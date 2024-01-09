Luke Cundle: Stoke sign Wolves midfielder on loan after Plymouth recall

Championship side Stoke City have signed Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old played for Potters boss Steven Schumacher at former club Plymouth earlier this season.

He made 27 appearances on loan at Argyle, and scored five goals - the last in Saturday's 3-1 FA Cup win against Sutton United.

"Stoke City is a massive club, it's a new chapter for me and I'm delighted to be here," Cundle said.

"I know the boss and his staff well having worked with them previously. I really like the ideas he puts across and how he gets his teams to play.

"He plays attacking, high energy football on the front foot, where everybody runs and passes forward, and that suits my game. I'm looking forward to getting going and letting my football do the talking."

Cundle came through the Wolves academy and made his senior debut in a League Cup tie against Reading in September 2019.

He made four Premier League appearances for the Molineux club in 2022, starting matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle, before spending last season on loan at Swansea City.

Stoke technical director Ricky Martin said: "Steven sees Luke as one of the brightest young talents around and as someone whose drive and personality will have a positive impact on our group.

"We have strong connections with Wolverhampton Wanderers, they believe Luke's development will be well served with us, and we are equally excited by what he can bring to our side between now and the end of the season."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.