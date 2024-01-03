Luke Littler's dream dies in defeat by Luke Humphries in sensational world darts final

Littler hit some of his best form but was pegged back and then overtaken by the new World No 1 - Getty Images/Tom Dulat

The nation’s heart might have favoured Luke Littler but, in the sporting bear-pit that is Alexandra Palace, cold-headed logic would ultimately prevail.

‘Cool Hand’ Luke Humphries, a seasoned 28-year-old professional in the form of his life, rode an early barrage from the brilliant Littler before clinically stepping in to disarm the 16-year-old ‘Nuke’.

A blitz of five straight sets turned the match from 4-2 in Littler’s favour to a 7-4 victory for Humphries, who is now darts’ world No 1 and world champion.

THE TENSION IN THAT FINISH! 😰



Luke Humphries lets it all out after winning the world title! 👑 pic.twitter.com/1BJYDFCBH6 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2024

With the two finalists averaging in excess of 100, a breathless see-saw match was fitting end to a World Championships which will go down both as one of the best in darting history. Littler in particular has transcended his sport and announced himself as a generational talent.

Humphries’ prize is the Sid Waddell trophy and £500,000. Littler leaves with the small matter of £200,000 to put towards the driving lessons that will begin later this month and seven years still to become the youngest ever darts world champion.

‘Bigger than the Ashes and the Ryder Cup’

“It’s been the best story that has ever come out of this sport,” declared Mark Webster, the 2008 champion in the rival BDO darts organisation. Eddie Hearn, chairman of the Matchroom company that owns the PDC, had earlier seized on the release of remarkable Sky Sports viewing figures which had shown that Littler’s semi-final win the previous night against Rob Cross was the most watched match in PDC history and up alongside live Premier League matches. “Bigger than the Ashes, bigger than the Ryder Cup,” declared Hearn.

Arguably the most eagerly awaited match in darts history had earlier also prompted some unlikely sights. Merging in with all the novelty fancy dress were Romeo Beckham, James Maddison, half-and-half Littler v Humphries scarves, and bemused television crews from Germany, China and just about everywhere in between.

They were also poised in the north west, whether at the St Helens darts academy where Littler learnt his trade, his ‘Bogey Flickers’ darts team-mates in Runcorn where a kebab has been named in his honour, or simply the front-room of his grandparents’ nearby home.

Phil and Carol Littler had decided against making the journey down to Ally Pally after discovering that the going rate for nearby hotel rooms had reached £600. Tickets were also changing hands for double that, with Phil and Carol happy simply to tune into the TV coverage and reminisce about the day they called in on an 18-month Littler in a nappy and saw him trying to emulate Phil Taylor on a magnetic board.

Their boy has approached the entire tournament with pretty much the same fearless gusto and duly took the first small win, going closest to bullseye backstage and accepting the chance to throw first. Littler was then also first out into the arena, grinning and raising his eyebrows when his age – HE’S JUST 16!! – was announced to a raucous ovation.

Humphries followed, taking an age both to greet his large entourage and leave Littler waiting, before sensibly ignoring a slight splattering of boos and geeing up the crowd himself.

See-saw final begins

It was Humphries, fresh from the experience of winning a recent hat-trick of big televised finals, who settled fastest. A break of throw in the third leg helped him coast to the opening set, with Littler muttering to himself and uncharacteristically wayward in his pursuit of treble 20.

Littler stayed out on stage during the break, interacting with the crowd while trying to find his range, but Humphries remained relentless when he reemerged, quickly sealing yet another break of throw to reel off five legs in a row. He looked certain to fall two sets down but then came the first big swing. Littler broke back to save the set in 13 darts and then, in the blink of an eye, reeled off finishes of 142 and then 120 to pinch the set with consecutive 12-dart finishes.

STOP THAT, LUKE LITTLER! 🤯🤯



📌 142 checkout

📌 120 checkout

He's arrived in this final... pic.twitter.com/KPgTPbWFrb — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2024

It was a breathless reminder of Littler’s most exciting quality of all: an ability to raise his level in direct proportion to the importance of a particular moment. A message had also been sent that he has the speed of throw and quality of finishing to transform any match in seconds.

Like two young prize-fighters who could not be bothered to use a jab, a toe-to-toe slugfest ensued with only fleeting signs of either player wilting. Humphries, methodical and deliberate, was metronomic while Littler was more erratic, occasionally again faltering before sudden bursts of inspiration. Littler’s superior finishing was sufficient to then surge into a 4-2 lead and the big grin, coupled with a continued preference for staying out on the stage even during the break, suggested that he was now beginning to relish the occasion.

Humphries punished Littler’s mistakes

A sense that Humphries was now struggling, compounded when he somehow knocked out a dart that was already nestled in treble 20, proved utterly deceiving.

Not in the final 😫😫



Humphries ends up with two darts on the floor! 🚫🚫 pic.twitter.com/eS1vdFHek0 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2024

A maximum 170 finish by Humphries was the highlight in a monumental seventh set in which Littler hit back with a 122 checkout before missing a double to race into a potentially unassailable 5-2 lead. ‘Cool Hand’ then levelled at 4-4 to reduce the match simply to a race to three sets.

