Luke Combs Confesses He's 'a Little Nervous' to Become a Father: 'I Got a Lot on My Plate'

Luke Combs is getting candid about becoming a dad.

"I'm a little nervous," the country singer, 31, confessed during an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.

"I got a lot of stuff to do," he added. "I got a lot on my plate ... I'm uncovering things every day. I'm buying all kinds of clothes I didn't know existed."

Combs, who is getting ready to welcome his first child — a baby boy — with wife Nicole, proudly added that the nursery is in full swing.

"It's a lot of stuff man," he continued. "I didn't know what a bassinet was. But that's a thing apparently. A lot of new words I'm learning."

He also shared that he has reached out to friends for parenting tips, joking, "It's more like, 'What do I need to be doing right now?' I realized the baby just doesn't need me at all. I'm just there to clean stuff. ... It comes out and it's like, 'Why are you mouth breathing all over me? I don't need you to be around.'"

Combs and his wife announced they were expecting a baby boy in Instagram post in January.

The "Better Together" singer captioned the sweet photos of himself and his wife, "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride."

In one photo, Combs can be seen standing behind Nicole, 28, while his wife of over a year cradles her growing baby bump, looking radiant in a long sleeve, form-fitting dress as she smiles at the sonogram the pair are holding together.

The second snap shows a closer look at the sonogram, while another photo features the couple beaming from ear-to-ear as Nicole holds her bump while the pair casually lounge on a bench together.

Nicole also shared the same carousel of pictures on her own Instagram page, writing, "this may be the best year yet 🤍baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful."

The pair tied the knot in August 2020 after announcing their engagement in November 2018. They first started dating in 2016.