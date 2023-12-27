Luke Littler’s dream run continues as teenager makes last-16 at World Darts Championship

Nothing seems to faze him as Luke Littler made it to the last-16 at Alexandra Palace - PA/Steven Paston

By Jeremy Wilson

Luke Littler, the 16-year-old darts sensation, has continued his Christmas fairy tale at the PDC World Championships, demolishing Canada’s Matt Campbell to reach the last 16 at Ally Pally.

His likely opponent in Saturday’s fourth round will be darting royalty in Raymond van Barneveld, the Dutch five-time World Champion, who won the last of his titles by beating Phil Taylor in a titanic final way back in 2007, exactly a fortnight before Littler was born.

After wins before Christmas against Christian Kist and Andrew Gilding, Littler picked up where he left off with a nerveless performance against Matt Campbell, racing through the first two sets with an average above 100.

Campbell did then bring some respectability to the scoreline by winning the fourth set but Littler’s deadly finishing proved decisive and, having earned only £2,500 previously as a professional, he is now guaranteed at least £35,000. He is also now only four more wins away from the £500,000 first prize.

08:29 PM GMT

A 130 checkout

He’s only 16 but plays like a veteran.

This is what Campbell was up against...

RIDICULOUS FROM LITTLER!



A 130 finish Luke Littler to lead 2-0 in the second set and break Campbell.



Devastating! pic.twitter.com/ZTpsoClaML — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 27, 2023

08:25 PM GMT

How the teenage sensation won

Luke Littler becomes the youngest player ever to make it to the Last 16 of the World Darts Championship!! 💪🎯 pic.twitter.com/vyMpcUlC2l — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 27, 2023

08:17 PM GMT

'Who wants to see me eat a kebab?'

Speaking to Sky Sports after his latest win Littler had this to say.

“I only wanted to win one game, now I’ve won three and I am so happy.”

When asked what he’ll be eating to celebrate, he asked the crowd...

“Who want to see me eat a kebab?” Following a very loud ‘yes’, he added: “There we go then.”

Once again Luke Littler was on form as he showed no signs of nerves at the Alexandra Palace - PA/Steven Paston

08:10 PM GMT

Littler beats Campbell

Another 180 in this match for Littler. He needs 167 to win the match. But he cannot get it with this set. He leaves himself 110. Can he do it? Double tops for the match? No. Campbell misses double 16 and Littler needs double 20 for the match.

He does it and the 16-year-old from Warrington is into the last-16 of the World Championships. What a performance and what a story this continues to be for Luke Littler.

08:07 PM GMT

Fifth set: Littler 2-1 Campbell (3-1 on sets)

Littler has 100 to win the leg and he hits double tops on an 11-dart leg. He is one leg from the next round.

08:06 PM GMT

Fifth set: Littler 1-1 Campbell (3-1 on sets)

Campbell hits 180 to put pressure on Littler’s 170 checkout which he cannot deliver. Campbell has 143 but cannot check out.

Littler has 111 but he cannot deliver. Campbell hits double 20 to take the leg.

08:04 PM GMT

Fifth set: Littler 1-0 Campbell (3-1 on sets)

Campbell to throw first at the start of the fifth set. Littler begins his fifth set with a 180.

WOW! What a checkout! Littler goes treble 19, treble 19 and then bullseye. Sensational!

07:58 PM GMT

Campbell wins fourth set

Littler hits 140 and he is close to winning the match. Campbell is keeping the pressure on him. He needs 91 to win the match. But he misses bullseye with the final dart. Can Campbell hit double tops to complete a 120 checkout? Yes he can and Campbell takes the fourth set.

"Now we've got a game on!!" 🍿 pic.twitter.com/YdqD7qoKWa — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 27, 2023

07:56 PM GMT

Fourth set: Littler 2-2 Campbell (3-0 on sets)

Littler will not be winning this leg as Campbell comfortably checks out double tops with Littler still requiring 248. The fourth leg of the fourth set goes to Campbell.

07:54 PM GMT

Fourth set: Littler 2-1 Campbell (3-0 on sets)

Another 180 for Littler. He has double 14 to win the leg with Campbell well behind but he misses it with all three darts.

