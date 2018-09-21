Luke Voit Gives Yankees Pair of Home Run Records on One Swing

NEW YORK — Luke Voit and the New York Yankees have set two home run records with one swing of the bat.

The brawny first baseman hit a two-run shot to straightaway center field in the second inning Thursday night against Boston, giving the Yankees a major league-record 12 players with at least 10 home runs this season.

Voit’s homer also was the 246th for New York this year, breaking the franchise mark set in 2012. Entering the game, the Yankees were on pace for 263 home runs — one short of the big league record established by the 1997 Seattle Mariners.

Voit, who also hit one homer for St. Louis this season, has connected 10 times in 30 games with the Yankees since they acquired him July 28. He went 4 for 4 with two home runs Wednesday night against the Red Sox.

He joins Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius, Miguel Andujar, Aaron Hicks, Gleyber Torres, Gary Sanchez, Brett Gardner, Greg Bird, Neil Walker and Austin Romine as players with double-digit homers for the Yankees this year.

The other teams that had 11 players with 10 or more home runs were the Houston Astros in 2015 and 2017, the 2016 Minnesota Twins and the 2004 Detroit Tigers.