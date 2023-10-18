Luke Bryan slams publication for negative concert reviews — but reviewer claps back

Country singer Luke Bryan wasn’t too thrilled with a few choice words a critic had to say about his concert on Oct. 14 at Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota and took to social media to express it.

The plot twist?

The critic clapped back with his own choice words.

Bryan went on X, formerly known as Twitter, and slammed longtime critic Ross Raihala for Twin Cities Pioneer Press for calling him “slow moving” and asked fans if the “Country Girl” singer has “peeked.”

Wow. I’ve never received one positive review from y’all’s publication since I’ve been to the twin cities area in my whole career. The trend continues. The sold out crowd had a great time. — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) October 17, 2023

“Wow,” Bryan tweeted under Raihala’s post on Oct. 17. “I’ve never received one positive review from y’all’s publication since I’ve been to the twin cities in my whole career. The trend continues. The sold out crowd had a great time.”

But Raihala brought the receipts.

My review of Luke Bryan's debut headlining Xcel Energy Center. I referred to his opener Lee Brice as "bearish."https://t.co/TGg0Hh5bRX — Ross Raihala (Alpha Male) (@RossRaihala) October 17, 2023

My review of Luke Bryan performing the first-ever concert at U.S. Bank Stadium.



"Overall, Bryan’s performance mirrored his show here last summer at TCF Bank Stadium. He was full of energy and cheer and always up for some mugging to the cameras."https://t.co/E78jP0Dt5U — Ross Raihala (Alpha Male) (@RossRaihala) October 17, 2023

And here's my review from Target Field. He's the only act to headline all three local stadiums.



"But just a few songs into his latest Twin Cities concert, his appeal once again came into focus. He oozes with not just charisma, but approachable charisma."https://t.co/YVQCGtSo0D — Ross Raihala (Alpha Male) (@RossRaihala) October 17, 2023

“Is it true I’ve never given him a positive review?” Raihala asked in response. “I don’t know! So I looked into it.”

Story continues

And by-golly, he posted some pretty shining reviews of the singer in the past, one calling him “full of energy and cheer” and that “he oozes with not just charisma, but approachable charisma” in another review.

So far, Bryan has yet to respond to Raihala’s evidence.

Railhala, however, is taking the entire experience in stride. “This whole Luke Bryan thing is so hilarious. (I’m also kind of surprised the tweet is still up.),” he posted Oct. 17 on X.

Olympian McKayla Maroney reveals chilling health scare. What is histamine intolerance?

49ers fan proposes to Cowboys fan after NFL game — then NBC announcers chime in