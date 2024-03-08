Lukes' two-run triple leads Blue Jays to 2-1 spring training win over Yankees

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Nathan Lukes had a two-run triple and Chris Bassitt had a strong start as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 2-1 in spring training action Friday.

The Blue Jays got two of their three hits in a decisive sixth inning.

Bo Bichette doubled with one on to set up Lukes, who followed with a triple to score Alan Roden and Josh Kasevich, who had replaced Bichette as a pinch-runner.

Bassitt stuck out four over 4 1/3 innings. He surrendered four of New York's five hits, including an RBI double by DJ LeMahieu in the third.

Yimi Garcia struck out two in a scoreless sixth to pick up the win for Toronto (5-8). Mason Fluharty struck out the side in the ninth for the save.

Former Blue Jay Marcus Stroman struck out two over four no-hit innings for the Yankees (5-8).

Yerry De Los Santos was tagged with the loss.

Toronto next faces Philadelphia on Saturday in Clearwater, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press