Luke Littler becomes youngest player to reach World Darts Championship final

Luke Littler celebrates his victory over Rob Cross - PA/Zac Goodwin

Teen darts sensation Luke Littler says he has “nothing to lose” in Wednesday’s PDC World Championship final which could land him a £500,000 jackpot.

The 16-year-old secured an extraordinary title-deciding showdown against new world No 1 Luke Humphries after sweeping aside Rob Cross 6-2.

As thoughts turned immediately to the final, Littler promised to stick with a “don’t fix it if it’s not broke” approach to the competition, which includes a ritual of sleeping in until midday. “I’ve got nothing to lose - it’s a free hit for myself,” Littler said of his remarkable debut fortnight at Alexandra Palace. “There’s no pressure. It’s my first time being here and I’m still here, so [I’ll] just take it in my stride.”

Littler, who will have a pizza and ham and cheese omelette pre-match, reveals a title triumph would be a welcome addition to his CV. “I don’t have any GCSEs,” he said, having turned his full attention to the professional game in recent months. “Everyone’s probably got more than me. In fact, I did pass my sport. But young darts players can hopefully look at me and see if you do practice, then you’d be where I am.”

Cross had given Littler his toughest test yet by going a set ahead. Littler revealed the 2018 champion had taken defeat graciously. ““He just said ‘God bless, I respect you, and go and win it’,” Littler said.

Rob Cross was quick to congratulate Littler on his historic achievement - PA/Zac Goodwin

Littler said initially that he had “no words” as stands on the cusp of producing one of the greatest teenage sporting stories of all time, having bombarded the treble-20 16 times, produced three 130-plus checkouts and averaged 106.05 in a nerveless performance.

“It’s unbelievable,” he added. “It’s not really sunk in yet. Rob missed 86 to win the second set and that might have changed things. But I just tried to stay focused. I only set my goal to win one game and come back after Christmas. I couldn’t imagine myself reaching the final.”

‘The Nuke’ is trying to emulate 2018 champion Cross by lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy on debut but he faces a stern test against new world No 1 Humphries who stormed through his semi-final 6-0. “I’ve got a really tough task tomorrow against Luke [Littler],” he said.

Littler was able to ramp up his scoring average at just the point when Cross' tailed off - Shutterstock/Tolga Akmen

Littler has earned celebrity status and his exploits have transcended the world of darts, already appealing to a younger generation of fans, with broadcaster Sky Sports reporting they had an 18.5 per cent share of all under-35 viewing in the UK for his New Year’s Day quarter-final win over Brendan Dolan.

He said afterwards that he had received good luck messages from some of his favourite players at Manchester United, including Luke Shaw and Rio Ferdinand.

He only qualified for the tournament by winning the World Youth Championship in November and his fairytale run has put the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) under pressure to hand him a place in the forthcoming Premier League.

Littler has faced Humphries before, however, when he was just 13. He lost but wrote in 2019 on Twitter that he “gave him a good game” in a local pub competition.

Littler will be a multi-millionaire by the time he turns 18, industry experts predict. “Littler is no doubt set to become a multi-millionaire if he can continue his win-streak,” said Tom Scott, chief executive of strategic communications agency Trippant. “Top-rank players can make over £1.5m a year, which can surpass the £5m mark with the right sponsorship deals.”

11:09 PM GMT

More from Humphries on facing Littler

The way he’s played, I’ve seen it many times - but when you come up on this stage, it can be a lot tougher, and he’s just proved he’s got a lot of bottle. Nothing is going to faze him - if he played like that tonight, tomorrow is not going to faze him at all. So I’ll probably have to play the game of my life to stand a chance of beating him. I know what’s in front of me, I’ve got to play at my best.

Luke Littler of England (L) plays against Rob Cross of England (R) at the semi final match of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship

11:02 PM GMT

Humphries on his performance

It feels amazing. I would never have imagined myself to be the world number one, that is a special, special feeling. And to do it in style - I was really pleased with that performance there. But like I’ve said in many, many, many interviews, world number one can last a couple of months, world champion is forever and I’ve got a really tough task tomorrow against Luke [Littler].

Luke Humphries celebrates victory over Scott Williams

10:50 PM GMT

Luke Humphries wins 6-0!

