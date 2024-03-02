Luke Littler reaches UK Open quarter-finals in Minehead as he chases first major title

Littler shot to fame when reaching the world darts final aged 16 in January

UK Open Venue: Minehead Dates: 1-3 March Coverage: Live text commentary on the quarter-finals, semi-finals & final on Sunday, 3 March on the BBC Sport website and app.

Teenager Luke Littler moved closer to his first major darts title as he reached the quarter-finals of the UK Open in Minehead.

The 17-year-old averaged 103.38 as he beat Dave Chisnall 10-5 in the last 16.

World Championship runner-up Littler became favourite for the event after Michael van Gerwen lost to Mensur Suljovic on Friday.

The draw has now opened up further with defeats for former world champions Michael Smith and Gary Anderson.

World champion Luke Humphries beat Mervyn King 10-4 and will face Masters winner Stephen Bunting, who won a final-leg decider against Peter Wright.

Warrington-based Littler meets Australian Damon Heta in the quarter-finals, which will be followed by the semi-finals and final on Sunday.

"It would be unbelievable [to win the title], I have not even thought about it, I will just take it game by game," said Littler.

He recovered from 5-3 down to overcome German Martin Schindler 10-8 in the last 32 of the event, which is often described as the 'FA Cup of darts'.

"I think if everyone didn't know, they are going to know now that I am not a morning person," said Littler.

"I did struggle this morning but I managed to get over the line against Martin.

"After that game, I chilled out, had some food, and I think played better in the evening, every player thinks they play better in the evening.

"I chilled myself out, went on my phone, went out for some food. This morning I didn't have breakfast and I was feeling sick because there was nothing in my stomach and my adrenaline was going."

Smith was beaten 10-9 in the fifth round by Luke Woodhouse, while Anderson went out 10-5 at the next stage to Martin Lukeman.

Littler began the year by becoming the youngest World Championship finalist, before falling to defeat against Luke Humphries.

The teenager took his first PDC senior title by winning the Bahrain Masters and is second in the Premier League behind Dutchman Van Gerwen.

UK Open quarter-finals (13:00 GMT, Sunday)

Stephen Bunting v Luke Humphries

Ricky Evans v Rob Cross

Damon Heta v Luke Littler

Martin Lukeman v Dimitri van den Bergh