Is Luke Grimes Married? Here's What We Know About the 'Yellowstone' Star's Wife

Luke Grimes is best known as rugged cowboy Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone, but his acting career actually began 15 years ago. Before portraying the youngest Dutton sibling, the 37-year-old actor starred in TV shows and movies, most notably Brothers & Sisters, American Sniper, and the Fifty Shades trilogy. The busy actor has an upcoming role alongside Ellie Kemper in a Netflix rom-com called Happiness for Beginners, based on a Katherine Center novel (we're so here for this!), but what do we know about his off-screen life?

Luke tends to keep his private life, well, private, which is no small feat for the star of one of the most-watched shows on television. The Dayton, Ohio-born actor stays off social media and keeps his interviews focused on business, but we are able to find a few glimpses into his day-to-day life from one source very close to him: his beautiful wife!



The actor has been married to model Bianca Rodrigues since 2018. In fact, the couple just celebrated their third wedding anniversary on November 21. Last year, Bianca posted a beautiful photo of the two of them to celebrate.

From Bianca's Instagram we can tell that she has a super successful career as a model, but also enjoys traveling with Luke to Montana, where he films Yellowstone. During this past summer, she posted quite a few photos from Montana, including some sunsets and a birthday shot. It looks like she and Luke actually took a road trip there from California.

While not much else is known about the couple, we sure do love getting little glimpses into their beautiful life together.