A whitewash against Scott Williams, which probably cements Humphries’ status as the favourite for tomorrow night’s final against Littler. Humphries finished his match with a higher average and better double success rate than Littler.

Littler and Humphries have come a long way since Hayling Island:

10:45 PM GMT

And tomorrow's final should be a belter...

10:41 PM GMT

Luke Humphries now 5-0 up....

Humphries has now 15 of 21 legs against Scott Williams with an average of 110.56 and a double success rate of 58 per cent. He is looking every inch a World No 1 in waiting.

10:32 PM GMT

A procession for Humphries continues...4-0 up against Williams

He has more than one foot in the final now, and it promises to be some ding-dong against Littler.

Luke Humphries just cannot miss! 🤯



10:31 PM GMT

Littler's run broken down statistically

He has compiled a three-dart average of 101.82 on his run through the tournament, topping 100 against Kist - with a tournament-high 106.12 - Van Barneveld, Brendan Dolan and with 106.05 against Cross.

His 44.68 per cent record on checkouts has helped ensure he has never been in a close match, winning 3-0, 3-1, 4-1, 4-1, 5-1 and then 6-2.

A 180 in the decisive leg of the seventh set against Cross was his 16th of an outstanding match and his 50th of the tournament.

He has hit 293 centuries in all, including 70 scores of 140 and, with his accuracy when switching to treble-19, 134 on a remarkable 46 occasions.

10:24 PM GMT

More reaction to Littler's win

10:20 PM GMT

Humprhies now 3-0 sets up

Williams cannot live with an average of more than 111. Humphries will fancy beating Littler if he can maintain this form.

Luke Humphries celebrates victory over Dave Chisnall (not pictured) on day fourteen of the Paddy Power World Darts

10:10 PM GMT

Agree?

10:07 PM GMT

Humphries now leads 2-0 in sets...

A rough start for Scott Williams, and the pre-match favourite Williams is in a strong position.

09:58 PM GMT

Luke Humphries wins the opening set against Scott Williams

But still very early days in the second semi-final, and Williams has proved himself to be a dangerous customer.

09:54 PM GMT

How Littler went through the gears...

09:50 PM GMT

Lineker seal of approval

09:48 PM GMT

Scott Williams and Luke Humphries are on the stage

Which player will join Littler in the final? Humphries was a pre-tournament favourite but Williams is the outsider, though he did topple Van Gerwen last night.

09:45 PM GMT

Littler celebrates with his mother Lisa

Luke Littler (right) celebrates victory in the semi-final against Rob Cross on day fifteen

09:41 PM GMT

Littler on his performance and preparation for tomorrow

No words. It’s crazy to even think I’m in a World Championship final on my debut, I was just happy to win one game. You’re playing Rob [Cross], he won it on debut same as me. He just said ‘God bless, I respect you, and go and win it’. I’ve settled on that stage. It takes me a few legs to settle but once I find that rhythm I’m good to go. I’ve just got to stay focused throughout the game. From now on, if I do go two or three sets up I’ll compose myself because it’s not the finish. In the morning, go for my ham and cheese omelette. Come here and have my pizza and then get on the practice board. Me and Scott played last year [Williams], it would be crazy to think we could be in a world final.

Luke Littler (left) celebrates victory in the semi-final against Rob Cross

09:31 PM GMT

Littler wins 6-2!

There is no let-up in Littler’s scoring, he keeps firing off trebles and will have at least six darts from 126 to win the decisive leg...

He tries to go 19-T19-bull, but this time he misses the treble and leaves himself 80.

Littler goes T20 for, you guessed it, D10 and there it is!

An exhibition from Littler who becomes the youngster player to reach a World Championship final. Cross very graciously bows before him and tells the crowd to give Littler the adulation he deserves.

SIMPLY INCREDIBLE! 💥



09:28 PM GMT

Eighth set: Cross 2 Littler 2 (Littler leads 5-2 in sets)

For once, Littler has a visit without finding the T20 or T19, but he quickly corrects course with a pair of T19s with his next visit.

Very good from Cross to fire off 174, and then convert D18 to keep the match alive.

Littler is throwing to reach the final now!

09:27 PM GMT

Eighth set: Cross 1 Littler 2 (Littler leads 5-2 in sets)

Littler is averaging a quite ridiculous 124 in this set. It leaves Cross needing 141, which was always going to be a tall order, and leaves the stage clear for Littler to clean up on D8,

Littler is just one leg away from the final now!

