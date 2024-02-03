Luke Bryan Announces Massive Mind of a Country Boy 2024 North American Tour

The country superstar will be hitting the road this spring and summer with a handful of special guests

Jim Wright Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is bringing fans the ultimate country music tour of the year.

On Friday, the country superstar, 47, announced that he’s hitting the road on the Mind of a Country Boy Tour later this year. He’ll be touring across North America throughout the spring and summer and bringing along a rotation of special guests.

Bryan’s latest touring effort includes a whopping 33 dates and even features two stadium shows. He’ll play one show at Truist Field in Atlanta, Georgia on Aug. 17 where he’ll be joined by Bailey Zimmerman, Chayce Beckham and Kameron Marlowe and another at Chicago’s iconic Wrigley Field on Aug. 25, with Zimmerman and Beckham returning as support, along with Tracy Lawrence.

Courtesy of Live Nation Luke Bryan's Mind of a Country Boy Tour poster

As the ACM Award winner is known for bringing rising country acts out on the road with him, he’ll be bringing a huge roster along the tour, in addition to Beckham, Lawrence, Marlowe and Zimmerman. The support slate is also set to include Alana Springsteen, Chase Matthew, Dillon Carmichael, DJ Rock, Ella Langley, George Birge, HunterGirl, Josh Ross, King Calaway, Larry Fleet, Lily Rose, Meghan Patrick, Tenille Arts and Zach Top.

The Mind of a Country Boy Tour will begin with four dates in April in Canada and then resume later in June, as the tour runs while Bryan is in the middle of judging season 22 of American Idol.

The string of live dates will pick back up in June, playing shows throughout the summer along the east coast, midwest and west coast until officially wrapping up on Sept. 14 in Tampa, Florida.

As the “Country Girl” singer announced his tour on Friday, he shared a fun Reel on Instagram in which he and his wife Caroline discussed what he should name his tour while he was fishing (to no success).

“How about Goin’ Fishin’?” the musician asks his wife of 18 years.

“Ah, the mind of a country boy,” she replies, much to his excitement. As the “Buy Dirt” artist realizes that that’s the perfect name, he sweetly hugs Caroline until they fall to the ground.

According to a press release, the name of the tour derives from an upcoming new track from the singer-songwriter that’s set to appear.

John Shearer/Getty Luke Bryan performs in Las Vegas in February 2022

Bryan’s forthcoming tour comes off the heels of both his 2023 Country On tour and his Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World, which saw him play a total of 48 shows over the course of two years. The acclaimed concert wrapped up in January.

The "But I Got a Beer in My Hand" singer opened up about his commitment to bringing his music to fans, and how much he enjoys performing, in an August 2023 interview with PEOPLE. He said in this midst of his Country On tour, "When I had 100 people in the room, I had a blast, and tonight it’ll be the same thing."

He added, “The day you quit loving it, it’s time to move on. Thankfully I’ve never had those feelings. It’s pretty hard for being in front of 20,000 people to get old.”



Tickets for the Mind of a Country Boy Tour kick off with a presale for members of Bryan’s official fan club, running from Tuesday at 8 a.m. local time to Thursday at 5 p.m. local time. The fan club presale will coincide with a presale for Citi cardmembers, which launches on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time and closes on Thursday at 10 p.m. local time.



The general on-sale will follow on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full list of the Mind of a Country Boy 2024 North American tour dates below.

Wed Apr 17 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu Apr 18 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Wed Apr 24 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Thu Apr 25 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Sun Jun 13 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Mon Jun 15 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Tue Jun 15 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Fri Jun 21 – Endicott, NY – En-Joie Golf Course*

Sat June 22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Thu Jun 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena**

Fri Jun 28 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre**

Thu Jul 11 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri Jul 12 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sat Jul 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Thu Jul 18 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Fri Jul 19 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Fri Jul 26 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Sat Jul 27 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena**

Sun Jul 28 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 1 – Idaho Falls, ID – Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center

Fri Aug 2 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Thu Aug 8 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sat Aug 10 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Thu Aug 15 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sat Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Thu Aug 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sat Aug 24 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Sun Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Thu Sep 5 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Sat Sep 7 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Thu Sep 12 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre**

Sat Sep 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre



