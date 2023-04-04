Luke Rockhold explains decision to end retirement: ‘Fighting makes you feel alive’

Luke Rockhold’s retirement didn’t last long.

The former UFC middleweight champion retired, then booked a fight a little more than a half-year later. Rockhold is scheduled to debut in bareknuckle boxing on under the BKFC banner on April 29. He takes on former UFC fighter Mike Perry in the main event of BKFC 41 in Broomfield, Colo., outside Denver.

Rockhold says he’s returning to combat sports for the competition, something he dearly missed in his short retirement.

“Fighting makes you feel alive – when you put yourself, and you’re putting something on the line, and it’s real, and it makes your heart beat,” Rockhold told Morning Kombat. “It makes your blood pulse. It makes every bit of you focus at that moment, and you have to be as present as you possibly can.”

But it’s not just the love of competition. Rockhold also thinks he’s got plenty of fight left in him, which is a main component in his return.

“It’s f*cking fighting, and I love it, and I’m going to do it – as long as my head is clear, my eyes are good, I’m sharp as can be,” Roclkhold said. “I haven’t lost any bit of myself in this game. I feel f*cking healthy upstairs and downstairs and feel ready to go. I love it.”

As far as what the rest of his career is going to look like, Rockhold is unsure what’s coming after his bout against Perry. What’s certain is that he will continue fighting regardless of the outcome April 29.

“We’ll see – one at a time,” Rockhold said. “I’m my own promotion now, and I’m doing one fight at a time and I’m enjoying fighting. I don’t plan on stopping. I plan on going through this kid, and then we’ll see what’s next.”

More BKFC!

MMA Junkie Radio #3348: Guest Yianni Diakomihalis, Bellator 293 and PFL previews, more MMA Junkie Radio #3347: Guest Brendan Loughnane, UFC San Antonio recap, 'Cowboy' HOF, more MMA Junkie Radio #3346: Guest Jorge Masvidal, Bryce Mitchell conspiracy theories, UFC preview, more

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie