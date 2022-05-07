Lula launches campaign to reclaim Brazilian presidency from Bolsonaro

Tom Phillips in São Paulo
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: André Penner/AP</span>
Photograph: André Penner/AP

Brazil’s former leader Luiz Inació Lula da Silva has kickstarted what he hopes will be a sensational finale to one of Latin America’s most extraordinary political careers, publicly declaring his intention to challenge Jair Bolsonaro for the presidency and urging citizens to unite against the far-right populist’s “incompetence and authoritarianism”.

Speaking at a rally in São Paulo, where the one-time lathe operator began his spectacular rise to power as a union leader more than four decades ago, Lula publicly spelled out his ambition to reclaim the presidency for the first time.

“I am certain that we are going to manage to stage the greatest peaceful revolution the world has ever seen,” the 76-year-old leftist told thousands of supporters, who had gathered for the launch of what Lula called a cross-party anti-Bolsonaro alliance called Vamos Juntos Pelo Brasil, or Let’s Pull Together for Brazil.

“We have a dream. We are moved by hope – and there is no force greater than the hope of a people who know they can be happy once more … Once again we are going to care for Brazil and the Brazilian people,” Lula said.

Related: Is Brazil ready for the next incarnation of President Lula?

The seats before him were filled by a who’s who of the Brazilian left, as well as celebrities, intellectuals, union leaders and grassroots activists who had travelled from all across the country – united in their desire to stop Bolsonaro returning to power when nearly 150 million Brazilians choose their next leader in October.

“Bolsonaro represents the death of our people, our extermination … Lula’s the opposite – he represents hope,” said Nathália Purificação, 23, an Afro-Brazilian activist from Bom Jesus da Lapa in the north-eastern state of Bahia.

Ademario Nogueira, a 58-year-old campaigner from the capital, Brasília, brandished a portrait of his bearded leader. “He’s the horseman of hope,” Nogueira said of Lula, a two-term president from 2003 to 2010 who was barred from the 2018 election after being jailed on controversial corruption charges that were annulled last year.

Opinion polls suggest Lula is on course to win his sixth presidential run since he first tried to become the leader of South America’s largest democracy in 1989. One survey, released on the eve of Lula’s announcement, gave him a 13% lead over Bolsonaro in the first round and a 20% lead in a second round runoff.

Sixty per cent of voters said they would not vote for Bolsonaro – who is widely blamed for mishandling a Covid outbreak that has killed nearly 665,000 citizens – under any circumstance. More than 60% believe the economy is going in the wrong direction, with rising inflation, high unemployment and a growing cost of living crisis.

“It’s Lula’s to lose, clearly,” said Felipe Nunes, the head of the polling group Quaest.

Even so, in recent weeks there have been signs of nervousness among Lula allies and progressive Brazilians desperate to see the back of Bolsonaro, after a series of unforced bloopers from the veteran leftist. Last weekend Lula was forced to apologise after suggesting police officers were not human beings. This week he was criticised for claiming the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, were equally to blame for the war there.

“If Lula carries on with this verbal incontinence … he’ll give the current occupant of the presidential palace a serious shot at re-election,” the Brazilian author Paulo Coelho warned on Twitter.

Some critics complain Lula has failed to offer a clear vision for the future and is relying too heavily on rekindling nostalgia over his two-term presidency, when a global commodity boom helped him pump vast sums into poverty reduction schemes and infrastructure projects.

In an interview with Time magazine, published on the eve of Saturday’s event, Lula declared: “Instead of asking what I will do, just look at what I have done”.

Those accomplishments – which included helping millions escape poverty and expanding access to education – were given centre stage at Saturday’s event in São Paulo, the city to which a 10-year-old Lula moved in 1955, three years after his family fled rural hardship in the north-eastern state of Pernambuco.

The auditorium was plastered with photographs remembering Lula’s years in power. Before his speech, videos were shown in which he appeared alongside global figures such as Barack Obama, George W Bush and Queen Elizabeth. “He’s the best president in the history of Brazil,” said Nogueira, an activist from Lula’s Worker’s party (PT). “Brazil is desperate to be happy again.”

Lula, who was freed up to run in the 2022 election after the supreme court annulled his convictions, told supporters that at the coming election Brazil would have the chance to decide which country it wanted to be. “The Brazil of democracy or authoritarianism … The Brazil of knowledge and tolerance or the Brazil of obscurantism and violence, of education and culture or of revolvers and rifles.”

“It has never, ever been so easy to choose,” Lula added with a smile. “And never has it been more important to make the right choice.”

Also on show was Lula’s attempt to build a broad coalition capable of defeating Bolsonaro, including parties from outside the left. Lula’s running mate, the centre-right former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin, was unable to attend after contracting Covid but in a video message told the audience that unity was essential to protect democracy and defeat “the most disastrous and most cruel government in Brazilian history”.

Juliano Medeiros, the president of the leftwing Socialism and Liberty party (PSOL), said it was essential for the opposition to coalesce, as it failed to do before Bolsonaro’s shock 2018 election. The anti-Bolsonaro movement also urgently needed to ensure the 2022 campaign was based on exposing Bolsonaro’s failures and the real economic problems facing Brazil’s 215 million citizens.

“In 2018 it was Bolsonarismo and the far right that set the agenda: it was all about anti-communism and corruption and culture wars. This time our challenge is to put unemployment, inflation, hunger and equality at the centre of the debate,” Medeiros said, as delegates streamed into the convention centre.

Activists voiced optimism that Bolsonaro’s days in power were numbered. “I don’t have the words to describe my happiness,” said Susy Keith, a 45-year-old producer from Rio who was dressed as a bright red star.

“I feel I’m part of history,” said Maria de Lourdes, a retired bank clerk from Marília who clutched a crêpe paper flower to symbolise her yearning for change.

However, many progressives feel profound trepidation over the coming months, with Brazil’s pro-gun president billing the election as an epochal struggle between ultraconservative “good” and the “evil” left.

“My main worry is violence. I think there’s a real chance we will see fighting in the streets. These are going to be the most polarised elections on Earth,” said Celso Rocha de Barros, a columnist for the Folha de São Paulo newspaper.

On Saturday Lula urged supporters to resist provocation during the campaign and to face their opponents with love, not hate.

“We are going to win this battle for democracy with smiles, affection, love, peace and harmony,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • 2-time defending champ Lightning pull even with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0. Mitch Marner ha

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Ex-world champ Spencer says Boxing Canada boss should've been fired "a long time ago"

    Three-time world boxing champion Mary Spencer is surprised that Daniel Trepanier still has his job. "He should have been fired a long time ago," Spencer said. "A long time ago." The eight-time national middleweight champion — and one of Canada's most recognizable boxers — was among the 121 athletes and coaches who signed Wednesday's letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Trepanier, Boxing Canada's high performance director, plus an independent report into what they say is a toxic

  • Halifax and Moncton, N.B., to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship

    Halifax and Moncton, N.B., will host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship at the end of this year, just four months after the COVID-delayed 2022 edition is scheduled to be held in Edmonton this August. "Nova Scotia is thrilled to be selected to host the 2023 World Juniors, which will be the best tournament to date," Premier Tim Houston said Thursday. "We are ready to roll out the welcome mat for the players, their families and visiting fans. I'll be in the arena with thousands of Nova Scoti

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Blue Jays fan's viral act of kindness leaves young Yankees fan in tears

    What a touching moment at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night.

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the