Luke Combs Posts Touching Message to Tracy Chapman Following Grammys: 'A Defining Moment of My Career'

“It’s still hard to process how amazing it really was to be up there on that stage," the country star wrote on Instagram

luke combs/instagram Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman

Luke Combs honored Tracy Chapman after their they shared the stage at the 66th Grammy Awards.

On Friday, the country star reflected upon Sunday's whirlwind awards ceremony and his moving duet of “Fast Car” with the singer-songwriter, 59, on Instagram.

The carousel featured two photos of the 33-year-old Grammy nominee beside Chapman. The first included a photo of the two widely beaming the night of their performance. The second photo included the musicians embracing on stage after they concluded their duet.

John Shearer/Getty Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs perform onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Related: Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ Hits No. 1 on iTunes After Duet with Luke Combs at 2024 Grammys

“What an unreal Grammy week to say the least. There were so many laughs, tears, hugs, and cheers that it almost doesn’t seem real,” wrote Combs.

“When it comes to the performance it’s still hard to process how amazing it really was to be up there on that stage. No doubt a defining moment of my career,” he added.

“Tracy, I want to send my sincerest thanks to you for allowing me to be a part of your moment. Thank you for the impact you have had on my musical journey, and the musical journeys of countless other singers, songwriters, musicians, and fans alike,” the post continued. “I hope you felt how much you mean to the world that night. We were all in awe of you up there and I was just the guy lucky enough to have the best seat in the house."

Along with thanking Chapman, Combs also thanked his team ”for working tirelessly to make this happen” and thanked his wife, Nicole, “for always being by [his] side.”

Following Combs' Instagram post, Chapman reshared it on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "The kindest words."

The kindest words from @lukecombs : « What an unreal Grammy week to say the least. There were so many laughs, tears, hugs, and cheers that it almost doesn’t seem real (…) When it comes to the performance it’s still hard to process how amazing it really was to be up there on that… pic.twitter.com/TqaKOm7neG — Tracy Chapman (@tchapmanonline) February 10, 2024

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, the pair serenaded the audience with a duet of Chapman’s 1989 hit song.

Story continues

Beforehand, Combs recalled memories of listening to Chapman's original version of "Fast Car." He explained the hit was his "favorite song before I even knew what a favorite song was."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs perform onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Related: How Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs' 'Fast Car' Performance Came Together

But securing the performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday was "a long process," Grammys executive producer Raj Kapoor told Rolling Stone.

He detailed how the pair's full-circle "Fast Car" team-up came to be. Kapoor and Grammys executive producer Patrick Menton first came up with the idea of a "Fast Car" duet in May 2023 — and the producers asked the songwriter last year with help from SVP at Nonesuch Records (and Chapman's friend) Matthew Rankin.

Kapoor added to Rolling Stone that getting an eventual nod of approval from Chapman in January "felt like a long yes."

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024

Related: Luke Combs, Justin Bieber and Other Musicians Who Have Covered Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car'

Combs’ longtime manager, Chris Kappy, told the outlet that the country star insisted Chapman had full creative control of the performance and wanted her to have "every opportunity to shine."

The two musicians finally met for the first time in person at SIR studio in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, three months after they initially touched base on the phone.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Their duet follows Combs’ chart-topping cover of the hit song, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 more than three decades after its first release. His cover was nominated for best country solo performance at this year's ceremony.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.