09:25 PM GMT

Eighth set: Cross 1 Littler 1 (Littler leads 5-2 in sets)

Cross at least holds his throw, but he needs a break of throw if he is to keep the contest alive. Littler is still firing off T19s for fun.

09:24 PM GMT

Eighth set: Cross 0 Littler 1 (Littler leads 5-2 in sets)

Champagne darts from Littler, as he checks out on 132 by going bull-bull-D16! Cross has the air of a beaten man, and Littler knows it. The worst part for Cross is that he knows that Littler knows.

THE CHAMPAGNE SHOT FROM LITTLER! 🍾



Luke Littler raises the roof with a 132 checkout!



He's now just two legs away from the final!



09:19 PM GMT

Seventh set: Cross 1 Littler 3 (Littler leads 5-2 in sets)

Littler is now just one set away from the World Championship final! Cross affords himself a wry smile as he walks off stage, but he just cannot keep up with Littler. I’m not sure Cross appreciated Littler going 16-D10 from 36 rather than having three darts at D18. Showboating? Or playing to your strengths? As Wayne Mardle says on Sky, they are Littler’s darts - he can do with them as he pleases.

Luke Littler in action against Rob Cross (right) on day fifteen of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

09:16 PM GMT

Seventh set: Cross 1 Littler 2 (Littler leads 4-2 in sets)

Cross is floundering here on 170, with Littler on 87 against the throw. Cross misses the first T20, so he will not be getting out of jail with a maximum checkout.

From 36, Littler splits it with a single 16 and D10 yet again. He is deadly on that double.

Cross is chuntering and shaking his head.

Littler is throwing to take a 5-2 lead.

09:13 PM GMT

Seventh set: Cross 1 Littler 1 (Littler leads 4-2 in sets)

Littler pummelling Cross with his scoring here, rattling off trebles at break-neck speed. So many visits with two trebles or more. One again, D10 is Littler’s friend and he levels the set.

09:12 PM GMT

Seventh set: Cross 1 Littler 0 (Littler leads 4-2 in sets)

Littler has a whirl at 132, but could not squeeze his dart into bull having already lodged one in the 25. Cross holds his throw, but Littler will not be panicking just yet.

09:10 PM GMT

Sixth set: Cross 1 Littler 3 (Littler leads 4-2 in sets)

Tops causes Littler a problem once again, when he had the chance to break throw and win the set. But then Cross misses doubles at D16 and D18 so the door is ajar.

D10 is Littler’s favourite double, and despite needing two attempts he gets there eventually.

Littler is now two sets away from the World Championship final.

09:07 PM GMT

Sixth set: Cross 1 Littler 2 (Littler leads 3-2 in sets)

That was a comfortable leg on throw from Littler, with Cross almost taking a breather during it. Cross must now hold throw to make Littler throw for a 4-2 lead in sets. Littler lethal on T19 once again.

09:05 PM GMT

Sixth set: Cross 1 Littler 1 (Littler leads 3-2 in sets)

This time tops proves a source of frustration once again for Littler, who missed two darts at D20 to break throw! Littler has started to look shakier on the doubles in recent legs and it is making the contest more even. Cross level in the sixth set.

09:03 PM GMT

Sixth set: Cross 0 Littler 1 (Littler leads 3-2 in sets)

That was an excellent 13-dart leg with throw from Littler, who knows that he has the darts in this set. This time he finished successfully on tops, the double he missed in the fifth leg of the last set.

09:00 PM GMT

Both players feeling the heat in that set...

08:57 PM GMT

Fifth set: Cross 3 Littler 2 (Littler leads 3-2 in sets)

Both Cross and Littler with some slack visits, but Cross rallies with a 135. Littler can only manage a ton, before Cross squeezes a crucial dart into T19 to leave himself 116. T19 is also kind to Littler, to leave him 74.

Littler then has the chance to win the set on tops, but he misses! Cross finds the same target, and he is back in the contest.

Another set that saw a dramatic shift in momentum.

08:54 PM GMT

Fifth set: Cross 2 Littler 2 (Littler leads 3-1 in sets)

Littler with the throw, but Cross applies some pressure with a 180. Much better from Cross after a ragged 20 minutes or so.

Cross will now have three darts at 62 to win the set after Littler misses two at D16 and one at D8.

