Luke Beveridge chose the wrong hill to die on with press conference tirade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Horn
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Luke Beveridge
    Australian rules footballer and coach

The Western Bulldogs coach came to the MCG spoiling for a fight and crossed a line with his extraordinary post-match spray


Most post-match press conferences are a complete waste of time. The coach rocks up, the journalists lob a few half volleys, the sponsors get a bit of exposure, and very little is gleaned. In recent years, coaches like Chris Scott and John Worsfold have gone to great lengths to say as little as possible.

Luke Beveridge has always been different. He generally provides thoughtful answers. Like Ross Lyon, he treats idiotic questions with the contempt they deserve. He wears his heart on his sleeve, and he has certainly always been a little bit different to most AFL coaches. For the most part, it’s what’s made him one of the more interesting, likeable and successful coaches.

Related: Demons win grand final rematch as Bulldogs downed in AFL season opener

In recent weeks, he delivered a rambling, often incomprehensible season launch speech in which he channelled the spirit of Che Guevura, calling for a “revolution” to rebuild the club’s fortunes. That’s just Bevo, we thought – a bit bonkers, always looking for an angle. But as 100,000 Russian troops were massed on the Ukraine border, is was another example of footy taking itself a bit too seriously. Besides, the constant “siege mentality” was starting to wear thin. It’s all very well pushing the “us against the world” mentality when you’re coaching a bunch of scrubbers. Beveridge has some of the best footballers in Australia at his disposal. His club is going well on and off the field. It all seemed a little hackneyed.

On Wednesday night, he came spoiling for a fight. His team had been rolled. His sergeant-in-arms moustache was bristling. He had an axe to grind with Tom Morris after the journalist published a story on Monday saying that Lachie Hunter wouldn’t be selected for the match. Beveridge unleashed a rather extraordinary tirade, accusing him of “gutter journalism”. “You’ve been preying on us. You’ve been opening us up, causing turmoil within our football club.” He stormed out. It certainly made for good content. But it was pretty churlish, excruciating stuff.

Morris, to his credit, stood his ground. His story held up – Hunter was initially named to start, then moved to the medical substitute list but ended up playing after an injury in the warm-up. Over the years, some in the AFL have bullied and berated journalists. They’re often young, often fighting out of their weight division and often caught like a deer in the headlights. Coaches would do it to deflect attention away from their own shortcomings. Some would often do it to protect their own players. Over the years, the questions got softer and softer. In the end, you had some journalists lobbing free hits at experienced and wily couches, who’d gently pat them away. It was hardly Frost-Nixon.

Wednesday night felt different. Wednesday night Beveridge crossed a line and it’s worth asking why. Coaching departments are certainly under a lot of strain at the moment. They’re under-resourced and overworked. Chris Scott has spoken at length about how it really isn’t an enjoyable or healthy way to make a living. In his exit from the Adelaide Crows, Don Pyke expressed concerns around “contentment” and how the pitiless scrutiny is breaking a lot of coaches down. In this context, concerns about gutter journalism have weight, just not in relation to Morris’s story.

Look at some of the reporting around the break-ups of the marriages of Damian Hardwick and Nathan Buckley, and tell me that isn’t gutter journalism. Look at the markets that are framed around the first coach to be sacked. Look at a lot of language we use to describe losses. In the Herald Sun recently, Mark Robinson described North Melbourne losing a scratch match as “revolting, physically weak, mentally soft, humbled, shamed, bashed, and bruised”. If I were a footy coach, and I read that, I’d have a sizeable chip on my shoulder too.

Beveridge has always been a man you cross at your peril. He has longstanding feuds with several prominent footy figures, including Kane Cornes and Damian Barrett. When one of his players was said to have passed on sensitive information about team selection to his brother, Beveridge was apoplectic. He called it an act of “high treason”. In Martin Flanagan’s book about the 2016 premiership, the Bulldogs head trainer told him Beveridge is “the nicest person at the club”. “But you wouldn’t want to cross him on an issue where he felt the integrity of the club or the team were concerned.”

That’s all well and good. He’s a players’ man. He’s an emotional man. And he’s a street fighter. But he was dying on the wrong hill last night. He’s made an incredibly poor start to season 2022. Let’s hope, as Jack Dyer would say, he makes a better one next week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • CF Montreal looking to regain form in crucial Champions League decider

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s ruthless 3-0 dismantling of Santos Laguna in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 was seen a warning shot to every other team in the tournament. It was until now the best iteration of head coach Wilfried Nancy’s possession-based philosophy that focused on ball movement and fluidity in the final third. Montreal has since crashed back to reality in the most brutal way possible, losing their next four, including Saturday's 4-1 rout at the hands of rei

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Ovechkin now 3rd on NHL goals list, Caps beat Isles in SO

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career list in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Ovechkin’s goal with 4:58 left in the third period gave the Capitals the lead and made him the top European goal-scorer in league history. The longtime Russian captain was surrounded by teammates while he was given a standing ovation by the crowd in the U.S capital that has cheered Ovechkin fo

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Let's celebrate Final Fantasy's 35th anniversary

    New surprise projects are brought to the table in light of the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy and here they are.

  • Crosby scores, gets support, Penguins beat Hurricanes 4-2

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins don't lack finesse. Or skill. Or speed. Yet it takes more than that to survive in the playoffs. There's a fair amount of grit involved. A willingness to get to spots on the ice that come at a physical price, too. Having a goaltender brimming with confidence helps. The Penguins showcased all of those attributes in a 4-2 win over Carolina on Sunday that could serve as a preview of what awaits when the postseason begins in May. Brian Boyle and Danton Heinen

  • Avalanche douse Flames 3-0 in matchup of Western's best

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped a career-best 46 shots in his fourth shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Sunday night. It was a measure of atonement for Kuemper, who was pulled early in the second period last weekend when the top two teams in the Western Conference faced each other in Calgary’s 4-3 overtime win. It was Kuemper’s career-best 28th win of the season. MacKinnon scored on a power play in the first period a

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Nick Nurse not letting dominance over LeBron get to his head

    Following a big win over the Lakers on Monday, Toronto head coach Nick Nurse kept it humble when discussing his 6-0 record against LeBron James as Raptors head coach while dishing out praises to some of his squad's role players. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Captain 1,000: Flyers salute Giroux in potential final days

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The party planned for Claude Giroux’s 1,000th game with the Philadelphia Flyers seems appropriately lavish for a team captain who has spent his entire career with the franchise. The Flyers will celebrate Giroux and his family before Thursday night's game and have invited special guests of honor. Giroux will be gifted custom artwork, fans can purchase commemorative tickets and players will wear warmup jerseys with “Giroux” and No. 28 on the back. If that hasn’t whet the appeti

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Panthers acquire coveted blueliner Ben Chiarot from Canadiens

    The contending Florida Panthers paid a steep price but acquired one of the top defense options available at the trade deadline.

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.