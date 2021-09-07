Luke Bryan Walks Niece Jordan Down the Aisle — and Sweetly Fixes Her Veil — During Intimate Wedding

luke bryan

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Luke Bryan is one proud uncle!

On Sunday, the 45-year-old country singer walked his niece, Jordan Cheshire, down the aisle as she got married to Clint Eudy at the Troubadour Golf and Field Club in Tennessee.

Jordan, 26, is one of three children of Bryan's late sister Kelly and late brother-in-law Lee. In 2007, Kelly died suddenly of natural causes. Seven years later, her husband Lee succumbed to a heart attack. Since the unexpected deaths, Bryan and his wife, Caroline, have raised their children.

On Monday, Cheshire's wedding planner shared a video on Instagram from the ceremony where Bryan was seen walking Jordan down the aisle as he smiled from ear to ear. In the clip, the singer even fixes her veil on the way to meet her groom.

RELATED: Luke Bryan Finds His Purpose Through His Years of Family Loss: 'We're Not Promised Another Day'

During the reception, the country star also shared a dance with his niece to Phil Collins' "You'll Be In My Heart" as all the guests watched. The sweet moment was captured on camera as Bryan patted his niece on the back before fixing her hair.

Many followers commented under the social media posts commending Bryan for his uncle duties during hard times. One user wrote, "Their parents are looking down so proud I'm sure 💙." Another person added, "So so sweet ❤️ I love how he and his wife have truly stepped in for all three kids to be parents to them after so much heartache."

luke bryan

Emily Clarke Events/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In July, Bryan opened up to PEOPLE about how he finds purpose after enduring a series of unthinkable tragedies over the past 25 years.

Story continues

"I've had so many tragedies in my life," said Bryan, "it's almost like you don't want to tell the story because you don't want to feel like you're out there craving sympathy."

RELATED VIDEO: Luke Bryan on Finding His Purpose After a Series of Family Tragedies: "We're Not Promised Another Day"

RELATED: Luke Bryan Reveals Secrets to His 14-Year Marriage to Wife Caroline: 'We Just Have a Ball in Life'

"If I can inspire people to move on from tragedy, hopefully by my behavior," he added, "that's what life's all about for me."

In the interview, Bryan acknowledged he was born on the sunny side — "thank God I've always been a pretty joyful person" — but he's had to deliberately bend toward the light to see his way through the tragedies. He said he still feels a deep connection to his brother, sister and brother-in-law, believing that he has three guardian angels. (Bryan's brother Chris died in a car crash.)

"Maybe Chris and Kelly and Lee have moved some puzzle pieces around to make my life so fortunate," he said. "When I say my prayers at night, I have to say, 'Thank y'all for looking after us down here.'"