But Cross also misses his shot at D8, and Littler makes amends.

Cross is now throwing for the set, though.

08:52 PM GMT

Fifth set: Cross 2 Littler 1 (Littler leads 3-1 in sets)

Rob Cross threatened to take out another big checkout of 154, but he did not need to. Cross wins consecutive legs for the first time since the second set, and gives himself a chance of winning this fifth set.

08:50 PM GMT

Fifth set: Cross 1 Littler 1 (Littler leads 3-1 in sets)

Cross looks rather dejected, just beaten down by the relentless quality of Littler. The 16-year-old is well clear with six darts at 18...but he will need a second visit.

But then Cross comes to life! Two darts at T18, and then D15 for a checkout of 138! That’s his biggest checkout of the match.

Cross breaks back immediately.

"Who cares it's unusual!" 😅



08:47 PM GMT

Fifth set: Cross 0 Littler 1 (Littler leads 3-1 in sets)

Cross is throwing first in this set, but Littler puts him under the gun immediately with a 180. Littler follows with another maximum in his next visit but one, leaving himself 83 to break throw straight away. D8...and he does it! Littler has a stranglehold on the contest now.

08:45 PM GMT

The difference between the two players...

Cross has a checkout success rate of just 34.78 per cent, while Littler’s is 64.71 per cent.

08:43 PM GMT

The averages

08:41 PM GMT

Fourth set: Cross 2 Littler 3 (Littler leads 3-1 in sets)

This has been the leg of the match! Cross sets up a potential nine-darter with back-to-back 180s, but he missed the T19 and leaves himself an awkward finish of 78.

Littler was right in behind him after a 180 and 140 of his own, and he buries D16 to claim the fourth set and the youngster now has a two-set advantage.

Littler could well have buckled under Cross’ scoring barrage there but he kept himself in the leg.

08:39 PM GMT

Fourth set: Cross 2 Littler 2 (Littler leads 2-1 in sets)

Cross keeps himself alive with a more comfortable leg on throw, and he actually looked more assured on a two-dart finish there. We are heading to a deciding set in this set on Littler’s throw....

08:37 PM GMT

Fourth set: Cross 1 Littler 2 (Littler leads 2-1 in sets)

Cross fires off his fifth maximum, which gives him a sniff of breaking throw in this leg. He had the chance to do so on bull but no cigar.

Then Littler takes out a 149 checkout! That is a dagger in the heart of Cross. Littler is one leg away from winning his third set.

08:34 PM GMT

Fourth set: Cross 1 Littler 1 (Littler leads 2-1 in sets)

Littler has won six of the last seven legs, and he produces another 180 in this leg against the throw! A visit of 58 lets Cross off the hook slightly, and he leaves himself D16 to hold from 129.

Littler had a whirl at a 164 checkout but missed the first treble. Cross missed D16 but did find D8. Cross wins the leg but is under so much more pressure now.

08:33 PM GMT

Fourth set: Cross 0 Littler 1 (Littler leads 2-1 in sets)

That is another strong leg on throw from Littler, who has the wind in his sails now. He seals the opening leg of the fourth set with double top.

08:31 PM GMT

Third set: Cross 1 Littler 3 (Littler leads 2-1 in sets)

Littler with a couple of treble-less visits, but he rights the ship another 180! Littler will have six darts at 164 to win this first set, and a ton leaves him with 64.

Littler finds the T8 but then misses two darts at top! Can Cross punish him from 68? No, he misses on D16. That facet of Cross’ game looks like costing him.

Littler finds the D10 and that’s the third set in the bag.

08:28 PM GMT

Third set: Cross 1 Littler 2 (1-1 in sets)

Cross finds himself on another two-dart finish with throw, 85, but this time he makes no mistake on D14 to keep the third set alive. Littler will be throwing for it to take a lead in sets.

08:27 PM GMT

Third set: Cross 0 Littler 2 (1-1 in sets)

Littler now throwing to take a 2-0 lead in this set. Cross has started to look shaky on the doubles. Littler in control of this leg...and finished with a spectacular finish of 142! Littler has found another gear since he started finding the T19.

08:26 PM GMT

Third set: Cross 0 Littler 1 (1-1 in sets)

Cross to throw first in this third set, and he starts with a visit of just 59. Two T19s found by Littler, who is finding his range on his favoured treble.