THE BIG FISH HAS LANDED! 🚨



YES, YES, YES 🤤 pic.twitter.com/ZsEAKGVErJ — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2024

Would experience, stamina and Humphries’ considerable physical fitness become a factor? Or would the fearlessness of youth prevail against a player who has sought professional help for the anxiety he once felt up on stage?

Humphries has diligently also addressed his psychological demons over recent years and he stepped up magnificently when it mattered most to punish Littler’s increasing mistakes and seal victory. His words after picking up the Sid Waddell Trophy, however, were perhaps prophetic. “Luke’s something else; I felt like I had to win before he starts dominating.”

As it happened, below

10:37 PM GMT

More from Humphries

Now it’s about motivating yourself to do more and more - now I want be double world champion, I want to win loads of majors. The world is my oyster, I can win as much as I want - but I will never dominate because we are in a sport now that is so competitive.

10:32 PM GMT

James Maddison was quickly over to console Littler

James Maddison during the final of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

10:20 PM GMT

Humphries speaking to Sky about Littler

But Luke has been an unbelievable talent - not just on the dartboard, he has been fantastic with all the media. He took defeat so well there. You will never see a 16-year-old kid as down to earth as him - he’s just something else. He is one of the best players in the world, no doubt about that.

10:17 PM GMT

The reaction in St Helens

At the Darts Club in his hometown they are still chanting: “there’s only one Luke Littler”, albeit with a smidge less energy.

The crowd here are crestfallen, but they could tell it was coming.

“I’m disappointed but Humphries played very well,” says David Bell, begrudgingly. “And Littler’s got so many years ahead of him. We’re still proud he’s from here.”

For Karl Holden, the man who first coached him when he was just ten-years-old, this has still been an “absolutely fantastic” night.

“He was a millimetre away from being a world champion for me.

“Humphries is the best player this year and just to see him play him.

“It’s hard for us to take, but hats off to Luke Humphries.

“Our Luke has played him in the final of the World Championships and he’s only 16. It’s still a brilliant night.”

DISAPOINTMENT FOR LITTLER FANS AT ST HELENS SOCIAL CLUB AFTER HIS DEFEAT

10:13 PM GMT

Littler on his final defeat

It’s been unbelievable, the one negative was losing too many legs on my throw so Luke could just hold and leave me 2-0 down. Every game has been good, except for that one which annoyed me, especially the three misses [to go 5-2 up]. I think I’d rather be in the top 32 than play on the development tour. Win a game and see what happens after! Got to a final, and might not get not another one for five or 10 years you never know. Now I want to go and win it.

Luke Littler with the runners-up trophy - Getty Images/Tom Dulat

10:10 PM GMT

Humphries on the win

I honestly could not put into words how great this feels. In the back of my mind all day I thought get this one now because this guy is going to dominate world darts soon. He is an incredible talent and is going to win lots of these. [Littler missing the double to go 5-2 up] If it’s 5-2 it becomes a really uphill task for me. On that double eight, my hand was shaking like mad, it just fell in for me. There was a time in my life when I was very depressed, could not do it on the big stage and I went through a lot of problems.

Luke Humphries of England celebrates victory with his partner after winning the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship Final

10:08 PM GMT

Some celebration from Humphries

He gave very little away emotionally during the match, but sank to his knees close to tears at the end.

Luke Humphries of England celebrates winning the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship Final between Luke Littler of England and Luke Humphries

10:03 PM GMT

Luke Humphries is world champion, beating Littler 7-4

Littler is still throwing well and averaging close to 100, but another Humphries 180 and a 96 visit give him championship darts at 125.

But he inadvertently found bullseye twice when he was trying to go bull-25!

Littler has the chance to keep the contest alive...but he cannot find a double for toffee.

Humphries returns with 16 on the board...he misses his first shot at D8 but finds the heart of the bed with his second!

Luke Humphries is the PDC Darts World Champion.

THE TENSION IN THAT FINISH! 😰



Luke Humphries lets it all out after winning the world title! 👑 pic.twitter.com/1BJYDFCBH6 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2024

10:00 PM GMT

11th set: Littler 2 Humphries 2 (Humphries leads 6-4 in sets)

Humphries opens the door for Littler with a scrappy visit of 26, but the youngster only delivers 60.

Littler then produces a maximum to turn up the pressure, but Humphries seems immune to it. He does not err on tops, and is now one leg away from being world champion.

09:58 PM GMT

11th set: Littler 2 Humphries 1 (Humphries leads 6-4 in sets)

Littler knows he has to hold throw here, or else Humphries will be throwing to win the final.

A very timely 180 from Littler, his 12th of the final, leaves him on 46 with Humphries back on 178. But he misses two darts at D16!

Humphries gets down 48, but this time Littler does find the D16 he so badly required.

Luke Littler in action against Luke Humphries (not pictured) during the final of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship

09:57 PM GMT

11th set: Littler 1 Humphries 1 (Humphries leads 6-4 in sets)

Humphries produces his 22nd 180 of the tournament! He will have six darts from 180 with Littler back at 251, and a very good visit leaves him tops. He misses, but finds the D10 to level the set in efficient fashion.

09:56 PM GMT

11th set: Littler 1 Humphries 0 (Humphries leads 6-4 in sets)

Littler has the throw in this set, and he has given himself a chance of a two-dart finish after finding a pair of T19s.