He has another chance at it but then has to go to double seven which he gets with his final dart. He is potentially one leg away from the next round.

07:53 PM GMT

Fourth set: Littler 1-1 Campbell (3-0 on sets)

Campbell hits 180 and has a chance of a 95 checkout but cannot take it out. Littler has a chance at double 20 for the leg but misses.

Campbell then cannot hit 19. Littler then misses which allows Campbell double four to win the leg which he delivers.

07:51 PM GMT

Fourth set: Littler 1-0 Campbell (3-0 on sets)

Littler comes so close to a 170 checkout, just missing bullseye. But he gets the checkout at the next attempt and is just two legs away from the next round.

07:49 PM GMT

Littler takes third set

Another 180 for Littler and he comes so close to following it up with another one. Can Littler check-out 124? No so Campbell has a shot at 142 but he cannot do so.

Littler then misses double tops for the third set.

Campbell makes the same mistake, missing double 20.

It then falls to Littler, who at the second attempt hits double 20 to win the third set.

07:47 PM GMT

Third set: Littler 2-2 Campbell (2-0 on sets)

Campbell hits 180 to put pressure on Littler’s 56 checkout but that pressure does not show as Littler hits double tops to bring us level in the third set.

07:46 PM GMT

Third set: Littler 1-2 Campbell (2-0 on sets)

Campbell secures his first 180 of the night and he looks a different player in this set. Littler responds with a 180 of his own.

Littler comes so close to checking out 139 which gives Campbell a massive chance to clinch the set but he misses an easy checkout of 16. Littler then hits double 10 to win the leg.

07:44 PM GMT

Third set: Littler 0-2 Campbell (2-0 on sets)

Littler has 64 to win the leg but misses double tops. Campbell has a chance with a 101 checkout and he gets it for a second straight leg to break Littler. He really needed this.

07:42 PM GMT

Third set: Littler 0-1 Campbell (2-0 on sets)

Campbell is only averaging 82, compared to Littler’s average of 102. No 180’s so far for the Canadian, three for the 16-year-old from Warrington.

Campbell to throw first at the start of the third set. He has to hold on his throw here. Littler comes very close again to a 180 but he has to settle for 140. Here is Campbell’s chance as he needs 72 for the first leg of the third set and he gets it for his first leg of the night.

07:35 PM GMT

Littler wins the second set

Campbell cannot live with Littler at the moment, who is averaging over 100 at the moment. He cannot check-out 96 so leaves himself with 56. Campbell is way off and Littler hits double 20 once again to win his sixth leg on the trot. The second set is in the bag and Littler is flying towards the next round.

07:33 PM GMT

Second set: Littler 2-0 Campbell (1-0 on sets)

Make that three 180’s tonight from Littler. Incredible composure from the 16-year-old from Warrington. He has 130 to win the second leg and he smashes it with treble 20, treble 20, double five. Wow, this is brilliant!

07:32 PM GMT

Second set: Littler 1-0 Campbell (1-0 on sets)

Littler to throw first in the opening leg of this second set. He comes close to his second 180 of the night but just misses the third treble 20 so he has to settle for 140. But he does have his second 180 of the night moments later. He is on fire.

He gets double 12 and he takes the first leg of the second set. He is showing no nerves.

07:27 PM GMT

Littler wins first set

Campbell misses a checkout of 90 so Littler has 80 to win the first set. But he cannot capitalise.

Campbell has the chance to get a leg back but cannot take advantage either, which opens door for Littler to win the third leg and seal the first set in quick time.

07:24 PM GMT

First set: Littler 2-0 Campbell (0-0 on sets)

Littler has the first 180 of the night as chants of “You have got school in the morning” ring around Ally Pally.

Littler hits double tops again on his throw to take the second leg and he is one leg away from the first set.

07:23 PM GMT

First set: Littler 1-0 Campbell (0-0 on sets)

Littler starts with a 91 and 90. No sign of any nerves early doors.

Campbell misses two darts at double 20 to win the first leg on his own throw and Littler takes advantage by checking out with double tops. Great start from the 16-year-old breaking Campbell.

07:20 PM GMT

Off we go

We are under way in the evening session. It is Luke Littler vs Matt Campbell. Can the 16-year-old continue his dream debut run at Ally Pally. Campbell to throw first.

