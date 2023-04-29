Who is Luke Schoonmaker, the Dallas Cowboys’ second-round draft pick

The Dallas Cowboys selected Luke Schoonmaker with the 58th pick in the second round in the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City on DAY.

Here’s what you should know about the new Cowboy:

▪ Name: Luke Schoonmaker

▪ Position: Tight end

▪ School: Michigan

▪ Background: The 6-foot-6, 249-pound fifth-year tight end appeared in 43 games in his career with the Wolverines, including 20 starts. He appeared in 12 games in his fifth season, including 11 starts. He caught 35 passes for 418 yards with three touchdowns. He was a All-Big Ten third-team selection. Scored on a 32-yard touchdown reception against TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl before an injury caused him to leave the game.

In 2021, he played in all 14 games with 17 catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

He attended Hamden Hall (Conn.) Country Day school, graduating in 2018. He caught 22 passes for 343 yards in his senior year. He was the quarterback in his junior year, passing for 878 yards and five touchdowns. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school.