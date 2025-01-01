Luke Littler blasts past Nathan Aspinall into World Darts Championship semi-finals

Luke Littler into the semi-finals, where he will play Stephen Bunting - Zac Goodwin/PA

Luke Littler has booked his place in the World Darts Championship semi-finals after beating Nathan Aspinall 5-2 in the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace. Littler was in dominant form throughout the match and Aspinall could not live with the 17-year-old, who is hoping to go one step better than he did last year and win.

He will meet Stephen Bunting tomorrow night after the eighth seed beat two-time world champion Peter Wright 5-2 after racing into a four-set lead.

Earlier in the day, three-time world champion Michael van Gerwn beat Callan Rydz 5-3 to set up a semi-final contest against Chris Dobey, who overcame Gerwyn Price.

10:51 PM GMT

Quarter-final results

Afternoon Session

Chris Dobey 5-3 Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Callan Rydz

Evening Session

Peter Wright 2-5 Stephen Bunting

Luke Littler 5-2 Nathan Aspinall

10:48 PM GMT

Mark Webster on Sky

“Nathan [Aspinall] played really well but it just was not enough. Luke Littler has a way of asserting himself in matches, in ties, in sets in legs and he did that there. “I think Nathan can leave the tournament with his head held high, but he just had no answer to Luke Littler.”

10:43 PM GMT

Semi-finals to look forward to tomorrow night

The first of our Semi-Finals is set... 🙌



Michael van Gerwen will take on Chris Dobey for a place in the Final. pic.twitter.com/p0F05nHpeX — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2025

The second of our Semi-Finals is set...



Littler 🆚 Bunting



Who will make the Final? pic.twitter.com/PqX90G48MS — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2025

10:38 PM GMT

The moment Littler booked his semi-final spot

LITTLER INTO THE LAST FOUR!! ☢️



It's consecutive World Championship Semi-Finals from Luke Littler as he simply has too much for Nathan Aspinall in a 5-2 win.



101.54 average

15x 180s

45% on the doubles



Scary stuff from the 17-year-old 👏 pic.twitter.com/lJlrfUElAz — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2025

10:37 PM GMT

Littler enjoys the Ally Pally stage

🎯 Luke Littler's #WCDarts averages since making his debut in 2024.



106.12 vs. Christian Kist

92.65 vs. Andrew Gilding

97.19 vs. Matt Campbell

105.01 vs. Raymond van Barneveld

101.93 vs. Brendan Dolan

106.05 vs. Rob Cross

101.13 vs. Luke Humphries

100.85 vs. Ryan Meikle

97.84… pic.twitter.com/5O28LTteeu — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) January 1, 2025

10:35 PM GMT

Semi-finals tomorrow night

Chris Dobey (15) vs Michael van Gerwen (3)

Stephen Bunting (8) vs Luke Littler (4)

10:33 PM GMT

Luke Littler speaking post-match

"It feels like last year, I'm playing with absolute confidence" 💪



Luke Littler on making it into the Worlds semi-finals 🟣 pic.twitter.com/P8aN75Zd1O — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2025

10:29 PM GMT

Match stats

Average: Luke Littler 101.54-96.31 Nathan Aspinall

180s: 15-11

Highest checkout: 105-70

100+ finishes: 3-0

Doubles success: 19/42 (45%)-10/28 (36%)

10:27 PM GMT

Littler into the semi-finals

Double tops for the match for Littler and he only needs one attempt at it to book his place in the semis. He beats his good friend Nathan Aspinall 5-2 and will take on Stephen Bunting in the semi-finals tomorrow night.

Luke The Nuke is into the semi-finals 🟣🔥 pic.twitter.com/aU0o7VhTI4 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2025

10:25 PM GMT

Littler (4) *2-0 (2) Aspinall

Another 180 of the match, this time for Littler. Aspinall responds later in the leg with his own 180 to leave a finish of 84.

He makes a mess of that and Littler has the chance of a 101 checkout. He takes advantage as he hits double 20, which results in a round of applause from his opponent. He is one leg away from victory and will be on throw.

