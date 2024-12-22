Luke Littler explains why he burst into tears on stage after winning first match at World Darts Championship

Luke Littler has explained why he burst into tears on stage after winning his first match at the World Darts Championship.

Littler came within millimetres of opening his quest for a maiden World Championship crown with a nine-dart finish as he beat Ryan Meikle in record-breaking fashion on Saturday (21 December).

The teenage sensation was a breath away from darting perfection when he missed a double 12 but threw a stunning 140.91 average in the final set to win 3-1.

That is the record for the highest average in a single set at the World Championship as the 17-year-old continues to break barriers.

The win was extremely emotional for Littler, who cut his onstage interview short after breaking down in tears.