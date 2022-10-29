Lukasz Fabianski reaps the rewards of patience after tough start in England

Nick Ames
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Jed Leicester/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Jed Leicester/Rex/Shutterstock

There was no lack of sincerity on Arsène Wenger’s part when, six months after Lukasz Fabianski left Arsenal for Swansea, he lamented the goalkeeper’s departure. Wenger had genuinely not wanted him to go but Fabianski knew there was no choice. He had been an exemplary squad player for seven years but his career had hardly got started: at 29 he had played 32 Premier League games and even if goalkeepers can count on enhanced longevity the symbolism of entering his thirties as a perennial deputy would be deeply unwelcome.

“I’ve had a rough start, in all honesty, when I came to this league,” says Fabianski, who can smile about it now. He is 37 and it says plenty that in an evolving West Ham side David Moyes still views him firmly as first choice. “I’ve had many ups and downs, especially Arsenal, but once I found the right way to do it I could perform to the best of my abilities. And with age … I’m not saying it’s easier to play the game but it does help you.”

Fabianski has always been calm, measured, not especially demonstrative: those characteristics tend to be reassuring in a reliable veteran but less convincing in a more mistake-prone younger player.

Chances at Arsenal after arriving from Legia Warsaw were so sporadic that errors, such as his high-profile mistakes at Wigan and Blackburn in 2009-10, took on added significance. The nickname “Flappyhandski” followed him around unfairly for a time. The spotlight could be unsparing even though it had been impossible for him to establish any rhythm.

“It was tough,” he says. “But it would be tougher if that had happened nowadays. At that time, especially, social media wasn’t that big. But it was still very tough for me. What helped me was that I always believed in myself and I’ve had people who believed in me as well.

“I focused purely on work and making sure that, even though I’ve been crossed by many people, I really had faith in myself – and people had faith in me – that I can be a goalkeeper that can play at this level.”

Didier Drogba goes past Lukasz Fabianski on his way to scoring for Chelsea against Arsenal in their 2009 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley
Didier Drogba goes past Lukasz Fabianski on his way to scoring for Chelsea against Arsenal in their 2009 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. Photograph: Sean Dempsey/PA

That is beyond dispute now. He hopes to show it againtoday when West Ham visit Manchester United; it will be his 297th top-flight appearance since leaving north London, Moyes having established a compromise with Alphonse Areola playing in the cup competitions.

Old Trafford holds no fear and West Ham, who have won three and drawn one of their past five games after a sluggish start, will move within three points of their hosts with a victory. The innate composure of their No 1 will come in handy again, as it did in those rocky early weeks.

“I have never been a nervy guy,” he says. “Being calm helps if you don’t start well as a team. Once you start being nervous or try to be a little bit more outspoken, then people start to think something is different or wrong. It won’t be helping the situation. So being calm, especially in the difficult times, is a better solution.”

Still, it has not always been easy to block out external noise. “I’m not going to lie, it was a process,” he says. “It took me a while but that came as well with playing regularly. At the start, when I played my first game for example, I probably would have been a little more distracted by all the surroundings.”

West Ham are a far more polished outfit now than the one Fabianski joined in 2018 but the present stage of their development, which demands as a minimum that European football becomes commonplace, has not been straightforward. The £51.5m arrival of Lucas Paquetá, who remains absent with a collarbone injury, raised expectations and Fabianski thinks patience will pay off.

“Some of [the new players] signed when the season already started so they didn’t have a proper pre-season,” he says. “It always takes time to adjust. Once we had a bit more time together, it started to click a bit better, so hopefully that will be the direction we have.”

A first league win at United since 2007 would, he acknowledges, be a boost to morale, perhaps the kind of result that crystallises the promise West Ham are beginning to deliver. “Confidence is a funny thing, you have to stay at the right level with it,” Fabianski says.

He should know. The lows did not consume him and the highs, in a career that has peaked around the time many are setting their retirement plans, have never been accompanied by bold proclamations.

“We all have to go through this,” he says of the tribulations facing many younger keepers. “Even though it’s hard, it’s good for the future.”

Fabianski is living proof that patience, along with a healthy appreciation of when to spread one’s wings, can pay off richly.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Will Pascal Siakam continue to get to the free-throw line?

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.