10:24 PM GMT

Littler (4) 1-0* (2) Aspinall

Littler cannot land 145 but sets up 16 to win the leg. Aspinall is unable to check out 170 so Littler has double eight to win the leg.

He hits single eight, then misses double four but gets the double four.

10:22 PM GMT

Aspinall keeps match alive

Aspinall looks in a good position to win the leg and claim the set.

He misses double eight but lands double four to stay in the match. He wins set six.

The Asp takes it to another set! ⏭️



The Ally Pally crowd are loving it 👏 pic.twitter.com/RMCIErAZmf — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2025

10:20 PM GMT

Littler (4) 2-2* (1) Aspinall

Littler’s first attempt at the match is a 156 checkout, which he cannot get.

Aspinall has 62 to stay in the match and gets double 16 to keep his faint hopes alive.

10:18 PM GMT

Littler (4) *2-1 (1) Aspinall

Aspinall is in the ascendancy in this leg but, after Littler hits a 180 to leave himself 90, Aspinall needs to probably check out 65 but misses both double 16 and eight.

Littler nails bullseye for the first time in six attempts tonight to break Aspinall’s throw.

‘The Nuke’ is just one leg away from the semi-finals.

10:16 PM GMT

Littler (4) 1-1* (1) Aspinall

Littler responds to losing the previous leg by hitting 180. He cannot finish 121 but leaves himself just 40 with Aspinall lagging behind.

He only needs one attempt at double tops and it is 1-1 in this set.

10:14 PM GMT

Littler (4) *0-1 (1) Aspinall

Aspinall has the throw to start the set but Littler begins it with a 180.

Aspinall needs 72 to claim the leg. Double 20 to win it but only makes single 20.

Littler has an outside chance of a 152 checkout but does not get it.

Aspinall misses double ten but gets double five at the second attempt.

10:09 PM GMT

Littler just one set away from the semis

Aspinall needed that 180 as he fights to stay in this set but Littler responds with a 180 of his own.

Littler needs 81 to claim this set. He misses double 12 but lands double six to take the set. He needs to win just one more set to set up a semi-final match against Stephen Bunting.

Luke Littler looking exceptionally calm and at ease now inside Ally Pally. Waving and gesturing to some of his friends and family as he makes his way off stage for a brief break with the score at 4-1. Like Michael van Gerwen, he seems to be growing into the tournament and improving with every match. These two look a class apart at the moment.

10:07 PM GMT

Littler (3) 2-1* (1) Aspinall

A 180 from Littler gives him a potential checkout of 87. He narrowly misses bullseye but will return for a shot at the set as Aspinall cannot find a finish.

Double 10 is missed by Littler as is double five.

Aspinall has two shots at double 16 to win the leg but misses both.

Littler misses double five and then wastes his shot at double one.

That gives Aspinall an unexpected chance at double 16, which he takes to keep the set alive.

10:04 PM GMT

Littler (3) *2-0 (1) Aspinall

A 180 from Littler gives him 101 to win the leg but a 180 from Aspinall ramps up the pressure on Littler.

Aspinall does not even get a shot back at the oche as ‘The Nuke’ hits double 20 to go one leg away from the set.

10:03 PM GMT

Littler (3) 1-0* (1) Aspinall

Littler to throw first at the start of the fifth set and needs 110 to win the leg but cannot do so.

Aspinall has an outside chance of 134 but fails to check it out.

56 is all Littler needs but he misses double 20. Double 10 is trusted by Littler and it delivers for him again.

09:57 PM GMT

Littler takes 3-1 lead

A 180 from Littler sets up 82 to win the set. Double tops is what he needs for the fourth set and he lands it to 3-1 up in the match. He was not far off losing that set and the match going to 2-2 but he now has a two-set gap back to Aspinall now.

09:55 PM GMT

Littler (2) 2-2* (1) Aspinall

Littler needs to win this leg to keep the set alive. He will be wondering how on earth this game has shifted around since the end of the second set. He needs bullseye to win the leg but misses, leaving Aspinall with 83 to win the set. Bullseye is what he needs but narrowly misses.

Littler needs double 10 to stay in the set and he delivers when he needs to.

