Luke List beats Zalatoris in Farmers playoff for first win

  • Luke List holds the ball up after hitting a birdie putt on the 18th hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    1/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    Luke List holds the ball up after hitting a birdie putt on the 18th hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Luke List holds up the championship trophy after winning the the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    2/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    Luke List holds up the championship trophy after winning the the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Luke List hits hit tee shot on the 18th hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    3/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    Luke List hits hit tee shot on the 18th hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Luke List holds up the championship trophy after winning the the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    4/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    Luke List holds up the championship trophy after winning the the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Will Zalatoris reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 18th hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    5/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    Will Zalatoris reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 18th hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Will Zalatoris hits out of the bunker on the fourth hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    6/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    Will Zalatoris hits out of the bunker on the fourth hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Will Zalatoris hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    7/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    Will Zalatoris hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Jon Rahm of Spain hits out of the bunker on the first hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    8/9

    APTOPIX Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    Jon Rahm of Spain hits out of the bunker on the first hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Jason Day hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    9/9

    Farmers Insurance Open Golf

    Jason Day hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Luke List holds the ball up after hitting a birdie putt on the 18th hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Luke List holds up the championship trophy after winning the the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Luke List hits hit tee shot on the 18th hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Luke List holds up the championship trophy after winning the the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Will Zalatoris reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 18th hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Will Zalatoris hits out of the bunker on the fourth hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Will Zalatoris hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Jon Rahm of Spain hits out of the bunker on the first hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Jason Day hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GREG BEACHAM
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Will Zalatoris
    Will Zalatoris
    American professional golfer
  • Luke List
    Luke List
    Professional golfer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luke List earned his first PGA Tour victory with a birdie on the first playoff hole at Torrey Pines on Saturday, holding off Will Zalatoris well after sunset to win the Farmers Insurance Open.

List began the final round five shots back of leaders Zalatoris and Jason Day, and had to wait nearly two hours after closing with a 6-under 66 to see if he had a shot for the first win in a career that began in 2013.

“I really believed I could win on this course, and it’s a dream come true,” List said. “I told myself if I was in a playoff, I was going to make birdie.”

Zalatoris missed the chance to secure his own first career victory when he barely missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th, forcing a playoff. After both players rescued their errant playoff tee shots from a fairway bunker, List spun an exceptional 131-yard wedge approach shot to within a foot of the cup.

After List tapped in and Zalatoris missed his 13-foot birdie putt, List celebrated in the gloaming with his wife, Chloe, while he held their daughter, Ryann.

“She's been telling me for a long time, ‘Daddy, I want a trophy,’ and I finally got one,” the 37-year-old List said after breaking through in his 206th tour start.

Zalatoris and List finished regulation at 15-under 273, setting up the fourth playoff in the last 11 years at the Farmers. Zalatoris shot a nervy final-round 71, finishing with 12 straight pars.

Zalatoris, last season’s Rookie of the Year and Masters runner-up, will lament his final shot of regulation. The 8-footer left his putter straight, but slowed and hopped abruptly to the left in the final inches.

“I fought like hell all day,” Zalatoris said. “I was more disappointed with what I left out there in the second and third round. I thought today I battled really well. The putt I hit on the 72nd hole, I thought I made it. I just needed a hair more speed.”

Top-ranked Jon Rahm, Day and Cameron Tringale finished a shot back at 14 under, and Justin Rose was in a group of five players two shots back.

List joined Rahm as the only players to earn their first career wins at the Farmers Open.

After starting the final round five shots back of the co-leaders, List shot up the crowded board with a 66 that included seven birdies. Playing eight groups ahead of Zalatoris, List made four straight birdies on the front nine, but he really got rolling when he holed out of the bunker from 36 feet on the 12th.

With Zalatoris barely approaching the turn, List took a share of the lead at 15 under with a short birdie putt on the 16th, but then he badly missed a 4-foot par putt on the 17th.

And after finishing with a 13-foot birdie putt on the 18th, he settled in to wait. List chatted with his family in the dining room and even fetched a cookie for Ryann before warming up in the fading California sun.

List, who lives in Augusta, Georgia, also punched his ticket to the Masters for the first time as a pro. He also played in 2005 after earning the spot as the runner-up in the 2004 U.S. Amateur.

The tournament ended on Saturday to avoid a television conflict with the NFL’s two conference championship games on Sunday. The leaders appeared to be headed for a Sunday finish anyway for much of the final round, thanks to the crowded leaderboard and the slow pace of play that raised the chances of a playoff that couldn’t be resolved before sunset on the North San Diego coast.

The finish aside, Zalatoris’ career is surging after he finished in a sixth-place tie at The American Express last week. The 25-year-old Texan who played at Wake Forest on an Arnold Palmer scholarship had a steady final round — even if his 12th straight par was a heartbreaker.

Other contenders surged and faded behind Zalatoris all day. Most compellingly, two-time Torrey Pines winner Rahm was one shot off the lead when he missed a 14-foot par putt on the 15th. After he buried a 26-foot birdie putt on the 17th, he left a 17-foot birdie putt short on the 18th with a chance to rejoin the leaders.

Day leaped into a share of the lead with an eagle on the 14th, holing out from 118 yards by dropping it past the pin with a sublime backspin that took it straight into the hole.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Southwest IL watchdog group wants to retain green space in Edwardsville

    Demonstrators gathered on Saturday to raise awareness before county land is sold. “That’s our property. We’re taxpayers.”

  • Luke List survives wait, playoff to grab first career PGA Tour win at Farmers Insurance Open

    Luke List edged out Will Zalatoris in a playoff on Saturday night in San Diego after a nearly two hour wait in the clubhouse.

  • Myanmar: Why once peaceful protesters are now choosing violence

    One year on, resistance to military rule is unrecognisable from its boisterous, colourful start.

  • Kelly Ripa Surprises Son Joaquin with a Whale of a Cake (Literally)

    When Kelly Ripa's not hosting her talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan , she often likes to spend time with her husband and...

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Staal, Julien could see hopes of NHL return boosted by Olympic performances

    Eric Staal wasn't aiming to take part in his third Olympics. Claude Julien, meanwhile, agreed to coach Canada at two December tournaments simply to get back behind the bench. The COVID-19 pandemic has, of course, closed plenty of doors. But for Staal and Julien, it's opened another wide open — and there's a chance it could eventually lead both men back to the NHL. The decorated duo is set to lead Canada's Olympic men's hockey team at the upcoming Beijing Games after the NHL withdrew from the tou

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Terry scores team-leading 23rd goal, Ducks beat Bruins 5-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik H

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;