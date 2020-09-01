Luke Bryan's Beer Company Pauses Production Due to Coronavirus: 'This Was A Difficult Decision'

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan's beer company, Two Lane Lager, is putting things on hold.

The country music star, 43, announced the news on Twitter Tuesday, saying that the decision was made because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and production is expected to resume in six months.

"We know you love Two Lane Lager (almost as much as we love making it), which is why I'm so sorry to say we had to pause production due to COVID-19," Bryan's statement said. "This was a difficult decision, but don't worry, we'll be back in March, bigger and better than ever."

Launched earlier this year in collaboration with Constellation Brands — the company behind other big-name beer brands like Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and Pacifico — Two Lane Lager offers an American Golden Lager and hard seltzers.

"Love y'all and appreciate your continued support. Cheers," Bryan concluded his statement.

PEOPLE has learned the pause is due to staffing and production adjustments necessitated by the pandemic.

Two Lane Lager is brewed in Daleville, Virginia, at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains, according to the company's website. There have been 250 cases of COVID-19 in Botetourt County, where the brewery is, and 121,615 statewide, according to data from the New York Times.

In April, Bryan postponed the release of his seventh studio album and its accompanying tour. While the album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, was released in August, the "Play It Again" singer announced in June that the tour has been pushed to next year.

"With the health and safety of my fans, team and venue staff being a top priority we feel it is best to postpone my Proud To Be Right Here Tour," he wrote on Instagram on June 25, sharing the new tour schedule, which is set to kick off in May 2021 in Ohio.

"We are excited to announce these new 2021 dates and are thankful for all the venues and teams who have worked with us to make these dates possible. We are going to bring you an incredible show in 2021 and I can't wait to see you there," he added.