09:53 PM GMT

Littler (2) *1-2 (1) Aspinall

Aspinall has definitely lifted his game over the last set and a bit.

He is well clear of Littler in this leg on his own throw and needs just 85 with Littler miles behind.

Aspinall cannot get 85 but Littler is not in this leg whatsoever.

Double 10 for the leg and Aspinall takes it. He is one leg away from making it 2-2 in the match.

09:51 PM GMT

Littler (2) 1-1* (1) Aspinall

Three straight 180s to start this leg and the crowd is loving it. Littler has a shot at a nine-darter but cannot do so. 84 though is all he needs for the leg. Treble 20 is hit and he gets double 12 at the second attempt to hit straight back at Aspinall.

These two 😅 pic.twitter.com/5goP2mF0od — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2025

09:50 PM GMT

Littler (2) *0-1 (1) Aspinall

Aspinall throws at the start of this fourth set but Littler has a good shot at breaking Aspinall’s throw. He has 82 to win the leg but he narrowly misses bullseye.

Aspinall comes so close to checking out 139 but he narrowly misses double 16.

Littler though misses both double 10 and double five to give Aspinall another chance.

Aspinall misses three attempts at doubles but then Littler mucks it up.

At the second attempt on his next set Aspinall lands double four to win the leg.

09:46 PM GMT

Aspinall hits back by winning set three

This has been a high-quality match but this leg has been very scrappy from both players so far with a number of trebleless visits.

Littler has 89 to go three sets up in this match but knows he will probably need to get it as Aspinall has just 41 left. Littler cannot do it and Aspinall has the chance to win the set.

Single nine leaves double 16, which he gets to win the third set. This match is back on.

Nathan Aspinall is in it 💥



He takes a set back from the Nuke 🟣 pic.twitter.com/ICEgO5RZQi — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2025

09:44 PM GMT

Littler (2) *2-2 (0) Aspinall

A 180 from Aspinall gives him a shot of a checkout of 80 to make it 2-2 in this set. He cannot get it but Littler is not on a finish so Aspinall will have the chance next time he steps up.

He needs 41. Single nine sets up double 16, which he misses but he lands double eight. All to play for in the final leg of this set.

09:41 PM GMT

Littler (2) 2-1* (0) Aspinall

Another Littler 180 and they are starting to flow in this game as Aspinall responds with his own 180. Make that three straight 180s as Littler lands another. All Aspinall can do is smile but he responds with two more treble 20s.

Littler needs 45. He cannot hit double 20 but again his trusty double 10 works for him. He is one leg away from the third set.

09:40 PM GMT

Littler (2) *1-1 (0) Aspinall

Littler makes his second 180 of the night and backs that up next time he steps up with another.

He needs just 41 to break straight back. Single one but misses double 20. One shot at double 10 and he lands arguably his favourite double to break Aspinall’s throw.

09:38 PM GMT

Littler (2) 0-1* (0) Aspinall

Littler is averaging just over 111 whereas Aspinall is down just below 95. Aspinall has had just two attempts at doubles, another indicator of how much Littler has dominated so far. Littler has the throw at the start of this third set.

Aspinall needed that 180 and requires 115 to break Littler’s throw. He cannot get it but Littler needs 170, which he cannot land.

Aspinall steps back up with double 16 needed to win the leg and he gets it, breaking Littler’s throw.

09:31 PM GMT

Littler goes 2-0 up in the match

After Aspinall gets his first 180 of the match, Littler requires 65 to go 2-0 up. He hits double six and he is flying in the early stages of this match. He takes the second set 3-1 and is 2-0 up in the match.

The Nuke is enjoying himself up there 😁



He secures two sets back to back! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qxOEJTAOJC — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2025

09:30 PM GMT

Littler (1) *2-1 (0) Aspinall

There is the first 180 of the match and it is no surprise it goes to Littler.

Aspinall cannot check out 161 so Littler needs 90 to break Aspinall’s throw. He requires bullseye to win it but narrowly misses.

Aspinall cannot make 104 so Littler has another shot at the leg. He misses double ten but nails double five. He breaks Aspinall’s throw and is just one leg away from a two-set lead.