But he misses two darts at tops! Humphries is back on 146 though, and could only manage 96.

Littler needed two darts at D10, but he did the job on the second attempt. Littler holds throw.

09:50 PM GMT

10th set: Littler 1 Humphries 3 (Humphries leads 6-4 in sets)

Humphries is now one set away from being world champion! He needed all three darts at D18, but he got there in the end. Humphries’ scoring at the start of these legs makes it hard for opponents to keep up.

Littler needs to win two consecutive sets now.

HUMPHRIES ONE AWAY!



A crucial last dart D18 from Luke Humphries sees him move a set away from the title!



Is that the killer blow for Luke Littler?



📺 https://t.co/f3RU9WTIoD#WCDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/HFVo4PvLvY — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2024

09:47 PM GMT

10th set: Littler 1 Humphries 2 (Humphries leads 5-4 in sets)

Littler goes close to landing 20, T18, bull but it was just a little low. Humphries was never going to allow him another visit, and picks off D8 to get his nose in front in this set.

09:46 PM GMT

10th set: Littler 1 Humphries 1 (Humphries leads 5-4 in sets)

Littler produces the second 170 checkout of this final to break-back straight away! Has a final ever produced so many big finishes? Littler back on terms in this set, and in with a chance of stopping the Humphries freight train.

BIG FISH IN THE FINAL! 🚨🤯



TAKE A BOW, LUKE LITTLER! pic.twitter.com/yzxQO3Ef4E — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2024

09:45 PM GMT

10th set: Littler 0 Humphries 1 (Humphries leads 5-4 in sets)

Humphries lands another D16 to hold throw and win the first leg of the set. Littler had a sniff of another ton-plus finish but the odds were always going to be against him.

09:43 PM GMT

Ninth set: Littler 2 Humphries 3 (Humphries leads 5-4 in sets)

Sensational quality from Humphries, who produces an 11-darter to win his third consecutive set and seize the lead. There is some applause from Littler, who recognises the standard both players are producing.

09:41 PM GMT

Ninth set: Littler 2 Humphries 2 (4-4 in sets)

Littler really needed to take an outside chance on a 170 checkout to get himself out of jail, but it was not to be.

But then Humphries missed THREE darts to win the set, doing all round the board at doubles.

Littler punishes him, and we go to another set-deciding leg.

09:40 PM GMT

Ninth set: Littler 1 Humphries 2 (4-4 in sets)

Littler with some wayward darts at double, and Humphries scares a finish of 156 with his second dart narrowly bouncing out of the T20 bed.

Littler then salvages the leg by threading a dart into D3 and he keeps himself alive in this set.

09:38 PM GMT

Ninth set: Littler 0 Humphries 2 (4-4 in sets)

Humphries starts his leg on throw with another 180, his 18th of the final which is quite some clip.

Littler digs out a visit of 165 to leave himself tops, but it does not matter because Humphries takes out 108! He looks deadly on D16 at the moment.

09:37 PM GMT

Ninth set: Littler 0 Humphries 1 (4-4 in sets)

Little throwing first in this set, and both players start with a visit of 99.

Littler finds himself on 64, but misses T16 and T8 as well as tops.

Humphries makes no such mistake on T16, and he is up a break in this set now. The World No 1 has the upper hand at the moment.

09:30 PM GMT

Eighth set: Littler 1 Humphries 3 (4-4 in sets)

Both players trading 140s in a very tight leg. Humphries can only manage a ton to leave himself 121, with Littler on 120.

Humphries needs the bull to win the leg and the set...and this time he finds it after several near-misses!

The world championship final is level at 4-4.

Luke Humphries of England celebrates during the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship Final

09:29 PM GMT

Eighth set: Littler 1 Humphries 2 (Littler leads 4-3 in sets)

Humphries cannot repeated his 170 finish from the previous set, but it leaves him a two-dart finish of 74 to win the set.

He snatched at those darts though, and failed to get himself out of jail on the bull.

Littler punishes that error on D8, and now he will be throwing to level the set.

09:27 PM GMT

Eighth set: Littler 0 Humphries 2 (Littler leads 4-3 in sets)

Much better darts now from Humphries who has 41 on the board to break Littler’s throw...and he does it with D16. That was a very timely 11-darter and Humphries will now be throwing to level the final in sets.

09:26 PM GMT

Eighth set: Littler 0 Humphries 1 (Littler leads 4-3 in sets)

Humphries will be throwing first in this set, and he produces the 16th 180 of this final. That sets a new tournament record of 902.

Littler was unfortunate to leave himself on a bogey of 159, but Humphries takes advantage of that piece of good fortune to put the leg to bed.

09:24 PM GMT

The averages as we stand...

Littler is currently averaging 101.16 with Humphries on 102.27.

09:21 PM GMT

Seventh set: Littler 2 Humphries 3 (Littler leads 4-3 in sets)

How important could the finale of that set be? Littler was stood over a checkout of 112, and found T18 twice. He had to pause and find his mathematical bearings, for the first time, in the match, and missed his shot at D2 by a whisker.

Humphries steps up and holds his nerve on a simpler finish and it keeps him within one set. What a crucial D14 that could be.

