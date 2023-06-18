Luke Shaw: I would love Harry Kane and Declan Rice to join Man Utd

Shaw is currently in England camp with Rice and Kane - PA/Martin Rickett

Luke Shaw says he would take “world-class” Harry Kane and Declan Rice to Manchester United “in a heartbeat” after posting “half-joking” photographs with them on social media.

The trio are all on England duty and are training at United’s Carrington complex ahead of their final game of the season – the Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia at Old Trafford.

Shaw cheekily took to Instagram with photos of him with Kane and Rice – both players that United covet – and with the message “Carrington tour”. He tagged his team-mates into his post.

“Half-joking,” Shaw said when asked about why he did it before making a serious point. “It is a bit of both. I know they are both world-class players and I don’t know what is going on at their clubs but if it was down to me, I would take them in a heartbeat and they would improve our team massively and help us go to what we want to achieve.”

United certainly want Kane, who has one year left on his contract at Tottenham Hotspur but fear a deal may be prohibitive until the future ownership of the club is finalised. A fee of around £100 million would have to be offered for the England captain.

Rice’s departure is more advanced with West Ham United having rejected an opening bid of £80 million plus £10 million in add-ons and a lengthy payment plan from Arsenal.

A fresh offer is expected this week from Arsenal with Manchester City, United and, to a lesser extent, Chelsea also in the running for the 24-year-old midfielder who has been told he can leave if around £100 million, again, is offered.

Shaw admitted the timing of these international games as the transfer window opens, with England having beaten Malta 4-0 on Friday to remain firmly on track to qualify for next summer’s Euros, has led to more talk between the players over their futures.

“It is not normally discussed but because of the time of the season and what is going on there is a lot of talk, a lot of banter,” the 27-year-old defender said.

“I would love a few of them to join United – I am not going to lie. I am speaking to them, telling them how good Manchester is because I know their qualities. I know they are world-class players and they would be a massive help to us but I can only say so much. It is up to the club and whatever they decide so we have to go from there.”

The transfer window has become such a huge event that Shaw said it is “hard not to read [about it] because it is everywhere”.

He added: “We read what is going on. We all talk. We are all really close. We have private conversations of what is going on although they won’t be spoken about here. We speak and that is all I can say.”

Such a statement will cause excitement among United fans although it remains unlikely that Tottenham can be forced to sell Kane, just yet, while Arsenal remain the favourites for Rice.

The protracted United takeover has undoubtedly complicated their transfer plans although they are determined to sign another England player, and another with just a year left on his contract, Chelsea’s Mason Mount having had an initial £40 million offer rejected. He is out of the England squad through injury.

There is no doubt over Shaw’s own future having signed a new four-year contract at United. “I’ve been here for a long time now,” he said, having signed in 2014 from Southampton for £30 million.

“I’ve been through very different periods, a lot of ups and downs but I can feel that the club is going in the right direction now,” he said.

“I care about this club a lot and I’ll do anything I can to bring the right players here that I know the manager will like and want and who will definitely improve our team. It’s only a matter of time until we’re challenging for the big trophies.”

Southgate: 'Rashford ready for special Old Trafford international'

Shaw has enjoyed an outstanding campaign for club and country and has, at United, even been used at centre-half which has left Harry Maguire, another player set to move on this summer, even further out of contention.

“It’s tough. I think a few times Harry has been struggling with a niggle so he wasn’t always 100 per cent fit,” Shaw said about taking his team-mate’s place.

“But I also do think the manager [Erik ten Hag] does like a left-footed centre-back, that’s in his philosophy and the way he wants to play. I played there in one game and he really liked me in that position, and he kept me there.

“But of course I’m really close with Harry, we speak a lot and for me personally, whenever I’m on that pitch I have to do my best and that’s wherever the manager wants me to play.”