Luke Shaw ruled out of England's game with Denmark as Gareth Southgate makes injury admission

Luke Shaw will not be ready for England's second Euro 2024 group game against Denmark on Thursday, with manager Gareth Southgate reluctant to put a timeline on the left-back's likely return to action.

Southgate had hoped Shaw could play some part against the Danes here in Frankfurt but the Manchester United defender trained alone on Wednesday, as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring problem which has sidelined him since February.

"Luke won’t be involved tomorrow," Southgate said. "He’s actually on track for where we thought originally. We were hoping a couple of days ago we might accelerate that but he needs a bit more volume work. There are days when he needs to do more than the rest of the group.

"Luke’s an outstanding player, that’s why we’ve taken the decision to bring him, although he’s not played for so long. We’re hopeful that can be available as soon as possible. I don’t want to put a timeline on it here and now but he’s progressing well."

Shaw is the only recognised left-back in Southgate's 26-man squad and England appeared short of balance with the right-footed Kieran Trippier deputising in the 1-0 win over Serbia, with left-sided forward Phil Foden appearing subdued on the ball.

Southgate acknowledged that Shaw offers England "balance" and "drive" but paid tribute to Trippier's different qualities, notably his vocal leadership on the field.

"The balance he gives, the drive he gives, whoever plays with him down that side of the pitch, he gives a different outlet," Southgate said.

"But at the moment we don’t have him, we’re adapting to that and we have to find a different way. Kieran gave a performance like he has so many times for us in big matches. If you talk to wingers that play with him, his communication is an enormous help to other players. He has different attributes that Luke doesn’t have."

Southgate, who has said a number of players are still working their way back to full fitness, was coy over whether he will make changes to his side or stick with the XI that started against the Serbs.

"They’re the decisions we have to make, not just tomorrow but whenever we play," he said, when asked if some players may need a breather.

"What’s the right physical level for the group, right decisions for individuals? Without a doubt, players will benefit from having ad the game, been just about long enough recovery for that to help and we have to balance whether to stick with what we did or change and refresh the team."