HUMPHRIES HANGING IN THERE!



A dramatic ending to set seven!



Luke Littler misses D2 for a 5-2 lead, allowing Luke Humphries to halve the deficit!



📺 https://t.co/f3RU9WTIoD#WCDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/lMUtpwstMP — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2024

09:18 PM GMT

Seventh set: Littler 2 Humphries 2 (Littler leads 4-2 in sets)

What a checkout from Littler! 122, his third one-plus checkout of the final which he seals with D7.

“Look at his face!” says Wayne Mardle. We have heard that one somewhere before...

Littler is now throwing to go 5-2 up two sets away from world champion.

09:17 PM GMT

Seventh set: Littler 1 Humphries 2 (Littler leads 4-2 in sets)

Luke Humphries was in control of that leg, but he made hard work of getting across the line. He eventually does so on tops though, and will now be throwing to reduce the deficit on sets.

09:15 PM GMT

Seventh set: Littler 1 Humphries 1 (Littler leads 4-2 in sets)

Break back for Littler! He was left with 84, and adjusted swiftly to find tips and break Humphries throw immediately. His speed of thought and arm is leaving opponents reeling, and elite opponents at that.

09:14 PM GMT

Seventh set: Littler 0 Humphries 1 (Littler leads 4-2 in sets)

Humphries jumps up off the canvas with a 170 checkout to break throw! That is the response of a World No 1, after such a pummelling in the previous set.

BIG FISH FROM COOL HAND! 🐟



Luke Humphries hits a 170 finish in the World Championship final!



📺 https://t.co/f3RU9WTIoD#WCDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/jvX0t40E2Q — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2024

09:12 PM GMT

Sixth set: Littler 3 Humphries 0 (Littler leads 4-2 in sets)

This set goes from bad to worse for Humphries after two of his darts bounce out of the T20 bed! How’s your luck!

Humphries then missed his chance at D4, and has to watch Littler find that trusty D8.

Little filleted Humphries in that set and is now 4-2 up.

09:10 PM GMT

Sixth set: Littler 2 Humphries 0 (Littler leads 3-2 in sets)

Luke Humphries is on for a nine-darter after back-to-back 180s! But he misses the T20, and there are boos from the crowd.

That opens the door for Littler to have a swing at a 170 checkout...and it is on after two T20s, only for the bull to miss.

Humphries makes a mistake on D18 though, and Littler steps up to win the leg.

What an emotional swing and a dagger for Humphries.

Luke Humphries in action against Luke Littler (not pictured) during the final of the Paddy Power World Darts

09:08 PM GMT

Sixth set: Littler 1 Humphries 0 (Littler leads 3-2 in sets)

Littler very nearly produced the best leg of darts in the final so far - against the throw - but he missed three darts at D8.

It was academic though with Humphries back on 170, and Littler dispatches his next dart into the D4 bed.

Littler wins the first leg of the set and will now have the throw.

09:03 PM GMT

Fifth set: Littler 3 Humphries 1 (Littler leads 3-2 in sets)

Humphries has the throw in this leg, but a ragged visit of 43 is punished heavily by a 180 from Littler!

That opens the door for a break of throw and there for set to Littler...and he does so by finding D16.

Littler now leads 3-2. Humphries looked like going 2-0 up remember, before missing a dart at tops.

LITTLER LEADS!



For the first time in the match, Luke Littler takes the lead in the World Championship final!



📺 https://t.co/f3RU9WTIoD#WCDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/btzpnZKipo — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2024

09:00 PM GMT

Fifth set: Littler 2 Humphries 1 (2-2 in sets)

Littler has three missed darts at a double which opens the door for Humphries to break throw, but he misses two darts at tops by a considerable margin. Littler gets out of jail and holds throw by successfully finding D8.

08:59 PM GMT

Fifth set: Littler 1 Humphries 1 (2-2 in sets)

Both players are keeping up this fast rhythm of throwing, and Humphries responds with another solid leg on throw. The crowd were up for a nine-darter after he started with a maximum, but it was not to be. Will there be a nine-darter in this final?

08:58 PM GMT

Fifth set: Littler 1 Humphries 0 (2-2 in sets)

Littler throwing first in the fifth set, and he never looked in danger of losing the leg. Went close to a ton-plus checkout but missed D8, before doing the job with his next visit.

08:56 PM GMT

The latest from the Littler's former darts academy

The Darts Academy in St Helens erupted into cheers as Littler shook off a nervy start to take the second set.

Crowds wielding homemade signs with “Luke the Nuke!” emblazoned across them have been chanting “there’s only one Luke Littler” all night, but a tense start to the final had left them wringing their hands with nerves.

His first coach, Karl Holden, isn’t worried. “It’s Luke,” he shrugs, a look of supreme confidence on his face. You should never underestimate Littler, says Holden. “If you say he’s going to lose, he’ll win. He’s 16 and he’s playing the best player in the world.”

Members of Luke Littler's local club the St Helen's Darts Academy watch him play against Luke Humphries

08:51 PM GMT

Fourth set: Littler 3 Humphries 1 (2-2 in sets)

Littler starts with a 180 as he throws to win the set. The 16-year-old has 90...but misses his chance at D15. Humphries was back on 136 but can only set up 40.

Then Littler needed all of his darts, but eventually did the necessary on D4.

Two sets each and a ding-dong battle so far.

Luke Littler in action against Luke Humphries (not pictured) during the final of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship

08:49 PM GMT

Fourth set: Littler 2 Humphries 1 (Humphries leads 2-1 in sets)

Littler looks the player with more pep in his step at the moment, the pace of the throwing is relentless.

But Humphries keeps himself in the set with one dart at tops, just as Littler was working.

08:48 PM GMT

Fourth set: Littler 2 Humphries 0 (Humphries leads 2-1 in sets)

Littler on throw now, and he has 126 on the board with Humphries on 112.

Neither player finds the necessary trebles to give them the chance of a ton-plus checkout.

Both players are also loose with their next visits, with Littler missing tops and Humphries forced to go for bull.

The Littler does find tops. He is one leg away from levelling the match again.

08:46 PM GMT

Fourth set: Littler 1 Humphries 0 (Humphries leads 2-1 in sets)

Littler starts with fourth set with a break of throw! He loves D18 and it was his friend there. Neither player can shake the other off here.

08:44 PM GMT

Third set: Littler 2 Humphries 2 (Humphries leads 2-1 in sets)

A visit of 64 could prove costly for Littler, leaving him in 207.

Humphries follows up with a 180 before one of Littler’s darts bounces out of the wire!

Humphries has the chance to win the set on bull...but misses narrowly in the 25.

But Littler cannot produce another ton-plus finish, and Humphries picks off the leftovers with another D8.

Humphries now 2-1 up.

Humphries FIRES back! 🔥🔥



116 checkout, then coolly wins the third set ✅ pic.twitter.com/NZ2NTFlU1e — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2024

08:42 PM GMT

Third set: Littler 2 Humphries 2 (1-1 in sets)

Humphries is indeed level with a 12-dart leg in which he looked more like his serene self. He sealed the deal with D18 and this set will now be decided on the throw of Littler.

08:41 PM GMT

Third set: Littler 2 Humphries 1 (1-1 in sets)

Humphries has broken back! The momentum of this game is constantly shifting. This time, Littler missed on tops and D10, and Humphries punished him by finding double eight. Humphries throwing to level the set.

08:39 PM GMT

Third set: Littler 2 Humphries 0 (1-1 in sets)

Humphries just edging the averages at the moment, but the gap is narrowing.

This is brilliant from Littler who goes T20, T19 and then back to T20 to leave himself tops.

And he nails it! Littler has found six of eight doubles attempted so far. Tops was giving him some trouble against Cross, but he seems to have figured the weight out. That makes him extra dangerous.

Littler breaks throw and will throw to win the third set.

08:38 PM GMT

Third set: Littler 1 Humphries 0 (1-1 in sets)

Littler has the darts in this set. Littler’s average jumped from 89.38 in the first set to 109.23 in the second. Can he keep it up?

Littler finds the bullseye to leave himself 80, and he does so with two 20s and tops. I thought he was going to set up his favourite D10.

Littler holds throw and wins the leg. The youngster is looking comfortable now.

08:32 PM GMT

Second set: Littler 3 Humphries 2 (1-1 in sets)

It’s another brilliant piece of finishing from Luke Littler, who checkouts out on Shanghai with T20, 20 and tops. Humphries briefly threatened a nine-darter and was waiting for a Littler miss that never came. Littler on level terms.

Luke Littler of England celebrates during the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship Final between Luke Littler of England and Luke Humphries

08:31 PM GMT

Second set: Littler 2 Humphries 2 (Humphries leads 1-0 in sets)

What a finish from Littler to draw level as he takes out 142! T20, T20, D11. That sends the crowd bonkers, and all of a sudden Humphries has to hold throw or else Littler will win the second set. This has been a rapid bounce-back from Littler in this set.

142 FROM LITTLER!



Luke Littler has arrived in this final!



A 142 checkout to break throw in the second set!



📺 https://t.co/f3RU9WTIoD#WCDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/imOZnoB6JI — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2024

08:29 PM GMT

Second set: Littler 1 Humphries 2 (Humphries leads 1-0 in sets)

This is a much better leg from Littler against the throw, starting to find his favoured T19. He almost took out 120 but narrowly missed tops into the five bed, but he wins the leg on D15 in his next visit. Littler with an immediate break-back.

08:27 PM GMT

Second set: Littler 0 Humphries 2 (Humphries leads 1-0 in sets)

Humphries with another maximum against the throw!

Littler has made 12 trebleless visits to Humphries zero so far...

The 16-year-old almost gets himself out of jail with a 121 finish but narrowly missed the bull.

Humphries punished him on D2 to win his fifth leg in succession. That’s another break of Littler’s throw.

08:25 PM GMT

Second set: Littler 0 Humphries 1 (Humphries leads 1-0 in sets)

Humphries throwing first, and he makes a sure start with a visit of 135. Littler can only muster 42 in reply.

Humphries then takes a leaf out of Littler’s book by going down to T19 with another ton-plus visit.

He is well clear on 49 with Littler back on 259...and Humphries duly dispatches the two-dart finish.

