to a thief," said 50-year-old teacher Ruth da Silva Barbosa.

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro react to the election result - AFP

Electoral officials declared the election for Lula, who had 50.9 per cent of the vote to 49.1 per cent for Mr Bolsonaro, with more than 99.9 per cent of polling stations reporting. It was the closest race since Brazil returned to democracy after its 1964-1985 dictatorship.

Mr Bolsonaro, the vitriolic hardline conservative dubbed the "Tropical Trump," becomes the first incumbent president not to win re-election in the post-dictatorship era.

Some of his key allies appeared in public to accept the results. They included the speaker of the lower house of Congress, Arthur Lira, who said it was time to "extend a hand to our adversaries, debate, build bridges".

Congratulations for Lula poured in from the US, Europe, Asia and from across Latin America.

US President Joe Biden said: "I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections."

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, lauded Brazilians "for exercising their right to vote and reaffirming the strength of their democracy".

The United States "looks forward to continuing our strong partnership with President-Elect Lula as we build a democratic, prosperous, and equitable hemisphere," he said.

In Europe, Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, said he looked forward to working with Lula “on the issues that matter to the UK and Brazil, from growing the global economy to protecting the planet's natural resources and promoting democratic values".

Minutes after the announcement of the final election results, Emmanuel Macron, the French President, said the poll opened "a new page" in Brazil's history.

"Together, we will join forces to take up the many common challenges and renew the ties of friendship between our two countries," the French president said on Twitter.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted his congratulations, saying he looked forward to "a close and trusting cooperation" with Brazil, "especially in the areas of trade and climate protection".

Vladimir Putin hailed Lula’s election victory, saying he hoped for "constructive" cooperation, the Kremlin said.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations ... the election results have confirmed your impressive political authority," the Russian President said in a telegram to Lula. "I hope that through joint efforts we will pursue the development of constructive Russo-Brazilian cooperation in all areas."

China's foreign ministry also congratulated Lula.

Relations between China and Brazil worsened under right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.

Leftist Lula, previously a two-term president, led Brazil into the first BRICS grouping in 2009, initially made up of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, before South Africa joined in 2010.

"China sincerely congratulates Mr Lula on his re-election as President of Brazil and wishes Brazil new achievements in its nation-building endeavors," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.