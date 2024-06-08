Luke Shaw: I put Euro 2024 dream at risk rushing back to save Manchester United’s season

Luke Shaw is set to miss England's Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday - PA/Mike Egerton

Luke Shaw has revealed his Euro 2024 injury nightmare started after rushing back from injury to help save Manchester United’s season when Erik ten Hag asked him to play before he was ready to return.

Shaw, 28, is Gareth Southgate’s only regular left-back in the squad flying to Germany on Monday but is not yet in full training after his hamstring injury and setbacks over the last four months, meaning he is set to miss the tournament opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

His last game was on Feb 18 when he was injured at Luton Town and he admits that between his own judgement and United’s medical staff, he should not have played after picking up a problem the previous weekend against Aston Villa.

“I felt something against Aston Villa and came off at half-time at Villa Park,” said Shaw. “It’s kind of everyone’s fault. Partly my fault, partly medical staff, I think everyone would admit that.

“I didn’t train the whole week. The scan came back and there wasn’t too much there. But I didn’t train all week, then trained the day before the game. If the manager asks me to play, I’m never going to say no. I shouldn’t have played. But I’ve always said the team comes before everything for me. That will never change.”

Shaw walks off injured against Luton back in February - Reuters/Hannah McKay

United manager Ten Hag originally earmarked Shaw for a return before the end of the season, with United playing in the FA Cup final, but the full-back suffered a fresh injury as he closed in on a return to full training. He was angered by suggestions he prioritised the Euros over United.

“I was, of course, pushing to try and get back for the games and the final and I think I pushed too hard,” he said. “I came back too quickly and I actually ended up getting another injury in my hamstring, which was a ‘2C’ tear, which was three weeks from the final and they said it was a six-week injury, so that’s obviously why there was that setback.

“I got a few people coming up to me, saying, ‘how can you not be fit for United but fit for England?’, but the circumstances were that I did push to do everything I can to be fit for United, and that’s been really my whole season.

“Of course, like I said, it’s been disappointing for me, but I want to do everything I can of course, first and foremost, for United.”

Kieran Trippier is in line to cover for Shaw while he recovers at the start of the tournament. Southgate described him as a long-shot for the finals when he named his provisional squad but also omitted Ben Chilwell meaning his cover was from other defenders playing away from their regular position.

Shaw revealed that after the defeat to Iceland on Friday evening, Southgate told his players exactly where they needed to improve in a frank post-match team talk. The United full-back also suggested the impact of seeing seven team-mates axed from the final squad had a bearing on the performance.

“Gareth made that very clear in the changing room. We know we need to be better. The mentality needs to be better, attitude, performance – everything,” said Shaw.

“It wasn’t a shock. Everyone in the dressing room knows we can be better. You look in that changing room and see the players, the quality and the experience, we know we should be better. This could have been the best thing to happen to us. It made us realise that going to Germany is not going to be an easy ride. It’s going to be very very hard and it’s going to need a lot of determination from the team to do that.

“It’s been a tough couple of days in camp, with the decisions. It’s never an easy one to deal with. I’m not saying that had a massive effect on today but it could have made a little difference.”