Luke Bryan Calls Out Fans Fighting at His Concert, Jokes It's Not a 'Limp Bizkit' Show

Luke Bryan's kind of night certainly isn't one that involves any fighting — especially amongst his fans!

The country star, 46, chided a pair of concertgoers who'd gotten into a tussle at his concert in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday, and jokingly suggested that that type of behavior was better suited for a rock concert.

In a pair of videos uploaded to social media by fans, Bryan happened to catch a fight break out in front of him while he was performing his hit "Buy Dirt," which he released with Jordan Davis.

"I mean, why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt'? This isn't Limp Bizkit or nothing. Friggin' Gwar," he said, referencing the rap-rock band fronted by Fred Durst and the heavy metal group.

Bryan continued: "I know somebody got the s— knocked out of them, though, I saw it. Chill out. Find a joint or something, smoke a joint. I know y'all got that s—."

The "One Margarita" singer continued with a mock-stoner voice, telling the crowd, "Dude, man, bro, dude, did you see those people upset, bro?"

He concluded his message with a plea to keep it calm on his birthday, which he celebrated the next day.

"It's my birthday night, no fighting on my birthday night!" he said.

According to the Business Journal Daily, the crowd later serenaded Bryan with a verse of "Happy Birthday."

The American Idol judge is currently on his Raised Up Right tour, which is set to continue through October. The dates come amid a busy year; in February, Bryan kicked off a Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre that will pick back up again in August and September.

"I can't sing all my hits. My ass has got 28 of them sons of bitches. And I can't play all 28 of those in one night!" he told the crowd during his first residency show. "I never would have imagined a situation in my life where I'm so blessed by you guys to have to do a medley of some of my No. 1 songs."