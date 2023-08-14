Luke Valentine breaks silence after being kicked off Big Brother for using the N-word

Luke Valentine is breaking his silence after being kicked out of the Big Brother house for using a racist slur.

In an ambiguous video posted to social media Sunday, the 30-year-old illustrator from Coral Springs, Fla., addressed his followers, saying, "Hey, guys, just letting you know I'm alive, I've arrived, and you gotta keep the flames stoked until next time. We can't burn out — no, no, no, the fires of love will continue to burn, baby."

Valentine's video, which appeared to have been filmed during an outdoor workout, did not directly address his expulsion from the CBS reality series, nor offer an apology or explanation for the remark that led to his removal. He concluded by thanking his followers for "all the memes," "the support," and "all the kind words."

Luke Valentine from 'Big Brother 25'

Sonja Flemming/CBS Luke Valentine from 'Big Brother 25'

Valentine was booted from Big Brother last week after being caught on the show's 24/7 live feeds saying the N-word in front of three other houseguests.

"I'm in the f---ing cheese room, n----," Luke said Wednesday morning in the presence of Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli, and Jared Fields. He paused, said, "Dude," then continued: "Anyways, we were in the f---ing cheese room."

Wurtenberger and Goueli stood expressionless while Fields replied off camera while laughing, "Yo, you're off the f----ing ledge."

Valentine later said, "Well, I'm in trouble now… I've been in worse trouble."

Shortly after, CBS and Big Brother issued a statement saying, "Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night's show."

Story continues

On Thursday's episode, host Julie Chen Moonves said that the cast learned of Valentine's eviction the night prior and it had been "an emotional 24 hours in the Big Brother house." Footage showed Valentine called into a room, where he was informed of his removal.

Fields later discussed the situation during a confessional. "I've had friends like Luke in the past. It's really weird to try to have that conversation, that's why I didn't tell anybody," he said. "I don't associate ignorance with malice. Whether Luke meant it in that way or not, it was rules and regulations and we were told them clearly before walking into this house."

Fields added, "I completely understand the decision, and I also understand there are consequences to every action you make. It's just hard trying to help people understand where you're coming from, especially being the only Black male in this house. With that being said, Luke, I hope you the best bro, and I really hope it was a learning situation for you."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: