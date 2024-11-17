Luke Littler wins staggering 15 straight legs to win Grand Slam of Darts final

Luke Littler demolished Martin Lukeman in the Grand Slam of Darts final - Shutterstock/Tolga Akmen

Luke Littler has become the youngest ever winner of a major televised ranking tournament with a clinical demolition of Martin Lukeman in the Grand Slam of Darts final.

In a performance that was reminiscent of Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor at his peak, the 17-year-old won 15 straight legs to prevail 16-3 and become only the third player after Taylor and Michael van Gerwen to average above 100 in every match of any major darts tournament.

Following a fairytale year that so memorably began with his run to the World Championship final, and has also included victory in the prestigious Premier League of Darts, Littler has now also rocketed into the top five of the world rankings.

Littler’s meteoric rise started with his run to the World Champiosnhip final - PA/Zac Goodwin

The PDC ratings are calculated over the course of two years but, coming from 164th a year ago with only £2,500 in his entire career winnings, Littler has achieved his surge in just 11 months.

As well as being a much closer reflection of Littler’s true level, the improvement in ranking is crucial for the seedings ahead of the World Championship that begins at Alexandra Palace next month. He has already been installed as favourite to become the youngest ever champion.

Littler, who was famously only taking his GCSEs last year, actually still has another seven chances to beat that record set back in 2014 by Van Gerwen.

Even accounting for his performance at Alexandra Palace last year, where Littler was narrowly beaten by Luke Humphries in the final, this was the best sustained performance of his career so far.

Littler was narrowly beaten in last year’s World Darts Championship final - Getty Images/Tom Dulat

As well as the 16-3 win over Lukeman, Littler had earlier won his quarter-final 16-2 before coming from 12-8 behind to win a classic semi-final against the two-times former world champion Gary Anderson 16-15 in a sudden death last leg.

Littler, who has also won the World Series Final this year, finished with a tournament average of 105 to win the £150,000 first prize and lift what has been renamed the Eric Bristow Trophy.

“I’m just so glad to win it, I’ve been playing well all week long,” said Littler.

Lukeman, who at least received the biggest cheer of the night when he briefly halted Littler’s run of 15 straight legs to make it 15-3, admitted that Littler was playing on another level.

“He’s just different gravy - brilliant, a great kid and great for the sport,” said Lukeman.