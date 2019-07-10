Luke Kuechly gets juked by an 11-year-old, but makes sure to pay him back for it

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is one of the best defensive players in the game. Over his past six seasons, he’s gone a perfect six-for-six in Pro Bowl appearances, and he’s only missed out on one All-Pro team during that span.

But even the best NFL players can have bad moments. Kuechly’s came Wednesday, when an 11-year-old kid made the All-Pro look foolish with an epic juke.

Don’t worry, though, because Kuechly made sure to get him back during Round 2.

This 11-year-old kid put the moves on Luke Kuechly…but Luke got him back 🤣



(via 4kcotto/IG) pic.twitter.com/JQ2zaN2xNp — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 10, 2019

That’s awesome. The kid in the video puts on a few sick moves and eventually gets past Kuechly for the would-be score. Kuechly knocked the ball out at the end, though we’re not sure that matters here. The damage was already done.

The next time out, the kid wasn’t so lucky. Kuechly went right at him, giving the kid no opportunity to make a move. The 28-year-old Kuechly then barreled the kid over, knocking him to the ground and forcing the ball out again.

There’s an alternate angle of that play.

It appears it was all in good fun for Kuechly. He picks the kid up so the kid can receive applause from everyone watching.

As for the kid, we’re going to guess he’s already fielding offers from some of the best college football programs around. If you can juke Luke Kuechly like that, people are going to take notice.