08:20 PM GMT

First set: Littler 1 Humphries 3

Littler is not hitting enough trebles at the moment. Humphries can win the first set if he holds his throw in this leg.

Better from Littler with a visit of 140. But then Humphries goes close to a 121 checkout, but misses the D16 after hitting the bull.

No matter, on his next visit he finds D8 after another miss on D16.

First set to Humphries against the darts. He will throw first next set.

08:18 PM GMT

First set: Littler 1 Humphries 2

Littler is taking a while to find his rhythm, but he also had a modest first set or two against Rob Cross.

A couple of his visits are in the 40s, and Humphries will have another chance for a Shanghai finish to break throw...but once again he misses the double.

Littler could not punish through, and Humphries breaks his throw by landing D5.

08:16 PM GMT

First set: Littler 1 Humphries 1

Humphries puts himself in control of his first leg on throw with the first maximum of the match. Littler is never close to his coat-tails, and the World No 1 seals the leg with a D8.

Luke Humphries of England throws during the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship Final

08:15 PM GMT

First set: Littler 1 Humphries 0

Both players looking to settle down, and it is Littler who has the first visit of 140 or more. He then goes downstairs but missed T19 and T17 in a visit of 56. Humphries follows him with a 123.

That gives him the chance of a Shanghai finish - 20, T20, tops - but he missed the double after landing the first two.

Littler steps up and finds tops, and wins the first leg on throw.

08:13 PM GMT

We are off...

Littler throwing first and he starts with 45. Humphries off the mark with a ton.

08:12 PM GMT

The walk-ons have started

Littler is out first - are darts players as touchy as heavyweight boxers about who walks last? - and there are the usual embraces from his family and friends towards the front row.

A few pantomime boos for Humphries, but he will not let that bother him.

The walk-on music feels more contemporary pop than years gone by, when there was a stronger connection with the player’s nickname.

Such as:

08:08 PM GMT

Take your pick from the Oompa-Loompas, leprechauns or traffic cones

general view of fans before the final of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship

A general view of fans before the final of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship

A general view of fans before the final of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship

08:04 PM GMT

There's just no getting away from the half-and-half scarf

Half and Half scarves at the darts 😂



I CAN'T SPAKE! pic.twitter.com/mH3LwfxrZ3 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2024

08:03 PM GMT

When they knew Littler was something special...

Arran Booth was Littler’s first manager at 11-years-old. “Karl [Holden - Littler’s first at coach] rang me one day. Anyone he thinks is half decent he’ll ring me. I came down and he was hitting 180s for the fun of it.

“His first game was against Yorkshire. His first three darts were a 180. From then we knew he had something other kids didn’t.”

Under Booth, 27, he won 11 titles. At that age he could be a little “arrogant”. “But every kid wants to win a game of darts.

“Luke knew he was good.” If he lost he’d “go into a silk for a bit,” recalls Booth. “But he’s matured very quickly.”

“When he was 11 I sent a text to one of our local county managers saying this kid is going to be a world champion.

“I’ve had lads that have put bets on him to be a world champion one day.”

07:58 PM GMT

These two have made themselves a target...

A general view of fans before the final of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship

07:57 PM GMT

Throw for the bull...

Has gone the way of Littler, so he will throw first in the opening leg. That means Littler could benefit from an extra set with the darts should the final go the full distance of 13.

07:55 PM GMT

How Littler reached the final

He has also record 100-plus averages in every round so far.

07:52 PM GMT

John Part of the challenge of playing Humphries

Who you play can make the win even better – and that’s the case for Luke Littler tonight, he’s playing the best player in the world over the past year so it couldn’t be a bigger accomplishment if he does win.

Luke Humphries of England reacts to winning against Scott Williams

07:45 PM GMT

The next generation

The Darts Academy in St Helens is filled with mini Luke Littlers - aspiring young players all hoping that one day it might be them up there on the big screen, competing to become World Champion.

Leanne Darwin’s son Louis is only two years younger than Littler. “They’ve all been following him. They’re made up for him. It’s been amazing. Louis only started coming a year ago and he just loves it here.”

Seven-year-old Lydia Willmitt says watching Littler makes her want to play darts professionally. “He’s really good, he’s amazing!”

Members of Luke Littler's local club the St Helen's Darts Academy practice prior to watching him play against Luke Humphries

07:42 PM GMT

Mark Webster speaking on Sky

It’s an incredible story – we did not expect this. The way Luke Littler has dealt with everything, he’s a kid - but he’s a kid that’s enjoying himself. It’s the best story that has ever come out of this sport. We were expecting him to make impact - but this impact? It’s out of this world.

07:38 PM GMT

Littler throwing magnetic darts as a toddler

07:34 PM GMT

Preparing the stage

Looks like they have the J Edgar out at the Ally Pally.

The Sid Waddell Trophy is prepared before the final of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

07:28 PM GMT

Why nothing seems to faze Littler

Littler appears to have an old head on his shoulders, but with his grandmother, he just has a “giggle”. “He’s so happy,” says Carol. “He’s never been a thinky child. He’s so funny.”

What does she make of her grandson’s fledgling relationship? “We don’t know her. We only met her once and that was it. He’s only young,” she says, laughing. “It won’t last. Let’s be honest. He just needs to live.”

