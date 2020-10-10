Luke Hemsworth wants to be the next Wolverine

Luke Hemsworth might not have the star appeal of his younger brothers Chris and Liam, but over the years he has forged a pretty impressive career for himself.

Not only has he played the main role of Ashley Stubbs throughout all three seasons of HBO’s Westworld, but he’s led a variety of Australian TV series and films, too. Sure, none of these have reached the heights of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or The Hunger Games franchise, but not a lot has.

However, Luke has now set his sights on one day joining Chris in the MCU, as he recently told Screen Rant that he would love to play Wolverine in the future. It turns out that Luke has a deep love of superhero movies, as he “grew up with” comic books.

“I learned to draw through comic books, copying comic books since I was about 10 years old. Spawn was a big one; I really loved Todd McFarlane's Spawn. And then Batman - I would have fought Rob Pattinson for those gauntlets. And Wolverine! I'm like, ‘Come on, just pass them on, mate. Let's give it to another Aussie.’ I'll have to grow some chest hair, but I'm ready for Wolverine.”

The Aussie that made the role of Wolverine his own was none other than Hugh Jackman, who debuted as the character in 2000’s X-Men, and went on to play him eight more times until 2017’s Logan.

Luke might soon have a chance to audition as Wolverine, too, as all of the X-Men characters are set to be recast ahead of the mutants joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Until that point, we’ll just have to put up with Chris Hemsworth as Thor, a role he’ll be reprising in 2022’s Thor: Love And Thunder.