Cross has just dropped away from the very high standards he set himself in the first set, and Littler has him under pressure. here. Littler will have six darts at 145 for a break of throw...but he leaves himself a tricky finish of 86.

A 140 from Cross gets him down to 88, before Littler fails to find the checkout he needed for a break of throw.

Cross missed doubles at D14 and D7, before Littler cleans up to break his throw. The door is ajar for Littler in this set.

08:20 PM GMT

The latest from the Ally Pally

Raucous Alexandra Palace crowd firmly backing the teenager, with “one Luke Littler” ringing around the arena several minutes before the walk-on.

There are a surprising number of empty seats still dotted around for the sold out event, however, with some security officials blaming delays on the rail and roads.

08:19 PM GMT

Second set: Cross 2 Littler 3 (1-1 in sets)

Much better from Littler, as he fires two darts into his favoured T19 bed. And he then finishes off a two-dart finish from 74 via T18 and D10 to win the second set. That was a real escape, because it looked like the set was slipping away from Littler in the previous leg.

Luke Littler walks out to play Rob Cross (not pictured) on day fifteen of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship

08:16 PM GMT

Second set: Cross 2 Littler 2 (Cross leads 1-0 in sets)

Littler shakes his head after another underwhelming visit, before Cross lands a pair of T19s.

But then Littler rallies with a 180, to leave himself 164. He might well need this though with Cross on 86...but it was not to be.

Cross has a two-dart finish to win the set...he misses two darts at T18, and does not find the bull.

Littler keeps his nerve to hold on D12. That could prove a big moment...Littler breaking back immediately.

08:14 PM GMT

Second set: Cross 2 Littler 1 (Cross leads 1-0 in sets)

Littler in the midst of another battle to hold his throw, things are not quite flowing as they were in the earlier rounds. A visit of 59 could well prove costly, leaving Littler 150 with Cross on 128.

Cross leaves himself D18, and Littler scruffily manages just 39.

But Cross misses his two darts at D18 and then one at D9! Littler’s next dart bounces off the wire, and Cross splits to break throw on D4.

Cross will be throwing for the second set.

08:11 PM GMT

Second set: Cross 1 Littler 1 (Cross leads 1-0 in sets)

Cross averaging 110.93 and Little 102.28 at the moment. Cross lands his third 180 of the match in this leg, and will have six darts from 81 to level the set and hold his throw. Cross does so with the minimum of fuss, he required just 11 darts to win that leg.

08:09 PM GMT

Second set: Cross 0 Littler 1 (Cross leads 1-0 in sets)

Littler has the darts in this second set and starts with a visit of 85. He follows that with a 140, which should but him in control of the leg. A Cross visit of 57 confirms that.

Then both players trade 180s, to leave Cross on 167 and Littler on 12.

What an effort from Cross! Narrowly misses the bull to take out 167, and Littler lands the D3 after missing D6.

08:04 PM GMT

First set: Cross 3 Littler 2 (Cross leads 1-0 in sets)

The first set comes down to this deciding leg, with Cross on throw. Better scoring from Littler in this leg, with a visit of 140, but then his T19 hitting lets him down, a rarity in this tournament.

Despite Littler responding with a maxi, Cross made no mistake on D16 to seal the first set. Cross looks in fine fettle currently.

08:01 PM GMT

First set: Cross 2 Littler 2

Littler starts with a visit of just 57, which opens the door for a possible break of throw by Cross. The 2018 world champion is averaging close to 110 in these opening legs.

Another treble-less visit from Littler, and Cross will have six darts from 153 to break throw. He leaves himself 54, which will be 14-tops. But he misses the D20 and then the D10.

What a let off for Littler, who gets out of jail on tops. Cross missed the chance to win the set.

07:58 PM GMT

First set: Cross 2 Littler 1

Another 140 from Cross who is looking very sharp in the early stages. He follows that up with a 180 of his own, his 27th maximum in the tournament so far.

Cross with an awkward target of 181, and he leaves himself 76. Littler applies a little pressure by getting down to 121.

But Cross does the business on D8, and another leg goes to throw.

07:57 PM GMT

First set: Cross 1 Littler 1

Littler with his first 180 of the match! That puts him in control of his first leg on throw. A visit of 93 leaves him with a potential maximum checkout of 170....and he very nearly pulled it off! Found the two T20s, but miss the bull low and left.

