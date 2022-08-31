Luke Bell, country singer behind 'Where Ya Been?,' found dead at 32 after going missing

Country musician Luke Bell, known for the hits "Where Ya Been?" and "Jealous Guy," died Friday, less than a week after going missing in Tucson, Ariz. He was 32.

The singer was found dead in Midtown Tucson on Aug. 26, the Tucson Police Department confirmed to EW. While a cause of death was not provided, police said the investigation is still ongoing.

His close friend and fellow country artist Matt Kinman also confirmed the news of Bell's death. He told Saving Country Music that Bell, who allegedly battled bipolar disorder, allegedly disappeared on Aug. 20 while the pair were in Tucson together after Kinman went to grab something to eat.

"We came down here to Arizona to work down here, play some music, and he just took off," Kinman told the outlet. "He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he'd got out of the truck and left."

Born in Lexington, Ky., Bell began his career playing music at a local bar while attending a nearby college, per Saving Country Music. He recorded two albums — 2014's Don't Mind If I Do and his self-titled album in 2016 — and charmed listeners with his classic country drawl while opening for a host of legends including Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam, and Hank Williams Jr.

Following the announcement of his death, Bell's friends and fans took to social media to remember the musician.

"This is so very sad. I wish we spoke more about mental illness," wrote Jessica Chastain. "It needs the same support of any other disease. Please have a listen to #LukeBell today and honor this country soul who lost his battle. I hope he's finally found the peace he sought."

Margo Price added, "God----, rest east to our dear friend, Luke Bell."