Only one man in this match so far - Zac Goodwin/PA

09:28 PM GMT

Littler (1) 1-1* (0) Aspinall

Littler has started this match so well but no 180s so far. He needs 87 and hits double 15 with ease to hold on throw. An 11-dart leg that one. When he is playing like this he is very hard to stop and also plays so quickly.

09:26 PM GMT

Littler (1) *0-1 (0) Aspinall

Littler had a 118.66 average in that first set. Incredible! He needed just 38 darts to win the set and it lasted around five minutes.

Aspinall will have the throw at the start of the second set.

With Aspinall needing just 24 on his next visit, Littler needs to hit 100 but fails to do so.

Aspinall requires double 12. He misses first time but adjusts well and lands it to take the first leg of this second set.

09:20 PM GMT

Littler sprints to first set

Littler has started this match on fire and is looking to close ou the first set.

He comes close to checking out 142 but comes back needing just 11. He hits double two first time to claim the first set in quick time.

Luke Littler on fire early doors - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

09:18 PM GMT

Littler (0) *2-0 (0) Aspinall

With Littler needing just 81, Aspinall has pressure on a 167 finish, which he cannot land. Littler hits treble 19, misses double 12 but nails double six. He is just one leg from the first set and will be on throw.

09:16 PM GMT

Littler (0) 1-0* (0) Aspinall

Littler has won seven of the eight contests between these players and he will have the honour of the throw in this first set. He starts with a 136, following that up with 135.

Littler makes a storming start, needing 105 with Aspinall a way behind. He hits tops for a 12-dart leg to win the first leg of the match.

09:13 PM GMT

Walk-ons

Nathan ‘The Asp’ Aspinall is first out onto the stage and the crowd is up for this, loving a bit of ‘Mr. Brightside’ by The Killers.

The Asp takes the Ally Pally stage ❤️‍🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/8oIvipEBhD — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2025

Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler follows Aspinall onto the stage at Ally Pally. These two are great mates and we are in for a great contest.

We are ready for the final quarter-final and the last spot in the semi-finals is up for grabs.

Luke Littler 🤝 Angry Ginge



The Nuke with lots of support in the crowd tonight 💜 pic.twitter.com/wGuwmFU3tv — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2025

09:05 PM GMT

Final QF coming up

One more place in the semi-finals is up for grabs as Luke Littler takes on Nathan Aspinall.

Here is what the semi-final draw looks like:

Stephen Bunting (8) vs Luke Littler (4) or Nathan Aspinall (12)

Chris Dobey (15) vs Michael van Gerwen (3)

09:01 PM GMT

Route to the quarter-finals

Luke Littler:

Round two- beat Ryan Meikle 3-1

Round three- beat Ian White 4-1

Round four- beat Ryan Joyce 4-2

Nathan Aspinall:

Round two- beat Leonard Gates 3-1

Round three- beat Andrew Gilding 4-0

Round four- beat Ricardo Pietreczko 4-0

08:58 PM GMT

The thoughts of Stephen Bunting

🎶 Let's go Bunting mental! 🎶



The Bullet celebrates with the Ally Pally crowd after his quarter-final win 👇 pic.twitter.com/HnaA8rE1Id — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2025

08:53 PM GMT

Match stats

Average: Wright 92.41-95.55 Bunting

180s: 3-2

Highest checkout: 133-143

100+ finishes: 1-3

Doubles success: 10/22 (45%)-16/37 (43%)

08:52 PM GMT

Bunting into semi-finals

Bunting steps up the oche, needing just double 20 for the match. He is too high with his first two darts and then goes underneath. Nervy darts and Wright has 57 to stay in the match.

He misses double 20 twice though and that could be a huge let-off for Bunting.

He steps back up for double 10, which he lands second time to win the match.

Bunting beats Wright 5-2 to claim a place in the semi-finals.

Stephen Bunting is a 2025 Worlds semi-finalist 💪‼️ pic.twitter.com/e0w5jOUjv2 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2025

08:48 PM GMT

Wright (2) 0-2* (4) Bunting

Bunting needs 90 to break Wright’s throw. He hits bullseye and smashes double tops first time to go within just one leg of the semi-finals. That was emphatic!