No matter, Littler gets the job done on D10 to hold his throw.

07:55 PM GMT

First set: Cross 1 Littler 0

Solid scoring from Cross on his own throw, as he follows that 100 with two 140s. Littler also settles with his first 140, but a visit of 56 opens the door for Cross.

Cross left with a 121 checkout, but he plays the percentages and leaves himself double-top. At the third attempt, Cross finds the target.

07:53 PM GMT

Here we go then...

Cries of “there’s only one Luke Littler” ring around the Ally Pally. Rob Cross will have the darts in this opening set.

He starts off with a ton.

07:50 PM GMT

Time for the walk-ons...

Luke Littler is the first man out, followed by Cross. The youngster is not showing any signs of nerves, and there is no doubt he has the Ally Pally crowd on his side. A few pantomime jeers for Cross but nothing too hostile.

Luke Littler walks out to play Rob Cross (not pictured) on day fifteen of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship

07:38 PM GMT

Mark Webster speaking about Little on Sky

He’s dealt with everything throughout and he was impressive from the get-go in his opening round, and he’s just showed lots of character. It’s as if he’s been here year after year - we forget it’s his debut and he’s 16 years old. He’s been incredible - it’s a tough game but it’s one I think he’s relishing, to have a crack at Rob Cross and to see where he’s at.

07:34 PM GMT

Wayne Mardle sounds excited

We say every year ‘this is going to be the best one so far’. This is the best one so far!

07:29 PM GMT

Cross the comeback king

He came from 4-0 down to beat Chris Dobey 5-4 in the last round, so do not tune out if Littler races into an early lead. “It’s all about me and I still believe, even when I am 4-0 down,” Cross said.

Rob Cross of England celebrates after winning the quarter final match against Chris Dobey of England

07:24 PM GMT

Littler's pre-match thoughts

I have got the ability to go all the way, if it’s not to be tomorrow night, it’s not to be. I know I have got a good chance and I have got a good feeling I could go all the way tomorrow.

Luke Littler of the United Kingdom (L) celebrates winning his quarter-final tie during the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

07:09 PM GMT

Where would Littler's achievement rank?

Chief Sports Writer Oliver Brown believes it is preposterous to compare Littler to sporting prodigies such as Tiger Woods and Pele, because darts does not involve a physical sacrifice. Do you agree?

06:58 PM GMT

We are expecting a start time of 7.30pm

06:57 PM GMT

In the zone...

06:49 PM GMT

Littler could reunite with Humphries in the final....

They have come a long way since Hayling Island:

06:45 PM GMT

Luke Littler six sets away from the World Championship final

Everything seems to be going Luke Littler’s way at the PDC World Darts Championship, with the surprise elimination of Michael van Gerwen opening up the draw still further for the 16-year-old sensation.

Littler faces Rob Cross in the semi-finals this evening, knowing that either Luke Humphries or the unseeded Scott Williams await in the final. Humphries is considered the bookmakers’ favourite, but Littler becoming the youngest-ever darts world champion is now a distinct possibility. The youngest winner is Van Gerwen, who was 24 years and nine months when he won his first title in 2014. Littler has already earned £100,000 for his progress so far. If he goes all the way and wins the tournament, he would earn £500,000.

Ordinarily, Cross’ comeback from 4-0 down against Chris Dobey would have been one of the stories of the tournaments, but has been overshadowed by Littler’s exploits. Cross knows a thing or two about underdog stories at Alexandra Palace, having beaten Phil Taylor in the 2018 final in his first appearance at the tournament just 11 months after turning professional.

Everyone loves an underdog story,” Cross said. “As the public and people looking at the game, everyone loves an underdog story.

“I am not being rude, I am on Luke’s side, I love an underdog story.

“It took a bit of pressure off me winning it first time as well. He’s fantastic and he deserves all the luck in the world, he is a nice, young boy. Tomorrow we play darts, though, and I have to go down to business.”

Littler believes it is going to “take a lot” to stop his juggernaut.

“It feels unbelievable. I would never have thought I would have got to the semis on my debut year,” he said. “Brendan was just another opponent in my way and I have brushed him aside and now I am into the semi-final.

“It’s going to take a lot to stop me, based on my performances so far. But it is about whatever Luke Littler turns up.”

