Luke Donald pledges 'complete loyalty' to Ryder Cup captaincy - and takes swipe at Henrik Stenson

Luke Donald has pledged his “complete loyalty” to the Europe Ryder Cup team as their soon-to-be-confirmed captain for next year’s match in Rome, taking an almighty swipe at Henrik Stenson - the LIV rebel he is replacing - in the process.

“I will not do a Henrik,” the Englishman promised.

Telegraph Sport exclusively revealed on Thursday that Donald, the former world No 1, has been chosen to fill the gap left by Stenson’s stunning U-Turn to join the Saudi-funded circuit, despite signing a contract which expressly forbade the Swede from doing so.

Donald has also been offered a LIV deal - as a TV analyst rather than as a player - but insists that even if Stenson’s £40million upfront fee is dangled in front of him, there is no chance he will defect.

“If I got this captaincy I would live up to my word and see it through,” Donald told Golfweek, employing the “if” word in respect of the other captaincy candidates who may not have yet been told of his appointment. “Let me put it that way, I wouldn’t be doing a Henrik.”

Like Stenson, Donald put his commitment in writing when he threw his hat into the ring during the selection process which supposedly reached its climax in March. Telegraph Sport has seen a copy of the contract and the stipulation is clear, regardless of Stenson reiterating his “huge disappointment” at not being allowed to take the LIV fortune and continue the role as Padraig Harrington’s successor.

It stated: "The successful candidate will be expected during his tenure to commit to supporting the Ryder Cup and the DP World Tour exclusively and, therefore, by extension, not supporting or promoting other properties [including, without limitation, other Tours, Leagues, Series or Competitions]."

Donald is clearly not impressed with Stenson's about-face last week, with the Swede making his LIV debut here in the third £20m, 54-hole event that starts on Friday.

Stenson was one of the first players mentioned when LIV began trying to lure big-names with their tens - in some cases 100s - of million-dollar enticements and, like many, Donald wonders why the 46-year-old even set out on his unprecedented 127-day reign that saw him appoint Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari as vice captains, as well as visiting the host course Marco Simone Country Club and posing with the Cup for publicity shots in the Colosseum.

'I’ve had some of my best moments in golf in the Ryder Cup'

“I was surprised that [Stenson] would put his name forward if his plan was to go to LIV, which, you know, the rumours, and I hate to talk about rumours, but rumours are that he’d been in contact with the rival tours, whatever they were, and he was very interested,” Donald said.

“And I think everyone knew that, the European Tour knew that. They obviously took his word that he wasn’t going to do it. We all have to sign a clause or contract saying that we won’t have anything to do with [LIV]. I’m disappointed I guess that he would put his name forward and then go to LIV. I understand certain guys going to LIV, in certain situations in their careers and stuff, that makes sense. But obviously something big to give up.

“I’ve had some of my best moments in golf in the Ryder Cup. What an amazing honour it is to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup, and I would love to be a captain.”

Donald will be unveiled at the beginning of next week after he has played in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He started with a two-under 70 in the PGA Tour event in Detroit that has been completely overshadowed by this tournament at Donald Trump’s course and was indignant about his LIV offer to join the broadcasting crew.

“Turned that down pretty quickly,” Donald, now the world No 511, said. “A little bit of a slight on my game. I know I haven’t played that great, but... thanks but no thanks.”

Stenson was, himself, grouchy when asked by Telegraph Sport what he thought of Donald’s impending announcement. “That's news to me,” he replied. “Obviously I'm not in the loop on these things at this point. I don't feel like I should comment on that until that's official news.”

Expect that chippiness to reach new levels when Stenson hears of Donald’s withering critique of his career decision.