08:45 PM GMT

Wright (2) *0-1 (4) Bunting

The crowd are now right behind Wright as he attempts Rob Cross-style comeback from 4-0 down.

Bunting has double 18 for a 113 checkout but cannot do so.

Wright has a 104 checkout but is unable to land it.

Bunting steps back up for double nine but misses. Single one sets up one chance of double four, which he takes. He really needed that.

08:42 PM GMT

Wright wins sixth set

This match looked done and dusted when Bunting won the fourth set but the momentum has shifted a fair bit. Wright is playing much better and Bunting’s performance level has dropped off.

Wright lands another big 180 as he closes in on this sixth set.

With Bunting needing just 48, Wright has a tough 133 checkout which ne nails courtesy of back-to-back double 16s.

Wright takes the sixth set and plenty of emotion from the two-time world champion as he is fighting back.

PETER. WRIGHT. 🔥



What a finish to secure back-to-back sets! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/BwkttYoKeh — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2025

08:40 PM GMT

Wright (1) 2-1* (4) Bunting

Wright knows now if he can hold his throw he will win the set and he has an outside chance of a 157 checkout but cannot land it. Bunting is not having his best leg, which is gifting Wright the opportunity of this leg.

He needs 58 to go 2-0 up in this leg and nails tops.

08:37 PM GMT

Wright (1) *1-1 (4) Bunting

Bunting requires 70 to go just one leg away from victory. Wright needs just 32 so Bunting needs this checkout. He has tops for the leg but misses.

Wright needs just double 16 to win the leg. He hits it second time and he is still fighting, breaking back.

08:34 PM GMT

Wright (1) 0-1* (4) Bunting

Wright, who has won the last three legs, will throw first in this sixth set.

Wright misses his shot at 144, meaning Bunting can break Wright’s throw with a 76 finish. He cannot find double 12, leaving Wright double eight to win a fourth straight leg. He misses it twice, hitting single eight which gives him single four but he cannot hit that either.

Bunting misses double 12 but gets doble six to break Wright’s throw.

08:27 PM GMT

Wright still in the fight

Wright hits a 180 and has the crowd on his side. He looks a different player in this set.

Probably to keep this set alive, Bunting needs 105 but cannot land it.

Wright needs just 64 for the set and has one shot at double 16, which he takes.

Bunting still leads the match 4-1.

Snakebite bites BACK 🐍💥



He's not out of this quarter-final yet ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AIvZhvie1m — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2025

08:24 PM GMT

Wright (0) 2-0* (4) Bunting

Bunting hits just the third 180 of the match but Wright, who has not won back-to-back legs in this match, responds with 140.

Bunting needs 121 to respond but cannot do so, meaning Wright needs just 64 to go 2-0 up in this leg and does so by hitting double eight.

08:22 PM GMT

Wright (0) *1-0 (4) Bunting

Bunting is just one set away from victory and is on throw to start this fifth set. Wright has started this set better than he played the whole of the previous one.

Bunting requires 102 for the leg but the pressure is on as Wright needs just 40.

Bunting hits treble 20, single 10 but misses double 16.

Wright steps up, misses double tops but hits double 10 to break Bunting’s throw. Exactly the start to the set he needed.

Want a tray mate?



Nah i'll be sound... pic.twitter.com/jCuGACWO54 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2025

08:15 PM GMT

Bunting running away with quarter-final

Bunting is averaging around 107 in this fourth set whereas Wright is down at around 90.

95 is what Bunting needs to go 4-0 up in this match. Bunting cannot do so but leaves himself just 40 with Wright way behind still needing 170.

Bunting steps up with double tops for a 4-set lead but misses. He needs double 10 but misses. One shot at double five and he nails it to go 4-0 up in this match, one set away from the semi-finals.

