Luke Littler suffers quarter-final exit as Stephen Bunting wins Bahrain Masters

Luke Littler’s first tournament as world champion ended in a quarter-final defeat as Stephen Bunting won the Bahrain Masters.

The 17-year-old, who celebrates his milestone 18th birthday next week, was back at the oche for the first time since his memorable World Championship victory at Alexandra Palace earlier this month.

He limped into the last eight on Thursday with an unconvincing win over Lourence Ilagan but was well-beaten by Gerwyn Price on Friday.

BUNTING IS THE CHAMP IN BAHRAIN! Stephen Bunting beats Gerwyn Price 8-4 to claim his first World Series title! 🏆🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/qrVoCaZiQd — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 17, 2025

The 2021 world champion delivered a superb performance to surge into the last four, averaging a mighty 115.31 and hitting seven 180s in just eight legs.

But Price, who then got past Peter Wright in the semi-final, was beaten in the final as Bunting claimed his first World Series title.

The Liverpudlian won 8-4 to back up his excellent run at Ally Pally, where he was beaten by Littler in the semi-final.

Stephen Bunting picked up his first World Series title in Bahrain (BIC handout)

Bunting booked his spot in the final by edging past world number one Luke Humphries in a final-leg decider in the semi-final.

‘The Bullet’ won 7-6 after checking out a clutch 96 with Humphries waiting to finish 46.