GRANDPARENTS OF LUKE LITTLER CAROL AND PHIL AT HOME TO WATCH THE FINAL

07:25 PM GMT

Young members of Littler's former academy in St Helens following in his footsteps

Louise Rankin runs the bronze group at the Darts Academy in St Helens. She is, in a word, “nervous”. If he won, she says, “it’d mean everything to the academy”.

“Especially the kids. Some of them have been really inspired by him.”

Louise, 48, recalls how even as a child Littler was “just class”.

He has earned a reputation for being calm and collected, but he didn’t always used to be so relaxed, she says.

“If he didn’t win he’d throw his darts, but he’s chilled out a lot.”

Academy practice prior to watching him play

07:17 PM GMT

The prize they are playing for tonight

The Sid Waddell trophy, named after the late commentator who was one of sport broadcasting’s great wits.

One of Waddell’s most famous lines was: “When Alexander of Macedonia was 33, he cried salt tears because there were no more worlds to conquer … Eric Bristow’s only 27.”

Well, Littler is only 16.

The Sid Waddell trophy before the world darts final

07:11 PM GMT

The scenes at The Millhouse pub in Warrington

Fans are gathering in one of the watering holes in Littler’s hometown to cheer him on. Not that Littler is old enough to drink in there...

Fans of darts Joyce and John Morrris at The Millhouse for one night only to watch dart sensation Luke Littler

Landlady Lisa Leyland is handing out free Tangos which is Littler’s favourite drink. Let’s revisit that preference in a few years...

Landlady of The Millhouse pub Lisa Leyland hands out free Tangos which is Luke's favourite drink

07:06 PM GMT

The latest from inside the arena

Calm before the storm inside Alexandra Palace ... about an hour before Luke ‘The Nuke’ expected on stage for what is expected to be the most watched match in darts history. Film crews from China and Germany among those setting up and the rare sight away from a football match of half and half scarves (Littler v Humphries) doing a brisk trade outside.

Alexandra Palace before Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries

07:02 PM GMT

Littler was once a promising footballer....

Littler’s grandparents, Phil and Carol Littler, say there was a time when their grandson’s love for football looked as if it might win over his talent for darts. “He was brilliant at both,” says Carol, 65, who works in hygiene for the local council.

“We said you’ve got to pick one, you can’t do two. If you want to be good at one. So he went with darts.”

Why? “He enjoyed darts more. And he knew he was good at it. […]We didn’t even have to push him. He’d be there in his room with his dartboard up and we’d go are you doing something up there? He’d say ‘yeah, I’m just playing’.”

GRANDPARENTS OF LUKE LITTLER CAROL AND PHIL AT HOME TO WATCH THE FINAL PHOTO PAUL COOPER

06:57 PM GMT

Littler's route to the top

06:54 PM GMT

Littler's mentor Karl Holden will be watching on tonight

At the Darts Academy in Saint Helens where a young Littler used to play, a crowd has gathered to watch the final.

Karl Holden, who coached Littler when he was just starting out, recalls how it was clear he had a talent by the time he was just 10 years old. “He’s always been a special kid,” he says, pointing to the dart board up on the wall which bears Littler’s name.

Watching the semi-final was nail biting, he says, but “I just knew he wasn’t going to let me down.”

Holden is feeling quietly confident ahead of the final. “I think every time I’ve watched him play I’ve got less nervous. I’m just so excited to watch him.”

Karl Holden at his darts shop in St Helens

06:51 PM GMT

How Littler compares to the legends of the sport

06:47 PM GMT

Littler speaking to Sky Sports this evening

I set my goal to win my first game. I’ve come back after Christmas and that’s it, I have not set any more goals. I’m not going to set one tonight. If I am on it, I can beat anyone and I’ve beaten three world champions. Raymond [Van Barneveld] has won it five times, Rob [Cross] won it on debut. I know I’m in the top 32 now so I will be going almost everywhere on the tour. Luke has a quick throw, I have a quick throw, so I think it is going to suit both of us. [On Humphries beating him in a junior tournament in 2019] I had to let him win I was only 12!

Luke Littler of England plays against Rob Cross of England at the semi finals

06:40 PM GMT

Watch: Littler hits nine-darter as 14-year-old

Just a 14-year-old Luke Littler hitting a NINE DARTER back in 2021! 🤩🎯



You can watch tonight's final LIVE at 7:30pm on Sky Sports Darts or with a NOW Sky Sports pass 📺 pic.twitter.com/zHA7oiou9o — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2024

06:35 PM GMT

Littler watched Phil Taylor on television and copied his action as a toddler

Littler’s grandparents, Phil and Carol Littler, are rightly proud of the boy who they recall as having a “natural ability” from the start.

“My favourite memory was when my daughter phoned me up here and said I’ve got something to show you,” says Phil, 67, a retired NHS logistics worker.

“I went round there and he had his little magnetic board up and as I walked in […] I walked in and he had his little nappy on and he said: ‘Grandad! Watch this!’

“He walked up to the board like a professional darts player. Not just slinging his darts anywhere. Walked up and threw them. I said ‘where did you learn to throw like that?’ He said ‘I watched the darts with my dad.’

“Phil Taylor throws like that. He said ‘that’s how they throw and that’s how I’m going to throw.’”