Should Bunting win, he will be within two matches of a major slice of darts history. Only four players have previously won both the original BDO and current PDC world darts championship respectively at the Lakeside and Alexandra Palace. They are Phil Taylor, Dennis Priestley, John Part and Raymond van Barneveld. Taylor and Part are the only men to have also won the title in a third venue - the Circus Tavern - which staged the PDC championship from 1994 until 2007. Bunting would be the fifth after winning the BDO title in 2014 with a 7-4 win against Alan Norris.

Stepen Bunting is dominating Peter Wright so far - Zac Goodwin/PA

08:12 PM GMT

Wright (0) *0-2 (3) Bunting

Bunting needs 131 to go 2-0 up in this fourth set and one leg away from a 4-0 match lead. He cannot do so but Wright is not on a finish.

Bunting steps back up with 86 needed. Treble 18 is hit and then nails double 16 at the first occasion and is one leg away from a 4-0 set lead.

08:10 PM GMT

Wright (0) 0-1* (3) Bunting

Wright is on throw at the start of this fourth set. With Wright needing just 72, Bunting requires 132 but cannot do so.

Wright makes a mess of things and does not even have a finish.

Bunting hits single 20, single 16 and then finds double 16 to break Wright’s throw. All Wright can do is shake his head as he cannot understand what he just did. That probably should have been his leg.

08:07 PM GMT

Bunting wins the third set to go 3-0 up

Bunting has his first shot at a 3-0 lead in this match with a 146 finish up for grabs. He hits treble 19 twice but narrowly misses double 16. Wright needs an unlikely 144 to claim the set but cannot get it.

So Bunting requires double 16 to claim the set and nails it. He goes 3-0 up in the match.

Stephen Bunting has had a DREAM start to his quarter-final 💭✨



Can Peter Wright fight back in a crucial set? pic.twitter.com/nJ5CQfAxH9 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2025

08:05 PM GMT

Wright (0) 2-2* (2) Bunting

126 stands between Bunting and the third set but he cannot land it. Wright steps up, needing 79. He has one shot at double tops to probably keep the set alive and he nails it.

08:02 PM GMT

Wright (0) *1-2 (2) Bunting

Back-to-back 140s gives Wright the chance to break back. He needs 116 to go 2-1 up in this third set but there will be pressure with Bunting leaving himself 74. He hits treble 20 to set up double 18 but narrowly misses.

Bunting once again takes his time before taking on the 74 he needs. Single 14, single 20 and then nails double tops to go one leg away from 3-0 up in the match. That strategy of pausing just before attempting a checkout is working for Bunting.

08:00 PM GMT

Wright (0) 1-1* (2) Bunting

Wright has the first finish of the leg, needing 147 with Bunting not on a finish. He cannot do so but will have the shot at coming back to get 58. He hits single 18 but misses two shots at double 20.

Bunting takes his time before stepping up for an outside chance of 143 and nails it with treble 20, treble 17 and double 16. What a checkout! That is his third triple-figure finish of this match.

Stephen Bunting is aiming to go 3-0 up in this quarter-final - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

07:56 PM GMT

Wright (0) *1-0 (2) Bunting

Bunting throws first at the start of this third set with a 2-0 lead. Exactly the start to the set that Wright needed as he lands his first 180 of the match.

With Bunting needing just 72, Wright will want to check out 125 but only gets 50 of them.

Bunting his treble 20 to set up shots at double six and then double three but misses on both occasions.

Wright has one shot at double tops but wastes the chance.

Bunting also blows his shot at double three, which gives Wright the chance at double 10 which he takes to break Bunting’s throw.

07:50 PM GMT

Bunting takes 2-0 set lead

Bunting hits treble 18 three times on the trot to set up a 146 finish for the second set, with Wright miles behind. Bunting will come back to the oche needing just 48 more.

Bunting hits single 16, misses double 16 and then gets a single 16 meaning he will come back again as Wright cannot check out 155.

Bunting misses double eight then gets single eight, meaning he needs double four for the second set. He hits it and goes 2-0 up in sets.

Advantage Stephen Bunting so far - James Fearn/Getty Images

07:47 PM GMT

Wright (0) 1-2* (1) Bunting

With Wright needing just 40, Bunting you feel needs to hit 130. He his treble 20, the single 20 to set up bullseye for the leg. He nails it right in the middle, much to the delight of his son who is a splitting image of his father. Bunting one leg away from the second set. Brilliant checkout from ‘The Bullet’.

