Luke Gale hopes Leeds put a smile on Rob Burrow’s face with cup final triumph

Leeds captain Luke Gale is hoping his side’s Challenge Cup triumph put a smile on the face of his predecessor Rob Burrow.

Former scrum-half Burrow turned down the opportunity to attend the final at Wembley as he continues his battle with motor neurone disease (MND) but was chief guest in absentia and proved to be an inspiration behind his club’s 17-16 win over Salford.

Gale, who won the game with a drop goal five minutes from the end, said: “It’s fitting that I’ve got his number seven jersey. I know he will have been watching and I hope we did him proud.

“I said when I first came to Leeds, which was about the time Rob was diagnosed with MND, that if I could do half as well as he did and play the way he played week in, week out, I would do myself proud and do Rob proud.

“It’s been a tough week, we all watched the documentary and he’s heroic. I hope we put a smile on his face today.”

Leeds coach Richard Agar said: “Rob is with us in spirit, he’s an inspiration all the way.

“We did it for Rob and it’s Gale, with Rob’s number seven on his back, who came up with the big play.

“It makes you wonder if it’s in the script somewhere along the line, if you believe in that stuff.”

Leeds led 12-6 at half-time but Salford, who were appearing in their first Wembley final for 51 years, hit back with two tries in six minutes through James Greenwood and Pauli Pauli to go in front for the first time.

Winger Ash Handley then scored his second try of the match to level the scores and Gale came up with the winning point five minutes from the end to secure a 14th Cup win for the Rhinos and leave the Red Devils still waiting to add to their solitary success in 1938.

“I thought we were gone,” said Agar. “I thought we controlled the first half really well.

“We knew they wouldn’t go away but we started the second half in terrible fashion and I never felt we quite got ourselves back in the game.

“There were a couple of times when we looked gone. I felt our spirit got us through in the end. I didn’t think it was a great performance.”

In guiding Leeds to their first Wembley success since 2015, Agar has emulated the achievement of his father Alan, who took Featherstone to Challenge Cup final glory in 1983.

The victory completed a remarkable transformation under Agar, whose first game in charge of the Rhinos last year was an embarrassing cup loss to Bradford.