07:18 PM GMT

Campbell on his way up to the oche

Next onto the stage is Littler’s opponent in round three, Canada’s Matt Campbell, who walks out to Imagine Dragon’s ‘On Top Of The World’.

07:17 PM GMT

Here we go

We are just moments away. Here comes Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler, walking out to Pitbull’s ‘Greenlight’.

Did you know Luke Littler is only 16?! 😉 pic.twitter.com/W0McwC3GD7 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 27, 2023

07:10 PM GMT

John Part talking about Luke Littler on Sky Sports

“It’s not just because he’s very good at darts he’s very good at winning. He knows he’s good and takes that into any situation “He’s very dangerous right now . The sky is the limit and he has no fear. “I don’t think there is anyone in his tournament he thinks he doesn’t have a good chance of winning against. “When you have someone of that skill level, the potential to win is huge.”

07:04 PM GMT

Littler's opponent

The man trying to end Luke Littler’s dream debut at Ally Pally is Canadian Matt Campbell, who defeated James Wade in the previous round. Will Littler’s run continue or can Campbell crush his dreams? Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

07:03 PM GMT

16-years-old!

You may not believe it, but Luke Littler really is just 16-years-old. He is the youngest winner ever at the World Championships and has looked fearless on his debut at Ally Pally. He is now 10/1 to win the World Championships. Usually everyone is talking about Michael van Gerwen or Michael Smith but the name on everyone’s lips at the moment is Littler. He now has 25,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), a number which you would imagine will only increase having probably been a lot lower at the start of the tournament.

Hope u all had a good Christmas 🎅🏼 Can’t wait for tonight back on the Ally Pally stage 🎯 #HesGotSchoolInTheMorning 😂👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/UDR5R6olfJ — Luke Littler (@LukeTheNuke180) December 27, 2023

07:00 PM GMT

Afternoon session

We had three matches earlier this afternoon at Ally Pally. Scott Williams defeated Martin Schindler 4-3 whilst Dave Chisnall eased past Gabriel Clemens 4-1. In the final match of the afternoon session Rob Cross beat Jeffrey de Graaf 4-2.

06:56 PM GMT

Under way in 20 minutes

Luke Littler will be at the oche in just under 20 minutes time. After his match against Matt Campbell, we have two more contests in round three. We have an all Dutch affair as Michael van Gerwen takes on Richard Veenstra and then defending champion Michael Smith, who defeated van Gerwen in the final last year, plays Madars Razma.

04:02 PM GMT

Luke Littler dreaming big

This has been a Christmas like no other for Luke Littler.

Usually, 16-year-olds at this time of year are more concerned about getting/playing/conquering some game on the XBox/PlayStation etc etc. But for Littler his festive period back home in Runcorn included getting ready for tonight’s last-32 tie against Canadian Matt Campbell.

And rather than get overawed by the occasion Littler, who has taken the World Championships by storm, sees no reason why he cannot go all the way.

“If my A-game is there I don’t see why not, but I have just got to beat what is in front of me,” the 16-year-old said before Christmas Day.

“Loads of people are expecting me to win it, I am just happy to have won my first game. When I got back to the hotel after beating Christian Kist I said ‘let’s try and come back after Christmas’ and that’s what I have done, so I have overachieved this year.

“It is just unbelievable, I can’t wait to come back after Christmas. Being on stage has been amazing and I’ve loved the support, it’s unbelievable.”

Littler is also dreaming of a meeting with either Raymond van Barneveld or Michael van Gerwen in the latter stages of the tournament.

“I always looked up to Phil Taylor, Barney and Michael van Gerwen. It would be unbelievable to play one of those two,” he added.

“It would be a weird one, who the crowd would support, me or Barney or me or Van Gerwen, but I have just got to beat what is in front of me and hopefully I can meet one of those in the later stages.”

Speaking of his memorable two wins before the festive break Littler said: “It’s been a crazy few days.

“Christmas is going to be very different. We’ll do the same thing a family always does and then when I finish my dinner I will get on the board for a good few hours.

“I would normally wait for the dinner to be cooked, go on the Xbox, call my mates, speak to them, but I’ll be on the board.”