Stephen Bunting has the early momentum - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

07:44 PM GMT

Wright (0) *1-1 (1) Bunting

Most of the legs so far have gone on throw and Bunting needs 101 with Wright not on a finish. Bunting hits double 16 for a three-figure checkout and we are all square at 1-1 in this second leg.

07:42 PM GMT

Wright (0) 1-0* (1) Bunting

Wright will throw first at the start of this second set. A 140 from Bunting gives him a chance at 103 for a shot at a break. He cannot do so, meaning Wright needs 81 for the leg. He hits double 13 to hold on throw.

07:35 PM GMT

Bunting takes the first set 3-1

The first three legs have been won on throw so can Wright win this leg to keep this set alive?

Bunting has the first checkout of the leg with 167 needed. He hits treble 20 but cannot make the finish. He does leave himself just 28 with Wright not on a finish.

Bunting needs double 14 for the first set and he lands it first time. Early advantage for Bunting.

No doubting the crowd favourite inside Alexandra Palace: wall to wall chanting for Stephen Bunting - ‘let’s go Bunting mental’ and ‘there’s only one Stephen Bunting’ - combined with booing when Peter Wright goes for a double as ‘The Bullet’ moves into an early lead.

The Bullet hypes up the Ally Pally crowd as he takes the first set 💪📣 pic.twitter.com/YyPy4Xl7g6 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2025

07:32 PM GMT

Wright (0) *1-2 (0) Bunting

Bunting lands the first 180 of the match. He has 139 to win the third leg of this first set but leaves himself 52.

Wright needs 156 but is unable to do so.

Bunting hits 20 and then nails double 16 to go one leg away from the first set. All three legs so far have been won by double 16.

A place in the semi-finals is at stake - James Fearn/Getty Images

07:30 PM GMT

Wright (0) 1-1* (0) Bunting

On throw, Wright is fighting back with Bunting lagging behind. He does have a bullseye for the leg but opts against it with Bunting not on a finish.

Wright has double 16 for the leg and, like Bunting in the first leg, lands it to take the leg.

07:27 PM GMT

Wright (0) *0-1 (0) Bunting

Bunting has the honour of throwing first in this quarter-final and begins with 96. Wright starts with 100.

Bunting has the first finish of the night on 111 but he cannot do. Wright has an outside chance of a checkout on 117 but he is unable to do so, meaning Bunting needs double 16 for the first leg and he nails it first time.

07:21 PM GMT

Walk-ons

Two-time world champion Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright is first onto the stage.

Stephen ‘The Bullet’ Bunting then follows him onto the stage. Bunting has one just one of his four World Championship quarter-final appearances. Both players are in great spirits as they make their way onto the stage, with Wright doing his customary dance to Pitbull’s ‘Don’t Stop The Party’ and Bunting singing along to ‘Titanium’ by David Guetta featuring Sia.

Snakebite is in the house 🐍 pic.twitter.com/874IPp7mnw — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2025

We are ready for action in quarter-final three. First to five sets wins.

A Stephen Bunting walk-on never disappoints 🔥🎶 pic.twitter.com/B2F8QA0ajb — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2025

07:13 PM GMT

Sky’s John Part

“It has a lot of promise for really good matches. Peter Wright, if he is anywhere near like he was against Luke Humphries, he can certainly give Stephen Bunting a lot of problems. “For Nathan [Aspinall], it is a real tall order to beat somebody who has pretty much owned them all year. He has not been really pushed so far but he has not used up any luck either!”

07:11 PM GMT

Mark Webster on Sky

“Four major winners and they have all had to work really hard at times to get here. Nathan Aspinall has had a slightly easier route than the other three, but Littler’s been challenged and Stephen Bunting has the challenge of being fancied for once. “Peter Wright is trying to find himself back into form and they have all played their part to book their spots in the QF. Now is the stellar test - winning tonight, winning tomorrow and then winning again on Friday.”

