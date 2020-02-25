Luke Durbridge's Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge - Scott Addict RC

Luke Durbridge's career in the WorldTour spans as long as that of his team, Mitchelton-Scott. In 2012, he joined the then Orica GreenEdge cycling team in its inaugural outing at the sport's top tier, and Durbridge has remained with the Australian outfit since.

On the road, he enters his ninth season at the top with just one bike: the Scott Addict RC.

Such is Mitchelton-Scott's confidence in Scott's latest carbon road bike, they've shunned the brand's dedicated aero bike, the Foil, in favour of using a single bike for all riders, at all races, on all terrains. This move sees Mitchelton-Scott join Movistar, Lotto Soudal and Bahrain McLaren in committing to disc brakes for the season ahead.

Durbridge has already picked up a win in this 2020 season, taking the National Time Trial Championships for the fourth time. Durbridge will be hoping to put his big engine to good use with a result at Opening Weekend, in what the purists might argue is the start proper of the 2020 season.

Durbridge's Scott Addict RC is specced with Shimano Dura-Ace components, including the brand's Dura-Ace C40 tubular wheels, which will be shod with Pirelli P-Zero Velo tubular tyres.

There's also Shimano's range-topping Dura-Ace R9170 groupset. When we caught up with it at the Tour Down Under, Durbridge's bike was fitted with a climbing shifter.

Scott's component subsidiary, Syncros, provide much of the finishing kit, including the saddle, proprietary seatpost, and integrated handlebar, which is fitted with an out-front mount housing his Garmin Edge 1030 and, should he wish, a GoPro.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Luke Durbridge's Scott Addict RC.

Luke Durbridge's Scott Addict RC full bike specifications

Frameset: Scott Addict RC, size 57cm

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Brake Dual Control Lever

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 11-30T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace HG901 R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100P with dual-sided power meter

Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C40 Tubular

Tyres: Pirelli P-Zero Velo 25c Tubular

Handlebars: Syncros Creston iC SL integrated bar and stem, 400mm

Handlebar tape: Syncros

Stem: Syncros Creston iC SL 140mm

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Syncros XR 1.0

Seat post: Syncros Duncan SL Aero

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Computer: Garmin Edge 1030

Rider height: 1.87m

Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 820mm

Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 600mm

Weight: 7.37kg