GRANDPARENTS OF LUKE LITTLER CAROL AND PHIL AT HOME TO WATCH THE FINAL

06:32 PM GMT

How Littler and Humphries shape up

06:28 PM GMT

Littler has already won a final at the Ally Pally...

He won the JDC World Darts Championship in London at the end of December 2022, beating Harry Gregory by 5–0 in legs and retained his title against Almos Kovacs. The junior final is held during the senior tournament. A good omen?

06:24 PM GMT

Littler has kebab named in his honour by former school-mate

A Warrington kebab shop worker who went to school with Luke Littler has helped launch a “Luke The Nuke” special in honour of the teen darts sensation.

The donner wrap with lettuce, onion and mayo is on sale for £4.49 at the Hot Spot takeaway in the town centre, where Luke’s childhood friend, Sihad, works part-time.

The young star’s love for kebabs has become a theme of his extraordinary streak at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Sihad, 17, said he is “very confident” his former classmate will take the crown in tonight’s grand final, where he is facing new world No 1 Luke Humphries.

He said his friend “really liked” Hot Spot and would eat there when he was in town.

Fellow Warrington takeaway Plaice Station is also offering a special deal this evening to celebrate the “incredible” player’s success “in style”.

Between 4.30pm and 8pm today, walk-in customers will be able to get two kebabs for the price of one.

Labour MP Charlotte Nicholls, whose Warrington North constituency is home to Luke’s old school, Padgate Academy, said he should be honoured at the British Kebab Awards.

Owner Hamido Mahmoud of Hot Spot fast food takeaway, Warrington - Telegraph/Asadour Guzelian

“It’s great to see Luke not only raising the profile of darts with his fairytale run, but of kebabs too,” she said.

“The Kebab Awards is one of the hottest events in the Westminster calendar every year, and I think he definitely deserves a prize there to add to this year’s accolades for him.”

Sihad, who has known Luke since they were both in Year 7, said his friend enjoyed school, but it was clear he was “making it” at darts, especially as he got older.

“He had time off at school, which he was allowed to get out of school and go to compete abroad,” he said.

He said the sport was always a “huge part” of Luke’s life, but praised him for being “humble”.

“He’s not the type to brag about things,” he said.

“So he wouldn’t go out there and be like, ‘yeah, I’m the best at darts’.”

The pair studied geography together, and Sihad enjoyed spending time playing video games at Luke’s house, where he met his family - who he described as “very nice people”.

06:17 PM GMT

At home with the Littlers

Littler’s grandparents, Phil and Carol Littler, have had a nervous afternoon at home in Runcorn preparing to watch their grandson step up to the plate.

They chose to stay at home to watch the game partly after finding hotel rooms in London were fiercely expensive. “It was £600, it was!” says Carol, 65, who works in hygiene for the local council.

She wouldn’t dream of asking her grandson to cover it. Instead, the couple are watching the final in their cosy living room, Littler’s scorecard sitting pride of place on the mantelpiece next to their Elvis memorabilia.

His winnings, they predict, will go towards a car. “He turns 17 next week so he can learn,” says Carol.

GRANDPARENTS OF LUKE LITTLER CAROL AND PHIL AT HOME TO WATCH THE FINAL

06:05 PM GMT

Betting offers

Luke Humphries has had a tremendous 2023, but it is teenage sensation Luke Littler stealing the show in 2024. Back your favourite to win with the best betting sites and free bets.

06:04 PM GMT

Start time

The final at the Alexandra Palace is expected to get going around 8.15pm. The first to seven sets will be crowned sport’s first world champion of 2024.

06:02 PM GMT

Luke Littler tickets pass £1,000 in mad darts scramble

Tickets for Luke Littler’s World Darts Championship final are selling for more than £1,000.

Ticket holders have been cashing in on interest for the sold out event by reselling their seats at 44 per cent higher prices than at the same stage last year. Viagogo said the average price being traded on its resale website had risen to £238, exceeding last year’s final by £73 per ticket. However, some vendors achieved prices in excess of £1,100 for the best seats.

The clamour for tickets adds to the uncertainty for Littler’s grandmother, Carol Littler, who had told Telegraph Sport she would travel down to the final if she got permission from her employer, Halton Borough Council, to take a day off.

The council confirmed she would be given the day off at the semi-final stage but she was not seen with the family on Tuesday and will watch the final on television at home in Runcorn. Littler then said after his victory that he would have the same group with him for his final against Luke Humphries.

As he vowed to stick with the same routine he has followed throughout the championship, he said his “mum and dad, and my mum and dad’s friends from Spain” would be cheering him on at Alexandra Palace.

Littler’s girlfriend, Eloise, who made her debut for the Surrey A women’s darts team against Norfolk in October, is also expected to be there, however.

Littler and 21-year-old Eloise met through another shared passion - the Xbox football game Fifa - and on Monday they went public with their romance by kissing on television after the teenager’s quarter-final victory.

Cris Miller, Viagogo’s Global Managing Director, said of wider spectator interest in Wednesday’s final: “We’ve witnessed a surge in ticket demand fuelled by Luke Littler’s remarkable story. It’s evident that his stellar performances have played a pivotal role in driving this heightened interest and the final is now a hot ticket.”