07:08 PM GMT

Bunting ready to go

And here we are again… @Yourallypally



Media duties completed. Time to hit the practise board and prepare for my game against Peter. 🤞🏼🙏#LetsGoBuntingMental #LGBM #WCDarts#LosGehtsBuntingMental



🎤🎶🎶

I'm bulletproof, nothing to lose

Fire away, fire away

Ricochet, you… pic.twitter.com/22xp7QvBxo — Stephen Bunting (@sbunting180) January 1, 2025

07:03 PM GMT

Routes to the quarter-finals

Stephen Bunting:

Round two- beat Kai Gotthardt 3-2

Round three- beat Madars Razma 4-1

Round four: beat Luke Woodhouse 4-0

Peter Wright:

Round two- beat Wesley Plaisier 3-1

Round three- beat Jermaine Wattimena 4-2

Round four- beat Luke Humphries 4-1

06:56 PM GMT

Semi-final draw

Peter Wright (17) or Stephen Bunting (8) vs Luke Littler (4) or Nathan Aspinall (12)

Chris Dobey (15) vs Michael van Gerwen (3)

06:53 PM GMT

MVG celebrates progression to the semi-finals

𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐫! 💚🎯 Into the semifinals at Ally Pally. 🎯 Huge respect to Callan Rydz for an amazing tournament! pic.twitter.com/pyyW98TJCW — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) January 1, 2025

𝐒emifinals 𝐒ecured 💚🔒 pic.twitter.com/HeMXtrOJ09 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) January 1, 2025

06:43 PM GMT

Fourth-round results

Luke Littler 4-3 Ryan Joyce

Michael van Gerwen 4-2 Jeffrey de Graaf

Stephen Bunting 4-0 Luke Woodhouse

Kevin Doets 3-4 Chris Dobey

Robert Owen 3-4 Callan Rydz

Ricardo Pietreczko 0-4 Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton 2-4 Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries 1-4 Peter Wright

06:39 PM GMT

Today’s schedule

Afternoon Session (12:30)

Chris Dobey 5-3 Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Callan Rydz

Evening Session (19:00)

Peter Wright (17) v Stephen Bunting (8)

Luke Littler (4) v Nathan Aspinall (12)

06:33 PM GMT

Places in the semi-finals up for grabs

It is quarter-final night at Alexandra Palace as we edge closer to Friday night’s World Championship final. We have already had two exciting quarter-finals earlier today. Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen booked his place in the semi-finals with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Callan Rydz. In the other quarter-final of the afternoon session, Chris Dobey overcame Gerwyn Price to earn a spot in the final four. Dobey and van Gerwen will meet in the semi-finals tomorrow night.

The evening session kicks off with eighth seed Stephen Bunting taking on 17th seed Peter Wright, who has already knocked out defending champion Luke Humphries in the previous round. Then 17-year-old fourth seed Luke Littler, who booked his place in the quarter-finals with a thrilling 4-3 victory over fellow Englishman Ryan Joyce, meets 12th seed Nathan Aspinall, who beat Ricardo Pietreczko 4-0. Littler is anticipating a challenging match tonight against good friend Aspinall.

“It is going to be tough,” said Littler. “But I have won most of them. Nathan’s only got one win over me. It is good to get the wins over Nathan. But it is the last eight of the World Championship and anyone can win on the day.”

“Probably not. We will just keep ourselves to ourselves,” he said. “Obviously, he will celebrate New Year with his family and his two girls, and obviously I will celebrate with mum and dad.

Luke Littler is aiming to make the semi-finals of the World Championships by beating Nathan Aspinall tonight - James Fearn/Getty Images

“You have just got to go into every game how you would either way if you are playing your best mate or someone you really dislike. You have just got to beat what is in front of you.”

Does Littler believe there is jealousy from his competitors?

“I do not know. I would probably say some players do show it, mainly on the pro tour,” said Littler. “But I have seen Scott Williams’ interview - he is getting sponsorship opportunities, people asking him because of myself. So it is good to see what I have done, especially for the players and whatever sponsors they can get.”

Strap yourselves in for another thrilling night from Alexandra Palace.