Luke Maile explains bizarre 'Nair Party' ritual

If you spend enough time around baseball, you’re going to encounter a bizarre superstition or two and that’s certainly been the case for Toronto Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile.

On the fourth episode of “Digging in with J.P. Arencibia”, Maile opened up about the “Nair Party” a ritual in the Tampa Bay organization that involved removing hair from sensitive areas in the pursuit of good luck.

It was Arencibia himself who introduced the practice to Maile, but he refused to partake.

“That’s the stupidest damn thing I’d ever heard,” Maile recalled thinking at the time.

Although he never changed his tune, he does now admit teammates who participated tended to have good years.

