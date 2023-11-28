Luke Kunin scores go-ahead power play goal as Sharks beat Capitals 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Luke Kunin scored a go-ahead power play-goal in the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 33 shots, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Monday night.

Kunin’s goal, his fifth of the season, came at 12:48 of the third period off a pass by Justin Bailey, who worked the puck off the boards and found an open Kunin to fire it past Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper. Bailey was playing his first game with the Sharks after being signed earlier in the day.

The Sharks won back-to-back games for just the second time all season and earned points in three consecutive games for the first time. They were without their points leader in Tomás Hertl, who missed the game with a mid-body injury.

Fabian Zetterlund put the Sharks in front midway through the first period, picking up a loose puck and scoring from the side of the net after his initial shot on the rush was stopped. Zetterlund, with his fifth goal, tied Mike Hoffman for the team lead and has scored in consecutive games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored for the Capitals, who have lost two straight after a five-game win streak. Washington is embarking on a five-game West Coast road trip. Kuemper finished with 21 saves.

Kuznetsov tied the game at 1-1 late in the second period on a shot that deflected off Blackwood’s pad and Sharks defender Nikita Okhotiuk before trickling in.

The Capitals continued to struggle on the power play. Washington, which has the NHL’s all-time leader in power play goals in Alexander Ovechkin, went 0-for-2 on Monday and have failed to convert on its last 30 opportunities over the last 11 games.

With Martin Fehervary coming off injured reserve, the Capitals had their entire top six defense pairings available on Monday for the first time this season. Fehervary assisted on Kuznetsov’s goal.

In addition to Hertl’s absence, Sharks forward Filip Zadina was also placed on injured reserve.

Eric He, The Associated Press